Sean O’Shea’s perfect free demands perfect ending in the final

Seán O'Shea of Kerry celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Would it be fair to say the story of the All-Ireland semi-final revolved around two men: one, Sean O’Shea, who scored an early goal, had a penalty saved, converted two points from play and two frees – the last of which had planted itself into Kerry GAA folklore as it went over the crossbar –, and the other, Con O’Callaghan, who never put a boot to the ball on Sunday?

In a game of twists, turns, high drama and clutch moments, Kerry’s one-point win over their decade long nemesis, Dublin, essentially came down to O’Shea being on the field in the 76th minute of an epic contest and O’Callaghan being up in the stand, an injured and frustrated onlooker.

It’s all ifs, buts and maybes now – and it matters not a whit to Kerry or Dublin this week – as to what O’Callaghan’s presence might have done for Dublin. Whether or not he would have been the tipping point to send his county to a final against Galway is a moot point now. Whatever the reason for Cuala’s Con unavailability, Dublin sorely missed their explosive inside forward but, as Boris Johnson said last week in his resignation speech, dem’s the breaks.

What is indisputable is what Sean O’Shea contributed to a game that could set Kerry up for their own decade of dominance, which we will come to in a moment.

Kerry teams never celebrate League titles or Munster Finals with little more than a polite fist pump and a cursory hoisting of the silverware. They certainly don’t mark winning semi-finals with anything other than a firm handshake for team mates and opponents and a quick exit down the tunnel.

Read More

There was neither a title nor a cup presented on Sunday but the Kerry players, management and supporters celebrated the 1-14 to 1-13 win like it was the end of days. Should Kerry go on and beat Galway and lift the Sam Maguire on Sunday week one cannot be certain the celebrations at the final whistle will be as rambunctious. They certainly won’t come from such a deep, raw place.

It goes without saying that the nature of O’Shea’s free at the death lent itself to such an wild and spontaneous outpouring of joy – relief – in the seconds that followed. On Paddy Neilan’s final whistle Kerry players dropped to their knees or leapt into the air like they’d been told they had the winning combination of the Euromillions. Beating Dublin, finally, with such a dramatic denouement, was Kerry hitting the six numbers to sweep the jackpot. Of course, they still have to go and collect the cheque in two weeks and bank the money.

Jack O’Connor – not a man for outward displays of emotion – bear-hugged anyone and everyone who came into his orbit. Jack wasn’t even involved in the 2019 final loss, or the 2015 defeat, or the semi-final disappointments of 2013 and ’16. His scars and hurt went even further back than that – to the 2011 All-Ireland final loss and a result that, in many ways, set the Dublin juggernaut on the road to eight All-Ireland titles and the truck load of team and individual honours that followed.

That O’Shea’s late free mirrored in so many ways Stephen Cluxton’s match-winner 11 years ago wouldn’t have been lost on the then and now Kerry manager.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s game, O’Connor – understandably relieved and elated as he was – cautioned that, obviously, nothing other than a semi-final has been won. Though he and the Kerry players celebrated like the Croke Park fireworks were about to go off, there is still a final to be played. And while Kerry will be warm favourites to beat Galway on Sunday week, they still have to go out and get the job done.

“You have to go the distance. Getting there isn’t enough,” O’Connor said, repeating ‘You have to go the distance’ as if he needed to ground himself first before he goes to work on the players.

“And that’ll be a big, big incentive to us over the next two weeks to finish the job, because there’s no point… look, at Christmas this game will be forgotten about if we don’t get over the line in the final.”

As Kerry knuckle down this week to preparing for Galway, the game review will give them plenty to address and work on. There was much to admire in Kerry’s performance on Sunday, and the bad stuff could, reasonably, come with the caveat that the Kerry players were operating under the most intense pressure to deliver a win. Still, just two points scored between the 43rd and 73rd minutes – both by Paudie Clifford –, a botched goal chance by Stephen O’Brien at the start of the second half, a few costly turnovers, and the poor performance of Paul Geaney will be issues of concern over the next couple of training sessions.

Defensively Kerry were excellent for the majority of the game. Shane Ryan was reliable and confident and, when he needed to be, courageous. In the first half the back six collectively screened up brilliantly and boxed out the Dublin forwards to great effect. Tadhg Morley marshalled the defence with his usual quiet authority.

Brian Ó Beaglaoich showed as much bravery – if that’s the right word – as O’Shea did in seeking out Ryan’s restarts in additional time and taking the ball up the field and setting Kerry in motion. Perhaps ‘taking responsibility’ is a better way of putting what the An Ghaeltacht man did. That in itself sounds like a minimum requirement for any footballer at this level, but it is very easy too for a player in that situation to abdicate that responsibility and go hiding. Ó Beaglaoich did nothing of the sort.

As brilliant as some of the individual plays and scores from Kerry (and Dublin) were, the winners played a lot of handbrake-on football, particularly in the second half as the winning line came into view and the Dublin surge raised the stakes. Nevertheless, Kerry can take much confidence from the way they stared into the abyss in those last 12 to 15 minutes but didn’t blink.

Yes, they led by six points after Dara Moynihan’s 43rd minute point and saw that lead whittled away to nothing – 1-12 apiece – when Ciaran Kilkenny equalised in the 69th minute, but crucially Kerry never fell behind.

It took Sean O’Shea to win and convert a free in the 73rd minute to nudge Kerry back in front, and then as the clock went into the red Kerry went looking for the winning score when it might have been easier to play it safe and head for extra-time. Instead, Kerry worked hard in those final few seconds to engineer something, with Paul Murphy backing himself – and David Clifford – to win possession from his ball up the middle.

Even then, as Clifford won a free, few Kerry players could have believed O’Shea was going to convert the chance. His manager admitted afterwards that he didn’t think O’Shea had the distance in him given the headwind facing the Kenmare man and the fatigue that had to be in his legs.

And yet O’Shea drew on all his powers to kick the winner with plenty to spare.

It is a free kick that won’t be forgotten, come what may against Galway. But its significance will be gauged by what happens on Sunday week.

If Kerry deliver the Sam Maguire then O’Shea’s free, rightly, goes into the annals as one of the all-time heroic scores. If Kerry come up short then that 76th minute score becomes little more than a footnote to another All-Ireland title-less year for Kerry. A permanent YouTube reminder of what might have been.

O’Shea’s winning free, and O’Shea himself, deserves the embellishment of a Celtic cross at the end of the year. Like the semi-final last weekend, this is a final Kerry simply cannot afford to lose.