Sem still left in venue limbo three days out from Hogan Cup semi-final

The victorious Sem team from the Corn Uí Mhuirí Cup final still did not know the venue for their Hogan Cup semi-final as late as Tuesday afternoon

The venue for Saturday’s All-Ireland Post Primary Schools SFC (Hogan Cup) semi-final between St Brendans, Killarney and St Marys, Magherafelt is still unknown as of Wednesday morning, except that a throw-in time of 3pm has been confirmed.

The ‘Sem’ manager Kevin Cronin, nevertheless, is determined to keep his side’s focus on the task at hand.

With inter-county activity, and terrible weather conditions, continuing to take their toll on playing pitches all over the country, Croke Park are coming under increasing difficulty with regards to the scheduling of fixtures, but the Firies man is ready for whatever cards his side are dealt.

“We have absolutely no idea, so we’re just continuing with our preparations. We’ll hopefully have a game on Saturday, an All-Ireland semi-final, and that’s all that’s on our mind at the moment.

“Obviously it’s not ideal not knowing where the venue is, where you’re going to be meeting Magherafelt, but for us, we just have to focus on the semi-final, and the boys are tuned in to that,” said Cronin.

“That’s all we can do. Hopefully we will get a venue later today [Tuesday]. We were hoping to find out last Thursday or Friday, but that obviously hasn’t materialised, so we’ll just drive ahead.

"Logistically, in one sense, that’s an issue for the management to be dealing with, but from the players’ point of view, we’re just grinding ahead and focusing on Magherafelt, focusing on ourselves, and trying to step up another ten or 15 per cent going into an All-Ireland semi-final.

“For the players, it’s all systems go, but for us, it is a challenge in that we don’t know how far we’re going, as we’re on mid-term break as well.

"Even from a school point of view, there are a lot of supporters that want to go, but we can’t even organise that with bus companies, and we’re trying to get permission slips and costs, but it’s very hard when you don’t know where you’re going.

“Being involved in the coaching here, the main thing is that we’re preparing the lads, and that’s our whole focus this week.

"We know that we’re in an All-Ireland semi-final this weekend, and that’s the key component in our preparations, more than anything else,” he added.

On the injury front, there is mixed news for St Brendan’s. Management are increasingly hopeful of having Luke Crowley available for Saturday after he missed the Corn Uí Mhuirí Final victory over Tralee CBS, but full-back Rian Colleran is still out of contention due to a hamstring problem.

“Luke Crowley, potentially, might be available. Rian Colleran will definitely be out this weekend, he’s not an option for us at all.

"He has a hamstring injury, which was picked up a few weeks back, but he’s making good progress, he knows what he needs to do. The time frame is a bit tight though, and I don’t think at this stage he can make it.

“All these fixtures were set by Croke Park last September, we were aware two weeks ago that we would have the semi-final this weekend, so we just have to work without him.

"I know it’s unfortunate, and Luke and Rian were disappointed not to be playing in the Corn Uí Mhuirí final, but they played huge roles in the journey to get there.”