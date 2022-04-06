Senior star Walsh to spearhead Kerry Under 20s against Tipperary

Kerry Under 20 boss John Hennessy has named a relatively strong selection to face Tipperary tonight in Austin Stack Park Photo by Ray McManus / Sportsfile

Kerry Under 20 boss John Hennessy has announced his team for this evening’s Munster Under 20 Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 1 clash with Tipperary in Austin Stack Park, throw in 7pm.

The Ballyduff man has been able to name an impressive selection despite the absence of a number of players through injury – Robert Monaghan and Dylan Moriarty – and involvement with the Kerry Under 20 footballers – Kevin Goulding and Oisín Maunsell.

Kerry senior star Colin Walsh spearheads the side from full-forward – the Ballyheigue man has been a more familiar presence on the half-back line with the seniors.

Another Kerry senior, Ballyduff’s Darragh Slattery, takes up position on the half-back line having impressed in cameos for Stephen Molumphy's men over the last couple of weeks.

Other names to stand out include Abbeydorney’s Jack Sheehan, Kilmoyley’s Ronan Walsh (who impressed off the bench for his club in their run to the All Ireland final) and Dáire Nolan, and Ballyheigue’s Nathan Guerin.

Kerry (v Tipperary)

1. Keltyn Molloy (Lixnaw)

2. Adam Segal (Ballyduff)

3. Darragh Conway (Lixnaw)

4. Kyle O’Connor (Ballyduff)

5. Darragh Slattery (Ballyduff)

6. Daire Nolan (Kilmoyley)

7. Rory Mahony (Crotta O’Neills)

8. Felim O’Sullivan (Ballyheigue)

9. Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley)

10. Luke Crowley (Rathmore)

11. Seán Brosnan (St Brendans)

12. Nathan Guerin (Ballyheigue)

13. Jack Sheehan (Abbeydorney)

14. Colin Walsh (Ballyheigue)

15. Kieran Carroll (Ballyduff)

Subs

16. Darragh Quinlan (Ballyduff)

17. Mikey Clifford (Abbeydorney)

18. Aidan O’Connor (Ballyduff)

19. Billy Daly (St Brendans)

20. Páadraig O’Sullivan (St Brendnas)

21. Mikey Kelliher (Lixnaw)

22. Eoghan Stack (Lixnaw)

23. Charlie Keating (Dr Crokes)

24. Dylan Moriarty (Ballyduff)

Even though the Kerry selection is strong all things considered, Tipperary still have to be considered warm favourites for the game.

Tipperary boss Brendan Cummins – twice a selector with the Kerry senior hurlers – has named his selection for the game too.

Tipperary (v Kerry)

1. Jason O’Dwyer (Clonoulty/Rossmore)

2. Conor O’Dwyer (Cashel King Cormacs)

3. Ciaran Lloyd (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Luke Shanahan (Upperchurch/Drombane)

5. Cathal Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs)

6. James Armstrong (Thurles Sarsfields)

7. Michael Corcoran (Silvermines)

8. John Campion (Drom & Inch) Capt

9. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Ed Connolly (Loughmore/Castleiney)

11. Eddie Ryan (Borris-Ileigh)

12. Shane Gleeson (Kiladangan)

13. Jack Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle)

14. Peter McGarry (St Mary’s)

15. Paddy Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Páidí Williams (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

17. Conor Cadell (JK Brackens)

18. Tony Cahill (Drom & Inch)

19. Joe Caesar (Holycross/Ballycahill)

20. Seán Kenneally (Moneygall)

21. Ciaran McCormack (Loughmore/Castleiney)

22. Conor McKelvey (Silvermines)

23. Conor O’Brien (Mullinahone)

24. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey/Borris)