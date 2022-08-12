Several clubs playing for quarter-final places on make or break weekend in Intermediate Championship

IFC Group 1
Beaufort, Gneeveguilla, Currow and Ballydonoghue got their Intermediate Championship campaigns underway at the weekend, with Beaufort and Gneeveguilla recording important opening round wins to give them a foothold in Group 1.
Beaufort were comfortable 18-point winners over a disappointing Currow team who will now be under huge pressure to get a positive result away to Gneeveguilla on Saturday.
A late goal from Conor Herlihy saw Gneeveguilla draw level, 1-9 to 0-12, against Ballydonoghue before the East Kerry club edged the win by the narrowest of margins. They will be confident of making it two wins from two against Currow.
Ballydonoghue host Beaufort in what could be a must win game for the North Kerry club to avoid seeing the two first round winners open up an unassailable lead at the top of the group.
Results
Beaufort 2-20 Currow 0-8
Ballydonoghue 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-12
Fixtures
Saturday, August 13
Gneeveguilla v Currow in Gneeveguilla at 7pm
Ballydonoghue v Beaufort in Ballydonoghue at 7pm
IFC Group 2
Following on from opening round defeats, Laune Rangers and Dromid Pearses find themselves under huge pressure to get their first win of the Intermediate Championship of run the risk of dropping out of contention to advance to the knock-out stages.
The Killorglin club fell to Legion the previous weekend by six points, and now find themselves in a near must-win game against John Mitchels on Sunday.
The Tralee club were impressive nine-point winners against Dromid Pearses who now also find themselves having to get at least a point when they host Legion on Sunday.
Mitchels, with home advantage, will fancy themselves to secure a quarter-final place against Laune Rangers, who will feel with a little bit of improvement can get a result.
Dromid will also hope that home venue can see them get the better of Legion.
Results
Dromid Pearses 1-8 John Mitchels 0-20
Fixtures
Sunday, August 14
John Mitchels v Laune Rangers in John Mitchels at 2.30pm
Dromid Pearses v Killarney Legion in Dromid at 2.30pm
IFC Group 3
A couple of very tight scorelines in the opening round of Group 3 should make for a pair of fascinating round 2 matches this weekend, with An Ghaeltacht and Castleisland Desmonds under pressure to get a first win.
Desmonds lost by one score - a goal - to Kilcummin while An Ghaeltacht were one-point losers to Glenbeigh-Glencar.
The advantage this weekend lies ever so slightly with the West Kerry club as they are at home to Kilcummin where they will have to get at least a point from that game.
Desmonds travel to Glenbeigh in what will likely be a win or bust fixture for the reigning North Kerry champions.
Results
An Ghaeltacht 0-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10
Kilcummin 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 0-11
Fixtures
Saturday, August 13
Glenbeigh-Glencar v Desmonds in Glenbeigh at 7pm
Sunday, August 14
An Ghaeltacht v Kilcummin in Gallaras at 2.30pm
IFC Group 4
A 1-11 apiece draw between Milltown/Castlemaine and Glenflesk keeps Group 4 wide open going into the second round of fixtures this weekend, and has handed a lifeline to St Marys who suffered a heavy defeat to Rathmore the previous weekend.
The Cahersiveen club will need to get at least a draw away to Milltown/Castlemaine to keep their qualification hopes alive, whereas a win for the Mid Kerry club would be a huge step towards securing a quarter-final place.
Glenflesk face a somewhat tougher task when they take on neighbours Rathmore in an East Kerry derby, but home advantage will give Glenflesk confidence of causing a small upset and taking a major step towards a place in the last eight of the competition.
Results
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11 Glenflesk 1-11
Fixtures
Saturday, August 13
Milltown/Castlemaine v St Mary’s in Milltown at 7pm
Sunday, August 14
Glenflesk v Rathmore in Glenflesk at 2.30pm