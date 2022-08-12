Kerry

Several clubs facing into ‘must win’ fixtures in the Kerry Premier Junior Championship

This weekend will likely confirm at least one quarter-finalist of the Premier Junior Football Championship as well as seeing at least one club knocked out of the running for a place in the last eight of the competition Expand

Paul Brennan

This weekend will be a crucial and decisive one for several club in the Premier Junior Championship with a few teams playing for their championship lives across the groups.

In Group 1 St Senans take on Churchill in Finuge, in a fixture that the north Kerry club has to win after losing their opening round tie against Skellig Rangers. Churchill - who drew with St Pats - could just about afford to lose and still hope a win against Skellig Rangers and three group points would get them into the quarter-finals.

In Group 2, Brosna had a four-point win Ballyduff on Wednesday evening as both made their championship debut in Listowel, a result that puts Brosna into joint-top spot alongside Annascaul who beat St Michaels/Foilmore in their first round match. On Saturday, Brosna make the long trip south to Foilmore to take on St Michaels/Foilmore, while Ballyduff go back west to take on Annascaul. Wins for both Brosna and Annascaul would secure their places in the quarter-finals so the pressure is on St Michaels/Foilmore and Ballyduff to get some sore of positive result on Saturday.

Group 3 sees Ardfert host Keel in their second group game, where a win for Keel would see them join group leader, and one of the favourites to win the championship outright, Ballymacelligott, on four points and qualified for the quarter-finals. This is a ‘must win’ game for Ardfert who if they lose will remain pointless alongside Waterville, and be out of contention to make the knock-out stage of the competition.

Finally, Group 4 could also be decided this weekend where wins for both Listry and Fossa would see the two East Kerry clubs qualify for the quarter-finals.
Listry’s seven-point win over Castlegregory has moved them into joint-top spot with Fossa, and another win over Listowel would secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Fossa travel to Castlegregory where a win will also see them into the last eight of the competition.


FIXTURES

Group 1

Saturday, August 13
St Senan’s v Churchill in Finuge at 7pm

Group 2

Saturday, August 13
Annascaul v Ballyduff in Annascaul at 7pm
St Michael’s-Foilmore v Brosna in Foilmore at 7pm

Group 3

Saturday, August 13
Ardfert v Keel in Ardfert at 7pm

Group 4

Sunday, August 14
Listry v Listowel Emmets in Listry at 2.30pm
Castlegregory v Fossa in Castlegregory at 2.30pm

Results

Group 1 - Skellig Rangers 0-11 St Pat’s Blennerville 0-9

Group 2 - Brosna 1-9 Ballyduff 1-5

Group 3 - Ballymacelligott 0-11 Waterville 1-7

Group 4 - Listry 2-15 Castlegregory 0-14

