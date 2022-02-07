Second string Kerry no match for powerful Antrim camogie side

It was a tough day at the office for Kerry camogie boss Ian Brick and his players at John Mitchels on Sunday afternoon Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach / Sportsfile

LITTLEWOODS CAMOGIE LEAGUE DIVISION 2A



Kerry 0-1

Antrim 9-19

As opening days go you won’t find too many tougher than this for Ian Brick and the Kerry camogie squad.

A forty five point defeat, shipping nine goals along the way is going to sting, more than sting really, but at the same time given the circumstances, given who was coming to town, a result on this scale at the Mitchels on Sunday wasn’t altogether that surprising.

In fact with so many Clanmaurice players being rested this was well-flagged in advance. Ian Brick named eight debutants in his starting fifteen.

The threadbare squad, four of which are still at minor level, battled valiantly until the final whistle, as Antrim (the reigning All Ireland intermediate champions) overpowered them all afternoon.

They pulled out an early four point margin before Maeve Laverty raised the green flag, with an effort in the seventh minute, getting the better of stand in Kerry goalkeeper Sara Murphy.

She was only of three Clanmaurice who have an All-Ireland semi-final in two weeks. The visitors hit two further points in succession, before Amy O’Sullivan pointed a well taken free over the bar, to put the Kingdom on the scoreboard after 13 minutes and that was it.

Rosín McCormick got goal number two for the visitors, in the 16th minute and she found the target, chipping the ball over Murphy in the process.

They ended the half with a flurry of points to leave the score at the interval, Kerry 0-1 Antrim 2-10

Last year's All Ireland winners, hit 7-9 in a dominant second half performance, and it was a tough loss to take for the Kerry girls in the end, but they showed great spirit taking on a very experienced Antrim side.

They will face Galway in their next league encounter in mid March, but Laois did not show to play Galway today and, while nobody wants to see a county fold, it should mean that Kerry will not be involved in a relegation scrap.

KERRY: Sara Murphy; Katie O’Dwyer, Danielle O’Leary, Stacy Leahy; Kate Buckley Kate Lynch Áine O’Connor (C);Caoimhe Spillane, Ellen O’Donoghue; Cara Cullen, Amy O’Sullivan 0-1, 1F, Debora Canty; Aisling Hanafin, Sarah Lawlor, Emma Lawlor Subs: Alannah Stritch for Sarah Lawlor, 22, Sarah Gleeson for Debora Canty, half-time

ANTRIM: Catrina Graham; Chloe Drain, Niamh Donnelly, Laoise McKenna; Colleen Patterson, Caoimhe Conlon, Amy Boyle ; Lucia McNaughton 0-1;Nicole O’Neill; Roisin McCormick 2-3, 1 65’, Siobhan McKillop 1-3 , Aine Magill 1-6; Caoimhe Wright 2-2 Maeve Laverty 3-2, Christine Laverty 0-2 Subs: Catherine McShane for C Drain, half-time, Nivan Donnelly for C Patterson, half-time, Ciara Laverty for C Conlon, 45

REFEREE: Cathal McAllister (Cork)