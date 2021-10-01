Seven Kerry stories selected for landmark GAA Grassroots book

Seven stories from Kerry have been selected to appear in a fascinating new book on the GAA – written by people at the heart of the association nationwide.

Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA, is a treasure trove of GAA memories, tales and incidents spanning over 150 years.

“The book generated an incredible response from every county in Ireland, as well as from the Irish abroad,” said author and journalist, PJ Cunningham, who collaborated with Croke Park on the publication.

“I have included stories not only since the GAA’s foundation in 1884, but from before, through to the Civil War and up to modern times.

“The collection is, in essence, the first time that this rich oral tradition of sideline and on-field stories have been put together and published in this form.

“It provides snapshots into the history of the GAA, recounted by the people at the heart of the action, whether those stories are happy or sad, dramatic or ordinary.”

Volume one has just been published and such was the response from the GAA community that work has already begun on a second collection.

The first edition includes stories from the rich history of Kerry GAA with both Keanes – the late John B and his son Billy – weaving through the football and the folklore in two beautifully-crafted evocations.

Dingle native Tom Lynch’s narrative of how a football team’s loss became a tug-of-war gain is compelling in its social and sporting detail, while fellow Dingle man David Devane provided the collection with a behind-the-scenes account of how the Cork colours were worn by Kerry in one Sam Maguire triumph.

Among the other Kingdom stories is Ballylongford native Seán O’Sullivan’s tongue-in-cheek recall of his playing exploits with two Kerry legends.

Other contributors include former Irish soccer international Niall Quinn, Meath legends Seán Boylan and Bernard Flynn, Tony O’Hehir, son of the legendary Michael, former Galway hurling captain Joe Connolly, ex-Armagh player and manager Joe Kernan and RTÉ hurling analyst and former Offaly star, Michael Duignan.

“The folklore and stories that built up around our games are part of the reason that the organisation occupies such a special place in Irish society,” said GAA President, Larry McCarthy.

“The GAA has always been about more than just games, it is part of what we are.”

Grassroots: Stories From The Heart Of The GAA (Volume 1), priced at €19.99, is available now in all good bookshops.



*If you have a GAA anecdote or story you would like to share for Volume 2, contact PJ Cunningham at 086-8217631 or at: pj@gaastories.ie