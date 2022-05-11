Shane Enright: Kerry’s bench sets them apart from Cork and the rest

In the end Kerry ran out comprehensive winners over Cork in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday night.

It wasn’t quite as plain sailing, however, as some would have expected, me included. For 50 minutes Cork were right in the game and only trailed by the bare minimum at that stage.

In the end it was Kerry’s superior bench that got them over the line. In Paul Geaney, David Moran and Paul Murphy, in particular, they had players they could call on to bring massive experience and know how to get them past the winning line with a bit to spare.

Cork seemed to run out of legs towards the end of the game and if there was another few minutes played the difference between the two sides may have been far greater, such was Kerry’s superiority in the closing stages.

Kerry looked a little rusty in the opening half which may have been expected given that they hadn’t a competitive game played since the league final win over Mayo five weeks ago.

Cork set up quite defensively with Seán Powter who was named at centre-forward for Cork sitting in front of David Clifford for large periods of the game, frustrating Kerry who at times took the wrong option and ran down blind alleys leading to Cork turnovers.

With the form that David is in other teams will use a similar tactic to what Cork did to stop him getting on ball and having a huge influence on the game.

Kerry will have to try and come up with a plan to free him up that big more, maybe moving him farther out the field for spells to give opposing defences a little more to think about and instead placing Seán O’Shea on the edge of the square where he is also very comfortable.

Jack O’Connor will have been pleased with the second half performance and content in knowing that any day you go to Cork and come away with a 12 point win is a good day’s work. However, he will be aware of the fact that there is still plenty to work on if Kerry are to regain Sam this year.

Needless frees kept Cork in touch in the first half and is something that he will be looking for the Kerry defence to cut out as they go deeper into the Championship.

That said, Kerry also had a number of very good turnovers throughout the game due to good team defence, which is something they have brought through from the league and a big positive for Jack and the management team.

The game will have benefitted Kerry far more than the 22 point drubbing they gave Cork last year. They needed a decent test to get them ready for a Munster final in three weeks time against either Tipperary or Limerick in Killarney.

Again this a game that one would be expecting them to win comfortably with bigger tests to come down the line. They will be happy however to have blown the early cobwebs off and get their championship campaign up and running.

As a player all you want to do is play games and with a July All Ireland final this year the games will come thick and fast from here on in. A three-week gap I always felt was ideal preparation for the next championship game.

Players will do a light session on Tuesday night, followed by 10 days of hard work to get the bodies right for a Munster final and then have a down week leading into the game, getting prepped for the next test.

The Kerry line-up was pretty much as expected on Saturday evening going on league form. Dara Moynihan was the only notable absentee for Kerry, who picked up a quad injury I believe, but may well be ready to go in three weeks time.

Stephen O’Brien came in in his place and put in a good shift, constantly running at the Cork defence and kicking a couple of good scores.

It will be interesting to see if Dara Moynihan does come back into the line up for the Munster final who would lose out.

Adrian Spillane had a couple of good turnovers and worked hard throughout, but had one of his quieter games after a fine league campaign and may be the one most at risk.

David Moran was very influential when introduced and may well push hard for a starting berth also, but Jack may feel that at 34 he is an ideal candidate to come on late in games, add that extra bit of experience and help Kerry gain control of a match and get them over the line similar to the job he did effectively on Saturday.

The Kerry midfield did well overall against Cork with Diarmuid O’Connor putting in a man of the match display, ably assisted by his club mate Jack Barry.

At times during the league Kerry looked vulnerable in this sector particularly when they were forced to go long on their own kick outs so it was good to see them winning a lot of the aerial duals and players hungry to mop up the breaking ball.

Cork captain Ian Maguire was fit enough to start for the Leesiders, which certainly strengthened the Cork side in this area of the field so it was pleasing to see Kerry come out on top of the duel.

It is something that Kerry would have been working on over the last five weeks since the league final and with Joe O’Connor who came on to make his championship debut late on, as well as Stephan Okunbor who was an unused sub, also now available to Jack in the midfield sector, Kerry now have plenty of options there.

Paul Geaney is another man who may have well felt hard done by not to be starting against Cork after a very impressive league final. He had a point to prove when entering the fray on Saturday and certainly did his cause no harm kicking a couple of great scores.

Like I said earlier in the year Jack will pick players based on form in training so players will most certainly be chomping at the bit over the next few weeks.

At the moment Kerry’s strength in depth is what sets them apart from the rest of the All Ireland contenders.

The panel that Jack has built up over the league if they can keep everyone injury free may prove to be catalyst that will get them over the line in tight games later in the year.