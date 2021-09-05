Seanie O’Shea stars as Kenmare win spiky derby with Templenoe

County Senior Club Championship Group 2, Round 1

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-13

Templenoe 1-7

Fresh from the disappointment of Croke Park last weekend, Sean O’Shea was the star turn among eight Kerry panellists on show in a cranky, spite-ridden Senior Club Championship opener as Kenmare Shamrocks had six points to spare over neighbours Templenoe in Lewis Road, Killarney.

O’Shea scored six points – three from play – as Kenmare had more strength and class throughout their team to overcome a spirited, but limited, Templenoe challenge.

Even if Brendan Griffin had eyes in the back of his head, the referee couldn’t have seen all the off-the-ball antics going not, not least the on-going and salty battle between O’Shea and his marker and Kerry team mate Gavin Crowley.

At the start of the second half Kenmare played with 13 men for about five minutes with Dara and Mark Crowley both in the sin-bin, but Templenoe still struggled for scores, despite having Killian Spillane at the head of their attack.

It says much for the tenacity of the Kenmare defence that Spillane was held scoreless from play, while Adrian Spillane was taken off in the second half having never impacted the game like he might have hoped to.

O’Shea raised the first flag after 20 seconds, and Kenmare were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 11 minutes. Three minutes later Brian Crowley beat Kerry goalkeeper Kieran Fitzgibbon at his near post for a Templenoe goal, after having his first shot blocked down.

Templenoe stole the lead, 1-3 to 0-5, with a Killian Spillane free after 30 minutes but a slick Kenmare move involving Tom Murnane, O’Shea and Paul O’Connor ended with Murnane bundling the ball over the goal line as Kenmare led 1-6 to 1-3 at half time.

The second half was as tetchy as the first, with Griffin busier issuing yellow cards and lectures then recording scores. Teddy Doyle, Patrick Clifford and Crowley scored points for Templenoe in the third quarter, but Kenmare – who had Kerry panellist Kevin O’Sullivan in excellent form as an extra defensive cover - still led 1-8 to 1-6 at the water break.

The fourth quarter saw Kenmare ramp it up another gear, with O’Shea kicking two more scores, substitute Michael McCarthy shaving the crossbar as he scored Kenmare’s 10th point, and Tom Murnane scoring his second as Templenoe could only muster a late Stephen O’Sullivan point.

Local honours, then, to Kenmare Shamrocks who take control of a group that includes Dr Crokes and the yet to be determined 2020 county intermediate champions.

Kenmare Shamrocks: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Dara Crowley, James McCarthy, Cian O’Sullivan, Matthew Murnane, Dara O’Shea, Shane O’Sullivan, Griffin Wharton, David Hallissey, Kevin O’Sullivan, Sean O’Shea, Mark Crowley, Tom Murnane, Paul O’Connor, Stephen O’Brien.

Subs: Michael McCarthy for M Crowley (ht), Dan McCarthy for S O’Sullivan (50), Pearse O’Brien for G Wharton (54), Kevin Price for P O’Connor (60).

Templenoe: Mark Looney, Mark Casey, Kieran O’Neill, Tadhg Morley, Patrick Clifford, Gavin Crowley, John Rice, Josh Crowley Holland, Adrian Spillane, Teddy Doyle, Brian Crowley, Colin Crowley, Stephen O’Sullivan, Killian Spillane.

Subs: Denis O’Neill for S O’Sullivan (53), Dan Cahillane for A Spillane (53), Kieran McCarthy for B Crowley (57).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)