Several clubs playing for quarter-final places on make or break weekend in Intermediate Championship

Adam Donoghue of Castleisland Desmonds in action against Chris O’Leary and Noel Duggan of Kilcummin in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championships Group 3 Round 1 on Saturday in Rathmore. Photo by Tatyana McGough

IFC Group 1

Wins for Beaufort and Gneeveguilla will see them advance to quarter-finals

Beaufort, Gneeveguilla, Currow and Ballydonoghue got their Intermediate Championship campaigns underway at the weekend, with Beaufort and Gneeveguilla recording important opening round wins to give them a foothold in Group 1.

Beaufort were comfortable 18-point winners over a disappointing Currow team who will now be under huge pressure to get a positive result away to Gneeveguilla on Saturday.

A late goal from Conor Herlihy saw Gneeveguilla draw level, 1-9 to 0-12, against Ballydonoghue before the East Kerry club edged the win by the narrowest of margins. They will be confident of making it two wins from two against Currow.

Ballydonoghue host Beaufort in what could be a must win game for the North Kerry club to avoid seeing the two first round winners open up an unassailable lead at the top of the group.

Results

Beaufort 2-20 Currow 0-8

Ballydonoghue 1-11 Gneeveguilla 1-12

Fixtures

Saturday, August 13

Gneeveguilla v Currow in Gneeveguilla at 7pm

Ballydonoghue v Beaufort in Ballydonoghue at 7pm



Pressure on Laune Rangers and Dromid Pearses to get a victory

IFC Group 2

Following on from opening round defeats, Laune Rangers and Dromid Pearses find themselves under huge pressure to get their first win of the Intermediate Championship of run the risk of dropping out of contention to advance to the knock-out stages.

The Killorglin club fell to Legion the previous weekend by six points, and now find themselves in a near must-win game against John Mitchels on Sunday.

The Tralee club were impressive nine-point winners against Dromid Pearses who now also find themselves having to get at least a point when they host Legion on Sunday.

Mitchels, with home advantage, will fancy themselves to secure a quarter-final place against Laune Rangers, who will feel with a little bit of improvement can get a result.

Dromid will also hope that home venue can see them get the better of Legion.

Results

Dromid Pearses 1-8 John Mitchels 0-20

Fixtures

Sunday, August 14

John Mitchels v Laune Rangers in John Mitchels at 2.30pm

Dromid Pearses v Killarney Legion in Dromid at 2.30pm

Kilcummin and Glenbeigh-Glencar take the early initiative in Group 3

IFC Group 3

A couple of very tight scorelines in the opening round of Group 3 should make for a pair of fascinating round 2 matches this weekend, with An Ghaeltacht and Castleisland Desmonds under pressure to get a first win.

Desmonds lost by one score - a goal - to Kilcummin while An Ghaeltacht were one-point losers to Glenbeigh-Glencar.

The advantage this weekend lies ever so slightly with the West Kerry club as they are at home to Kilcummin where they will have to get at least a point from that game.

Desmonds travel to Glenbeigh in what will likely be a win or bust fixture for the reigning North Kerry champions.

Results

An Ghaeltacht 0-9 Glenbeigh-Glencar 0-10

Kilcummin 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 0-11

Fixtures

Saturday, August 13

Glenbeigh-Glencar v Desmonds in Glenbeigh at 7pm

Sunday, August 14

An Ghaeltacht v Kilcummin in Gallaras at 2.30pm

Draw between Milltown/Castlemaine and Glenflesk keeps Group 4 wide open

IFC Group 4

A 1-11 apiece draw between Milltown/Castlemaine and Glenflesk keeps Group 4 wide open going into the second round of fixtures this weekend, and has handed a lifeline to St Marys who suffered a heavy defeat to Rathmore the previous weekend.

The Cahersiveen club will need to get at least a draw away to Milltown/Castlemaine to keep their qualification hopes alive, whereas a win for the Mid Kerry club would be a huge step towards securing a quarter-final place.

Glenflesk face a somewhat tougher task when they take on neighbours Rathmore in an East Kerry derby, but home advantage will give Glenflesk confidence of causing a small upset and taking a major step towards a place in the last eight of the competition.

Results

Milltown/Castlemaine 1-11 Glenflesk 1-11

Fixtures

Saturday, August 13

Milltown/Castlemaine v St Mary’s in Milltown at 7pm

Sunday, August 14

Glenflesk v Rathmore in Glenflesk at 2.30pm