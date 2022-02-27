Second half goals set Kerry up to beat Monaghan and stay top of the League

David Clifford shoots to score Kerry's second goal despite the attention of Kieran Duffy of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division 1 match at Inniskeen Grattans GAA Club in Monaghan. Photo by Sportsfile

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE DIVISION 1, ROUND 4

Monaghan 1-12

Kerry 3-14

Two David Clifford goals in a five-minute period at the start of the second half blew this game to life, while simultaneously killing off Monaghan, as Kerry went about securing their third win of the League to stay top of Division One just past the midway point of the campaign.

In the end it was a comprehensive win for the visiting Kingdom, built on hard graft and a bit of guile, but in many respects Monaghan were architects of their own downfall in this game. Quite how – or why – they will continue with Rory Beggan as a roving auxiliary outfield player is for manager Banty McEnaney to ponder, but the Monaghan goalkeeper was humbled in this contest, with Kerry taking full advantage of Beggan’s penchant for joining the action too high up the pitch.

If Clifford’s first goal was the result of good old fashioned movement and passing with Sean O’Shea and Paudie Clifford combining well for David Clifford to receive the ball close to the Monaghan goal for a simple finish, the second goal came gift-wrapped from Beggan.

The goalkeeper was out beyond the halfway mark when he got caught receiving a Darren Hughes pass. O’Shea overturned the ball and lumped a long, high pass goal-ward with just Clifford and Kieran Duffy inside the 45-metre line. The Monaghan defender looked as if he was about to hold off Clifford, but the Fossa man used his considerable strength to get out in front of Duffy and turn the ball into the empty net.

That made it 2-8 to 0-5 after 42 minutes and there was a definite sense that there was no way back for the Farney men after that.

There was worse to come for the home side in the 58th minute when O’Shea took possession some 30 metres out the field, spotted Beggan a few metres off his line and executed an audacious lobbed goal to put the result to bed at 3-11 to 0-7.

Monaghan kept digging away, and mined a goal and five points in the last quarter, including a Conor McManus goal from the penalty spot, but Kerry’s work was well done by then, so much so that the Clifford brothers were withdrawn together just after O’Shea’s 57th minute goal.

Jack O’Connor was understatedly pleased with the result and performance, more satisfied with the first half win against a strong wind than the second half rout, although the Kerry manager pointed to the opening and closing 10 minutes of the match as areas of small concern.

Despite falling to an early 0-2 to no score deficit – during which David Clifford dropped two close-range frees short into Beggan’s hands – Kerry found their rhythm by the second quarter, a period they won by six points to one as they showed a far better execution rate of their chances.

Those two early missed Clifford frees raised a few grumbles among the Kerry supporters that the visiting side mightn’t have fully tuned into the task at hand from the get go, but it also spoke to strength of the wind Kerry played against in the first half.

David Clifford and O’Shea combined for Paudie Clifford to fist over Kerry’s first point in the 13th minute, and though McManus converted a Monaghan free moments later, Kerry were on level terms, 0-3 each, through scores from Gavin Crowley and David Clifford.

It was 0-4 each approaching the half hour mark but then Kerry landed scores from O’Shea (free), David Clifford (free) and Paudie Clifford with his second fisted point of the half to send Kerry to the interval 0-7 to 0-4 ahead.

It was as good a position as Kerry could have hoped to be in at half time, and when Diarmuid O’Connor caught the throw-in for the second half, drove through and kicked Kerry’s eighth point Monaghan knew what they were up against.

Monaghan forward Micheál Bannigan thought he had a point scored but it was marginally wide, and from there Kerry engineered their first goal, which put them 1-8 to 0-4 ahead. Quite what Monaghan felt Beggan was bringing to their cause out around midfield never seemed obvious but when O’Shea and Clifford combined to score that second goal its folly was laid bare.

Thereafter Kerry feasted on the wide open spaces afforded them as Monaghan tried to stretch the game to get themselves back into contention, but the result was O’Shea catching them for a third goal, and Paul Geaney and Stephen O’Brien coming on to score points as well.

Monaghan did get a consolation from McManus’s late penalty after Tadhg Morley – who was excellent throughout – was unlucky to handled the ball on the ground after some stout Kerry defending.

The home side scored the last 1-4 of the match, which Jack O’Connor alluded to as something to note down, but all in all this was as emphatic a win and performance as Kerry might have hoped for at a venue and against a team that has often caused Kerry problems.

Next up for Kerry is the visit of Mayo to Tralee in two weeks, a game between first and second in the division, and a match-up that could well be repeated in the Division One final at the start of April on the basis of how the table is looking right now.

KERRY: Shane Ryan, Dylan Casey, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley 0-1, Tadhg Morley, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Diarmuid O’Connor 0-1, Jack Barry, Dara Moynihan, Sean O’Shea 1-2 (0-2f), Adrian Spillane, Tony Brosnan 0-3, David Clifford 2-2 (0-2f), Paudie Clifford 0-2.

Subs: Dan O’Donoghue for D Casey (ht), Stephen O’Brien 0-1 for A Spillane (39), Graham O’Sullivan for G Crowley (52), Jack Savage for P Clifford (59), Paul Geaney 0-1 for D Clifford (59)

MONAGHAN: Rory Beggan, Kieran Duffy 0-1, Conor Boyle, Ryan Wylie, Shane Hanratty, Dessie Ward 0-1, Killian Lavelle, Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns, Kieran Hughes 0-3 (2f, 1m), Micheál Bannigan 0-2, Shane Carey, Andrew Woods 0-1, Colin Walshe, Conor McManus 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3f).

Subs: Fintan Kelly 0-1 for C Walshe (ht), Karl O’Connell for S Hanratty (ht), Gary Mohan for D Hughes (49), Aaron Mulligan for S Carey (60), Darragh McElearney for D Ward (inj, 67)

REFEREE: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon)