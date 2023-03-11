Shane Conway a shining light for Kerry in disappointing defeat to dominant Kildare

ALLIANZ NHL DIVISION 2A

Kildare 2-20

Kerry 0-21

It could have been worse. It could have been far worse.

That it wasn’t provides encouragement of a sort – if they play more like they did in the second half than the first there’s still hope of a semi-final berth – but even so the margin at the finish, just five points, flattered the Kingdom.

Kildare were quite simply the superior force, the more cohesive side, the more skilful side, the stronger side physically speaking. There was never much doubt about it that the home side were going to win this game.

When they had to, Kildare had the ability to strike back at the visitors to Newbridge, to stretch the advantage back out again, to ensure Kerry were never within range of a smash and grab effort.

Kerry were, as we’ve hinted, much improved in the second half, in large part thanks to the efforts of a simply luminous Shane Conway, even so they were always chasing the game, the original sin of a pretty awful first half performance always counting against them.

The Kingdom retired eight points in arrears at the half-time break and, frankly, they were lucky to get it, despite what was a moderately encouraging start with a pair of Gavin Dooley points actually rather encouraging.

Ten minutes in Kerry were four points to two in front. In hindsight, though, it was as much down to Kildare letting their visitors off the hook as anything else. The Lilywhites shot seven wides (plus two dropped short) in the first half with the majority of those coming in that first quarter.

Once the locals got up and running, however, they were simply the superior force. From a point down on nine minutes they surged into the lead by the 12th with points from Paul Dolan and the hugely impressive David Burke.

Four minutes later it was out to a three-point game – points from Gerry Keegan and Burke – with the Kingdom very evidently struggling to contain Kildare’s superior physicality and skill.

Kerry did rally for a time with a pair of pointed frees on 19 and 21 minutes from Pádraig Boyle to bring it back to a single-score game, 0-7 to 0-6, but that was a high water mark for the green and gold as Kildare took total control over proceedings.

The Lilywhites shot seven points on the spin to the half-time break with the Kingdom going seventeen minutes (including time added on at the end of the half) without a score, a late wide for Pádraig Boyle summing up Kerry’s malfunction.

All over the pitch Kerry were struggling. Michael Leane (not a forward we hasten to add) as a target man up front failed to hold up much or any ball.

Kerry turned over the ball far too often, the whole thing was again disjointed and scrappy as Kildare put on something of a press in the tight surrounds of St Conleths Park.

Two of the seven scores Kerry gave away in that period were as a result of players – Mikey Boyle (who overall was excellent) and John Brendan O’Halloran – fouling the ball while attempting to clear.

Hardly encouraging with Kildare 0-14 to 0-6 clear at the break, even if the Kingdom did have the slight consolation of having the breeze into the dressing room end in their favour for the second half.

A couple of early scores from half-time sub Keith Carmody and a free from Boyle gave Kerry a little bit of hope at the start of the half. It was fairly well undercut just two minutes into the half with Kildare going the length of the pitch – from keeper Paddy McKenna, to corner-forward Brian Byrne via Brian Boran and Paul Divilly – for a classy goal. 1-14 to 0-8, 37 minutes gone.

To be fair, Kerry did rally for a time there after, in large part thanks to the superhuman efforts of Shane Conway who played his best half of hurling all season long. The Lixnaw man stepping up to the plate in a major way, showing serious leadership skills.

For a time the green and gold kept Kildare just about within touching distance, at the very least they didn’t allow the Lilywhites to streak further clear keeping it at in and around a seven-point margin for the next fifteen to twenty minutes.

The Kerry subs did help improve matters – Jordan Conway with a nice point, Jason Diggins with some good interceptions and a clever pass to Shane Conway for a score – and by the 59th minute it was back to a five-point game following a Conway point from play, 1-19 to 0-17.

That, however, was precisely when Kildare struck for their second goal. Gerry Keegan – relatively quiet by his standards – taking a pass off the shoulder a long way out before planting past O’Halloran with a venomous finish after a powerful run, 2-19 to 0-17.

After twenty minutes of toil, Kerry were right back where they started at half-time: eight points down. Again, to their credit, heads didn’t drop and with Conway shooting a further four from placed balls (including a late ‘65) it was back to a five-point margin at the full-time whistle.

Somewhat flattering as we’ve said, but the Kingdom at the very least had shown fight, some bite and sufficient improvement in the second half to give some hope that better days lie ahead.

For a while there even that didn’t look at all likely.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna, Niall Ó Muineacháin, Simon Leacy, Cormac Byrne, Cian Shanahan, Rian Boran, Conor Boran, Paul Dolan (0-1), Cathal McCabe (0-1), James Burke (0-12, 10f), Gerry Keegan (1-2), Paul Divilly, Brian Byrne (1-0), Declan Flaherty (0-1), Cathal Dowling (0-1) Subs: Jack Travers for C Shanahan, half-time, Cian Boran for P Divilly, 46, Mark Delaney (0-1) for D Flaherty, 57, Jack Higgins for G Keegan, 66, Drew Costello for C McCabe, 73

KERRY: John Brendan O’Halloran, Eric Leen, Evan Murphy, Kyle O’Connor, Michael Leane, Mikey Boyle, Paudie O’Connor, Daniel Collins (0-1), Eoin Ross, Fionán Mackessy, Cillian Trant, Pádraig Boyle (0-5, 4f), Shane Conway (0-10, 5f, 1 ‘65), Dáithí Griffin, Gavin Dooley (0-2) Subs: Keith Carmody (0-1) for D Griffin, half-time, Niall Mulcahy for P O’Connor (inj), half-time, Jordan Conway (0-1) for P Boyle, 45, Jason Diggins for C Trant, 49,

REFEREE: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)