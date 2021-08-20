Second half surge sees Kilmoyley in control

Senior Hurling Championship

Kilmoyley 1-23

Lixnaw 1-14

Lixnaw had a strong wind behind them in the first half and needed to build up a convincing lead at half-time.

They certainly made a good start on that, Mikey Kelliher with a lovely bit of skill opening the scoring straightaway and Conor O'Keeffe adding a beauty from long distance. Shane Conway, the undeniable wizard of Kerry hurling, teed up John Buckley with a fantastic overhead flick to take control and added a point soon after.

Kilmoyley were labouring to get into this game and their cause wasn't helped when Daniel Collins, who appeared to be hampered by an injury, swapped places with Ronan Walsh, but he opened their account in the ninth minute and David McCarthy added another. 0-4 to 0-2.

Jack O'Keeffe replied for Lixnaw and straight from the puck-out Shane Conway doubled his tally. Daniel Collins responded with a free and added another after being fouled himself while heading for goal. Collins was the main man for Kilmoyley, who were deftly snaffling opportunities and hanging on every time that Lixnaw tried to pull away on the scoreboard, and his next free (also won by himself) brought them to within a point. Good skill by William Costello saw him pick off a Kilmoyley point to leave them ahead by 0-7 to 0-5 at the water break.

Jordan Brick swung over for Kilmoyley on the restart, but Mikey Kelliher was on the end of a fine Lixnaw move to split the posts. Daniel Collins pointed a free. It looked like Shane Conway had answered it in style, but his effort must have just barely slipped outside the post.

There was no question about the next score, John Buckley gathering from Jack Brosnan and lashing it to the net – John B. O'Halloran managed to take the force out of it, but couldn't prevent it trickling past the goal-line. 1-8 to 0-7. However, that only spurred Kilmoyley to greater efforts.

Daniel Collins fed his brother Robert for a score before adding a free himself. Dáire Nolan, who impressed on his introduction, hit the post before Ronan Walsh trimmed the gap back to a point. Shane Conway closed out the first half scoring with a free. Half-time Lixnaw 1-9 Kilmoyley 0-10.

Realistically, it wasn't a big enough lead in the circumstances. As it happened, it evaporated like mist in the gorgeous sunshine of the day as Kilmoyley emerged like men possessed. Daniel Collins pointed a free straight from the throw-in and Jordan Brick fired the puck-out straight over the bar – conceding their own puck-out was to be a huge problem for Lixnaw in the second half.

Dónal Kennedy added the score of the day from way out on the left wing and Kilmoyley were in front. Daniel Collins won the puck-out and fed Adrian Royle for a score before adding a free for a foul on Ronan Walsh and then another after being fouled himself. Lixnaw were like frightened hens here; Kilmoyley were like predatory foxes after sneaking into the coop.

Lixnaw did get off the mark for the second half with a Shane Conway free, but it was a very brief respite, with Flor McCarthy and Dougie Fitzell joined the scoring spree. Just before the water break, Adrian Royle hit the post and, quick as a flash, Dáire Nolan scooped on the rebound to fire it home.

Trailing by 1-18 to 1-10, Lixnaw emptied their bench to try and reverse the tide, but to no avail. Adrian Royle, Daire Nolan, and Jordan Brick extended the lead before Conway cut the gap with two frees. A slight fumble in the Lixnaw square led to a penalty but Robert Silles made a superb save from Ronan Walsh's effort.

Shane Conway and David McCarthy exchanged points before Matthew Flaherty closed out Kilmoyley's scoring. Evan McCarthy had Lixnaw's only score from play in the second half just before Ciarán O'Regan blew the full time whistle.

Kilmoyley: John B. O'Halloran, Donal Kennedy (0-1), Colman Savage, Flor McCarthy (0-1), James Godley, Dougie Fitzell (0-1), Tom Murnane, Matthew Flaherty (0-1), Paudie O'Connor, Robert Collins (0-1), Danioel Collins (0-9, 8f), Jordan Brick (0-3), David Godley, David McCarthy (0-2), Ronan Walsh (0-1). Subs Daire Nolan 1-1 (for David Godley, 26 mins), Adrian Royle 0-2 (for David McCarthy, half-time), David McCarthy (for Daniel Collins, 54 mins)

Lixnaw: Martin Stackpoole, Declan McCarthy, Gerard Stackpoole, Tom Foley, Conor O'Keeffe (0-1), Jeremy McKehnna, William Costello, Raymond Galvin, Brendan Brosnan (0-1), John Buckley (1-0), Jack Brosnan (0-1), Jamie Galvin, James Flaherty, Shane Conway (0-7, 5f), Mikey Kelliher (0-2). Subs Aodhán Shanahan (for Conor O'Keeffe, 26 mins), Evan McCarthy 0-1 (for James Flaherty, 46 mins), Aidan O'Brien (for Jamie Galvin, 46 mins), Robert Silles (for Martin Stackpoole, 46 mins), Pat Corridan (for John Buckley, 46 mins)

Referee: Ciarán O'Regan (Cork)

Man of the Match

Daniel Collins: His mobility appeared to be slightly hampered, but it made no difference to his overall effectiveness, with a hand in almost every Kilmoyley score.

Turning Point

Third Quarter: You didn't have to be a genius to figure that Kilmoyley would be eating into Lixnaw's lead with the wind behind them, but the rapidity of the overwhelming blitzkrieg caught everyone by surprise. Kilmoyley will not be surrendering their crown easily!

Talking Point

Not a lot to say, really. There was good hurling and some fantastic bits of skill from both sides in perfect conditions, but once the second half commenced, it was clear who had the greater firepower.