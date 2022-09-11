Second half goals from Cian McMahon and Kieran O’Leary help Dr Crokes overcome limited St Kierans

Cian McMahon of Dr Crokes in action against Micheal Reidy of St. Kierans during the County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1 game in Milltown GAA pitch on Sunday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 1

Dr Crokes 2-14

St Kierans 0-14

They haven’t gone away you know… as if anybody really expected that they were.

Shorn of injured Kerry stars Micheal Burns and Gavin White, with a club legend like Johnny Buckley retired from the scene, and with several youngsters now in their ranks, Dr Crokes can still always be relied upon to be doughty championship campaigners. And so it proved in Milltown this afternoon when they ground out an important first round win against a St Kierans team that gave the Killarney men plenty to deal with.

There might not be as many big names as in the recent past in the Dr Crokes jersey these days – and some of the players on show might be on the callow side when it comes to experience – but every individual brought up in the Lewis Road tradition knows how to play football. That is never going to change.

In their opening Group 1 encounter in this year’s race for the Bishop Moynihan Cup, Brian McMahon’s charges produced a very impressive first half performance, where the range of their scoring options (eight different contributors) would have been the most pleasing part.

The second 30 minutes might not have gone exactly according to plan, with the overall effectiveness of their game-plan going down a notch or two, but that was balanced out, to some degree, by the creation, and taking, of two goal chances, which turned out to be the margin of victory in the finish.

Not that the green flags, in any way, were the catalysts for any change in momentum, or anything of the sort. From the first whistle, Dr Crokes set out their stall, taking control on the scoreboard immediately, and even a dogged and never-say-die St Kierans were unable to really test their mettle at any juncture.

With reliable old stagers Fionn Fitzgerald and Brian Looney getting them off the mark with the opening two scores, the Lewis Road men, with Michael Potts always an influential figure, and Mark O’Shea a good focal point at the edge of the square, led by three points at the end of the opening quarter, 0-5 to 0-2.

St Kierans were living off scraps, and what will frustrate Jimmy Keane and his selectors the most is that they turned over far too much hard-earned possession in the first half. Indeed, Dr Crokes had moved six points clear, 0-9 to 0-3, by the 25th minute, although the divisional outfit reduced the arrears by the interval with minors from two of their best players, Paul Walsh and Philip O’Connor.

Needing to fire out of the blocks in the second half, the losers got off to the worst possible start, with defender Mark Fitzgerald sauntering up the field to fire over for Dr Crokes and then, within a minute, the St Kierans’ net was bulging, with the score that almost certainly stopped any potential comeback dead in its tracks.

This was old-school Dr Crokes football, Mark Cooper competing well on an opposition kick-out, the superb Potts gobbling up the break, and the classy David Shaw arrowing a wonderful foot pass into lively corner-forward McMahon. Eschewing the opportunity of an easy point, the number 15 went for the jugular and beat the Sean Og O Ciardubhain with a low drive.

By the three-quarter stage, St Kierans were six points adrift, 1-11 to 0-8, but with Walsh getting on top of a great individual battle with Crokes corner-back John Payne, and Thomas Lynch and O’Connor continuing to work like Trojans, there was no throwing in the towel. Nothing of the sort, in fact.

However, you know what you’re going to get with Dr Crokes, especially when they have a comfortable enough lead to protect. They might have been sloppy in several instances heading down the home straight, but they never looked like coming under the cosh from their opponents either.

Neil O’Shea, an emerging leader at the back, the electric and energetic Potts, who was all over the field, the elegant Shaw, and the afore-mentioned McMahon were all prominent, while Tony Brosnan also produced moments of magic in his engaging tussle with St Kierans’ corner-back Brian Leonard.

St Kierans huffed and puffed, but never threatened to blow the Dr Crokes house down, or even rock some of its foundations, and the coup-de-grace from the Killarney side was applied in the 57th minute when experienced substitute Kieran O’Leary rocketed a rasper of a left-footed missile into the top corner of the net.

Three late points, including a brace from play by star man Walsh, put a little gloss on the final scoreline for St Kierans, and while beaten on the day, they will be buoyed by the fact that they kept going to the death, and are sure to have a say yet in how this group concludes.

For Dr Crokes, the knowledge that they won’t have Burns and White for the duration of their championship journey is disappointing but, on first inspection, they have simply put the head down, gathered the remaining troops, and nailed their opening battle with aplomb.

Write them off at your peril. Same as it ever was.

DR CROKES: Shane Murphy; John Payne, Neil O’Shea, Mark Fitzgerald 0-1; Mark Cooper, Fionn Fitzgerald 0-1, Michael Potts 0-2; Cillian O’Regan, David Shaw 0-1; Evan Looney, Tom Doyle 0-1, Brian Looney 0-1; Tony Brosnan 0-4 (2f), Mark O’Shea 0-1, Cian McMahon 1-2. Subs: Kieran O’Leary 1-0 for Fitzgerald (42 mins), Daithi Casey for B Looney (45 mins), Cillian Fitzgerald for Cooper (54 mins), Mikey Casey for McMahon (58 mins), Brian Fitzgerald for Payne (59 mins).

ST KIERANS: Sean Og O Ciardubhain 0-1 (’45’); Micheal Reidy, Shane Fitzmaurice, Brian Leonard 0-1; Cian Counihan, James Walsh 0-1, Michael Walsh; Adam Donoghue, Luka Brosnan; Maurice Hickey, Thomas Lynch, Sean Horan; Paul Walsh 0-8 (3f), Philip O’Connor 0-1, Eddie Horan 0-2 (2f). Subs: Daniel O’Shea for Brosnan (inj, h-t), Aidan Breen for Donoghue (45 mins), Seamus Brosnan for Counihan (inj, 45 mins), Cathal Brosnan for S Horan (45 mins), Tadhg Brick for Reidy (58 mins).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulvihill (St Senans)