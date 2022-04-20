Second half rally shows what Under 20 hurlers can do despite heavy defeat to Déise

The Kerry Under 20 hurlers bow out of Munster with their heads held high Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

MUNSTER UNDER 20 HC GROUP 2 ROUND 3

Waterford 2-26

Kerry 1-12

The Kingdom’s Under 20 hurlers exit the Munster championship with their heads held high, despite suffering a fairly comprehensive defeat to the Déise in Fraher Field on Wednesday evening.

It took John Hennessy's men – down the services of Darragh Slattery for the game – until the second half to really get up and running, but once they did they played a fine brand of a hurling, putting together some impressive passages of play.

Kerry senior star Colin Walsh was to the fore for the green and gold in the second period, but he was ably assisted by players such as his midfield partner Feilim O’Sullivan, and half-back pairing Rory Mahony (scorer of two second half points) and Dylan Moriarty.

Still there’s no escaping the fact that this wasn’t anywhere near as impressive a performance as the one the Kingdom put in against Tipperary in Austin Stack Park two weeks previous.

Whatever hopes Kerry had of replicating that performance against another one of the Munster blue bloods went up in smoke fairly early in this contest truth be told.

Even though it took the Déise a few minutes to get up and running, once they did, they were a class apart from the Kingdom, who struggled to hit the same heights they did against the Premier.

Waterford broke their duck five minutes in with a point from the hugely impressive Pádraig Fitzgerald and followed it up later with an expertly struck goal, hit low and evading Keltyn Molloy in the Kerry goal.

With Aaron Ryan in flying form and hitting the next four scores – two from play, two from placed balls – Waterford were out to an eight point lead thirteen minutes in, 1-5 to 0-0.

A straight red card on the quarter hour mark for Jack Ó Floinn was just about the only black mark on the Déise report card in the first half, and while it allowed Kerry to get off the mark with a Ronan Walsh free just after, it didn’t really do much to derail the home side as they kicked on just as ruthlessly as before.

Kerry had further scores from midfielder Feilim O’Sullivan (one free, one from play) and wing-back Luke Crowley to take the bare look off the scoreboard, but with Joe Booth and Seánie Callaghan coming on song for the Déise a twelve-point lead at the break, 1-13 to 0-4, wasn’t much of a surprise.

Even with the continued advantage of the extra player, Kerry were always likely to be up against it in the second half regardless.

To their credit Kerry didn’t wilt, at least not until the final ten minutes or so. They started with a pointed free from O’Sullivan, earned by the increasingly prominent Walsh.

Waterford continued to hold the whip hand, but with a score from Mahony and a ‘65 from O’Sullivan, after Waterford keeper Mark Kilgallon was forced to save from second half Kerry sub Mikey Kelliher, Kerry were preventing their hosts from getting too far out in front.

Kelliher finally did get his goal on 44 minutes following good build-up play by Walsh to leave eleven in it, 1-19 to 0-8. Waterford responded straight away through Jake Foley, but with three on the spin from Mahony, O’Sullivan (a free) and Walsh Kerry were enjoying their most effective spell of the contest to leave it 1-20 to 1-11 after 50 minutes.

Alas that was the highwater mark for the Kingdom from there on out. Just a minute later Pádraig O’Sullivan had the ball again in the back of Molloy’s net and from there on out it was all Waterford.

The Déise hitting 1-7 without reply before a late free for O’Sullivan – won by a luminous Walsh – left seventeen points between the sides at the finish.