Secretary says Kerry GAA has been “ducking hard questions that need to be addressed regarding District Boards”

Kerry GAA secretary Peter Twiss has called for a clear strategy to be put in place with regard to the involvement of District Boards and divisional teams in the county senior football championship.

In his annual report to convention next Monday, Twiss will tell delegates that for too long all concerned has been “ducking some hard questions” in relation to the district board teams in the county championship.

Twiss writes: “With a new Chairperson assuming the leadership of the Board in 2022, I believe it offers an opportune time to set out a medium to long term strategy for District Boards and the involvement of Group teams in our SFC. While technically two different issues, I believe both are inextricably linked.

“Kerry GAA has a unique and very special system of games administration within the county, a system that has served us well and one that should be protected and enhanced. Sticking our collective heads in the sand is a sure way to hasten the decline of both.

“I would suggest the Board set up a sub-committee to come up with a coherent strategy that makes sense for Kerry going forward. For too long we have been ducking some hard questions that need to be addressed regarding District Boards and the relative strengths of group teams in the SFC. While history and tradition are very important and should never be underestimated, we should not leave those same qualities strangle us to death.

“If we can agree on a clear strategy and approve same ‘in principle’ at County Committee level by end of 2022, at least then, sub-committees asked to review and make recommendations around competitions in the years ahead, will have clear guidelines on which to work with rather than at present, where different committees are more or less left to their own devices.

“I would see this as a particular challenge for members of the county committee, their role in representing the interests of their Clubs will always be an important function, but as members of the Kerry County Committee, they are charged with ensuring the overall good of Kerry GAA. This should always be to the forefront of their deliberations.

Elsewhere, Mr Twiss said that he feels there are enough fixtures and competitions to accommodate all club players but that a lot of fixtures at Under-20 and U-21 level were not fulfilled, leading the Secretary to suggest that Junior Leagues at District Board level might best serve these players.

“Again, a feature of the Leagues was the number of ‘B’ teams taking part and fulfilling their games. In all only three league games were scratched where ‘B’ teams could not field, which is very impressive. Following a Congress decision, the decision to drop the Minor grade down to U17 proved very successful. At last, our U17 players were afforded a quality games programme, not hindered by adult competitions.

“To fill the gap between U17 and Senior, and especially to cater for the U18/19 player, the CCC organised an U20 (football) and U21 (hurling) club league competition. Specific weekends were ring-fenced to ensure no interference from other competitions would occur. Unfortunately, over 50% of the games were not played due to teams being unavailable to field. One is left wondering if the lack of games for this age group is overstated.

“The reality is that most players in most clubs have plenty of games if they so wish, between playing with their A teams (clubs with small numbers) and their B teams (clubs with larger picks) in the County League and in Junior leagues organised by District Boards.

“I would suggest that while the County should organise U21 championships involving the traditional Group teams and larger clubs, the District Boards are best placed to organise Junior Leagues where 18/19-year-olds who are losing out at present can be catered for.

“A good example of this in 2021 was the Mid Kerry Board who organised a ‘B’ League and a ‘C’ League, allowing entry to teams from other district Boards to compete and thus ensuring games for all players from 18 upwards.