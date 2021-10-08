Seven All Star nods for Kerry, including two first-time nominees

Paudie Clifford, who along with Brian Ó Beaglaoich, is a first time All Star nominee Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kerry have been handed a respectable haul of seven All-Star nominations having bowed out of the All Ireland race at the semi-final stage. Kerry lost that game, after extra-time, by a point to eventual All Ireland champions Tyrone.

For their part the champions lead the way with 15 nominations, with runners-up Mayo following in second spot with eight, just ahead of Kerry, with Dublin following closely behind with five nominations (their lowest haul in over a decade).

Five of the Kingdom’s seven have been nominated before, but there are two first time nominees – Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Paudie Clifford. who both put in consistently impressive performances across league and champioship in 2021.

Kerry had no nominees for the Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

In defence the Kingdom had three players honoured: An Ghaeltacht’s Ó Beaglaoich, Dingle’s Tom O’Sullivan, and Dr Crokes’ Gavin White.

In midfield David Moran picks up another nomination after another most impressive season for the Kingdom in the engine room.

The final three spots are claimed by the county's three form forwards from this year’s action – Kenmare Shamrocks’ Seán O’Shea (the championship’s top scorer), David Clifford and Kerry newcomer, and first time nominee, Paudie Clifford.

Congratulating the nominees, the President of the GAA, Larry McCarthy, said: “I want to salute all of those players who have been selected on the shortlist for the PwC All-Stars and also the players nominated for the PwC Footballer and Young Footballer of the Year awards.

"The competition to make it to the final list of 45 nominees was considerable after an exceptional football championship. This is a great honour and one that will be celebrated by the players; their families and clubs.

"The on-going support of PwC for this illustrious awards scheme is greatly appreciated and I look forward to the deliberations around the final 15 to add to the rich All-Star history stretching back to 1971.”

The nominations are chosen by a panel of GAA reporters and writers across print, digital and broadcast organisations, which is chaired by the GAA President.

The winners will be announced live in a ceremony, which is due to take place on Friday, December 10. It will be broadcast live on RTÉ.

PWC ALL-STRS FOOTBALL NOMINATIONS 2021

Goalkeepers

Rob Hennelly (Mayo)

Rory Beggan (Monaghan)

Niall Morgan (Tyrone)

Defenders

Padraig Hampsey, Peter Harte, Michael McKernan, Ronan McNamee, Kieran McGeary, Conor Meyler, Frank Burns (all Tyrone)

Stephen Coen, Patrick Durcan, Lee Keegan, Padraig Ó Hóra (all Mayo)

Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin White, Brian Ó Beaglaoich (all Kerry)

Michael Fitzsimons, Brian Howard (all Dublin)

Seán Meehan (Cork)

Ryan McAnespie (Monaghan)

Midfielders

Brian Kennedy, Con Kilpatrick (all Tyrone)

Matthew Ruane (Mayo)

David Moran (Kerry)

Oisín O’Neill (Armagh)

Brian Fenton (Dublin)

Forwards

Mattie Donnelly, Conor McKenna, Niall Sludden, Darren McCurry, Cathal McShane (all Tyrone)

David Clifford, Paudie Clifford, Seán O’Shea (all Kerry)

Tommy Conroy, Ryan O’Donoghue (all Mayo)

Cormac Costello, Ciaran Kilkenny (all Dublin)

Jack McCarron (Monaghan)

Daniel Flynn (Kildare)

Michael Langan (Donegal)

Rian O’Neill (Armagh)

Eoin Cleary (Clare)

Shane Walsh (Galway)

PwC GAA/GPA Footballer of the Year

Lee Keegan (Mayo)

Conor Meyler (Tyrone)

Kieran McGeary (Tyrone)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Footballer of the Year nominees

Matthew Tierney (Galway)

Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)