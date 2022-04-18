Shane Nolan: ‘Being a sub definitely isn’t the reason why I had to walk away’ from Kerry hurling

Former Kerry senior hurler Shane Nolan at his home in Dromakee on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon with his new-born daughter, Ava. Photo by Damian Stack

Shane Nolan has outlined his reasons for walking away from the Kerry senior hurling squad last week, citing family and work commitments as the principal reasons.

The Crotta man said he and his family had been left “shocked and disappointed” by Kerry manager Stephen Molumphy’s comments on Saturday, which suggested that Nolan had walked away in response to being dropped from the starting team to play Down in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Nolan explained in an interview with The Kerryman at his home in Dromakee, Kilflynn on Monday afternoon that this was not the case.

“I’ve been a sub under every Kerry manager,” he explained. "I’ve played with six managers. I’ve been a sub under every Kerry manager and I’ve no issue with it. It’s as important as being a starter.

"I’ve been a sub on football teams who won championships and had no problem with it. I’ve no issue with being a sub all my life.”

Nolan instead explained that the birth of his daughter Ava, plus increasing work commitments with his family business, Nolan Concrete, meant that he simply wasn’t in a position to commit fully to the Kingdom’s Joe McDonagh Cup campaign.

"I’ve been struggling for the last number of weeks knowing that I’m too busy at work, working six days a week, long shifts, running a family business,” he continued.

"There’s only two employees really. There’s my father, who’s seventy this year, and myself, so when I’m not around he has to do all the work, which I think is unfair.

"I’d a baby due the day of the League final so I needed to focus on that. I didn’t know what way I’d be able to react to having a baby, because it was my first time, so I didn't know if I’d be able to carry on as normal or what way it’d work.

"That’s the reason for the bad timing, which was Thursday morning, to let them know. I went training Wednesday night just to see would everything be different, but my mind really was just at home with Ava and Vanessa [his partner]. I realised that my family must come first.

"For the last how long I’m playing Kerry senior hurling, thirteen or fourteen years, I’ve prioritised myself first by being away most weekends of the year and not having much of a social life. Now, after having a baby, I’ve realised that other people in my life need to come first at this moment in time anyway.”

The two-time Christy Ring Cup winner also revealed that he had made the management team aware long in advance of the start of the championship that his personal circumstances were likely to change.

“Even at the start of the year I’d met management in The Rose Hotel. I laid out everything that’s going to happen this year for me,” he told The Kerryman.

"I’m taking on a bigger role in the family business, which is actually crazy busy at the moment because of the way things are in the construction industry. I’ll be working long hours. I laid that out, that I might not be able to put in one hundred per cent commitment.

"My girlfriend was pregnant and she was due just after the League, in between the Joe McDonagh. So I said when that time comes I do know now if I’ll be able to fully commit.

"We’re obviously in that time now and the answer is I can’t fully commit, because I’ve to prioritise my family over Kerry hurling. My baby daughter, Ava, was born on the day of the league final, April 3, so my head was all over the place then what to do with hurling.

"Hurling wasn’t really on my mind for the next week. I didn’t contact Kerry or anything. I didn’t train with them. I never went to the training camp a week before the Down game so I wasn’t really involved in the preparation. I played a game in between the League with Kerry and did one puck-around session. I did not expect to be on any starting team when I wasn’t training.”

With all that in mind, the classy forward / midfielder was at something of a loss to understand the comments made by the Kerry manager after the Kingdom’s defeat at the hands of Down last Saturday.

“The last three days have been a nightmare really,” he said. "When I saw that story my family contacted me straight away, we were shocked and disappointed.

"The club contacted me to do with all the years we’ve put into Kerry...my grandfather and my uncles. Just couldn’t believe it really.”

The Nolans are, of course, a famed Kerry hurling family, with Shane carrying on that legacy with distinction over the last decade and a half or so.

“I’ve no regrets about giving my life to Kerry hurling. I loved it,” he said. “We’d a lot of success. I think we’d three leagues, four Under 21 medals, I’ve a minor medal and two Christy Rings, one of which was definitely equivalent to a Joe McDonagh [Cup] the teams that were in there.

"Division One hurling was also a very big bonus to play against Limerick and put it up to them in Killarney. Even this year beating Tipperary was a big part of my career too. A big happy moment.”

Nolan, who is still just 31 years of age, didn't rule out a potential return to the fold in the future should his circumstances allow it.

“I’d like to thank all the players who sent me kind messages. Their support meant a lot and I appreciate that and I have to wish them best of luck for the year ahead as well. I loved every bit of my career with Kerry and want to thank everyone who helped me,” he added.