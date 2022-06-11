Second half goals are Kerry’s undoing as Wexford run riot in hurling preliminary quarter-final

Kerry's Conor O'Keeffe in action against Conor McDonald and Jack O'Connor of Wexford during the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Final match at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Sportsfile

ALL-IRELAND SHC PRELIMINARY QUARTER-FINAL

Kerry 0-18

Wexford 3-30

The words of the late Minister Seamus Brennan to the Green Party in 2007, as they formed a coalition with his Fianna Fail party, came to mind in Austin Stack Park this afternoon: ‘You’re playing senior hurling now, lads’.

It’s not that a Wexford win wasn’t entirely unexpected in this preliminary quarter-final, or even that the final result could run to a 20 or so point win for the Slaneysiders. Brennan’s words came to mind because Wexford were just so much bigger, stronger, faster – better – than Kerry in all aspects of the game. Kerry were left in no doubt that this is what proper senior hurling is all about.

Take nothing away from the Kingdom, though. They hurled brilliantly for as long as they could, they defended heroically at times, and they mined a couple of super scores – Eoin Ross’s sideline cut and Fionán Mackessy thundering run and point the pick of them. It was just that when the rubber hit the road, Wexford had the senior chops to move through the gears, grabs the goals, and kick for home in a way teams at Kerry’s level often struggle to do.

After shipping five goals to Antrim in last week’s McDonagh Cup final – three in the first half alone – it says much for the tenacity of the Kerry defence on this occasion that Louis Dee’s goal line wasn’t breached until the 54th minute. Indeed, Conor McDonald’s fine overt the shoulder strike was the visitors’ first meaningful shot on goal.

That score put the visitors 1-24 to 0-13 ahead, and it was in that third quarter that Wexford put this game well beyond the Kingdom, who clearly and understandably tired after their Croke Park exertions last week.

Losing Micheal Leane to a red card in the 64th minute – for what seemed an illegal strike – was hardly a defining moment in a game long gone from Kerry, but the loss of Shane Conway in the 32nd minute to an injury is a setback a team like Kerry can ill afford to suffer.

The Lixnaw man hadn’t been playing overly well up to that point, but without him it seemed unlikely Kerry would engineer or execute the goals they would certainly need to make Wexford in any way uncomfortable.

Indeed, the early minutes made for uncomfortable viewing for the Kerry support in the 2,700 crowd with Wexford putting up the first five scores of the game – all inside the first 10 minutes and all but a Conor McDonald point coming from the excellent Lee Chin playing inside at full forward.

The best Kerry could muster in that period was a single wide from Podge Boyle, and the early sense was that Kerry could take a real beating here.

This Kerry team is nothing if not gutsy, though, – as they have proved time and again over the course of the Joe McDlonagh Cup campaign – and they settled into to enjoy their best period of the game over the next 10 minutes. The Kingdom’s first score came from a Boyle free after 13 minutes, and though Chin hit back immediately with his second score from play, there was a composure and intent to Kerry’s play now, with their defence particularly tight and tenacious against the Slaneysiders.

Excellent scores from Sean Weir and nominal full back Eoin Ross – either side of a Rory O’Connor score – made it 0-7 to 0-3 by the 16th minute, before Boyle arrowed over three frees in as many minutes to make it 0-7 to 0-6 to Wexford after 20 minutes.

It was heroic stuff from Kerry, but it was also as close as they would get to the Leinster men, who won the next 20 minutes by nine points to two.

Chin punished a defensive over-carry with a tap over free, full back Liam Ryan came forward for an impressive score, and Wexford began to open their shoulders with more confidence and faster hurling.

Though he hadn’t been particularly impressive, Kerry were dealt a big setback when Shane Conway had to leave injured on the half-hour mark, and even though Mackessy arrested the scoring rot for Kerry with a stand-out score, Wexford took an ever so slightly flattering 0-16 to 0-8 lead to the interval.

Wexford started the second half with scores from Rory O’Connor and two from Chin before Podge Boyle whipped over a free from near the sideline.

Liam Óg McGovern knifed over a score to make it 0-20 to 0-9 as the game continued to slip further away from Kerry but then Paudie O’Connor, Boyle (free) and Ross – from play and that beauty of a sideline cut – made it 0-22 to 0-13 as Kerry drew on every fibre of their survival instincts to hang in there.

Alas, it was in vain. Wexford half backs Matthew O’Hanlon and Damien Reck combined brilliantly to shift the ball onto McDonald for a thunderbolt finish to make it 1-24 to 0-13, as the Leinster men began to turn the screw.

Leane’s dismissal was soon followed by Wexford’s second goal – a neat finish from Rory O’Connor – and after Chin converted a ‘65' subs Mikie Dwyer and Conor Hearne combined for the latter to finish coolly past Dee to make it 3-28 to 0-15.

After Podge Boyle was withdrawn, Jordan Conway tidied up nicely to finish with five points, including three frees and a ‘65’ but it was all elementary book-keeping by then.

Ultimately it was fitting that Kerry should get a crack at one of the big boys after a spring and summer of some great hurling under manager Stephen Molumphy, but they will have been left in no doubt about the jump up in class here. Senior hurling indeed, lads.

KERRY: Louis Dee, Conor O’Keeffe, Eoin Ross 0-3 (1s/l), Eric Leen, Sean Weir 0-1, Fionán Mackessy 0-1, Mikey Boyle, Michael Leane, Podge Boyle 0-7 (7f), Colin Walsh, Colum Harty, Paudie O’Connor 0-1, Gavin Dooley, Jordan Conway 0-5 (3f, 1 ‘65’), Shane Conway.

Subs: Niall Mulcahy for S Conway (inj, 32), Maurice O’Connor for C Walsh (44), Brian Lonergan for P Boyle (59), Morgan Madden for E Leen (63), Fionan O’Sullivan for C Harty (64)

WEXFORD: Mark Fannin, Simon Donohue, Liam Ryan 0-1, Conor Devitt 0-1, Matthew O’Hanlon 0-1, Damien Reck 0-1, Paudie Foley, Cathal Dunbar, Lee Chin 0-14 (10f, 1 ‘65’), Jack O’Connor, Kevin Foley, Liam Óg McGovern 0-2, Oisín Foley 0-2, Conor McDonald 1-3, Rory O’Connor 1-4 (0-1f).

Subs: Mikie Dwyer 0-1 for C Dunbar (inj, 29), Charlie McGuckin for J O’Connor (58), Conor Hearne 1-0 for K Foley (59), Shane Reck for C Devitt (62), Connal Flood for L Chin (69).

REFEREE: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)