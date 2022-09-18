Sean O’Shea points Kenmare towards County SFC quarter-finals after tight win against 14-man St Kierans

St. Kieran's corner forward Paul Walsh strikes for a goal in spite of Kenmare Shamrock's wing back Shane O'Sullivan's efforts to prevent the damage during their County Senior Football Championship game in Cordal on Sunday. Photo by John Reidy

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC GROUP 1 ROUND 2

St Kierans 1-11

Kenmare Shamrocks 1-14

Kenmare Shamrocks are safely qualified out of Group 1 as Seán O’Shea kicked ten points, eight from frees, as the men from the Roughty Valley overcame a spirited St Kierans side that played with 14 men for two thirds of the game after the sending off of Eddie Horan in the 20th minute.

When you have two sides that are as evenly matched as these teams then it is moments in the game that make all the difference, and there is no doubt that Horan was a huge loss to the home side. In fairness to them they fought manfully despite the numerical disadvantage, and were actually level at 1-8 apiece with eight minutes left on the clock.

It was then that Kenmare Shamrocks were able to push into an extra gear though, and as St Kierans resembled a punch drunk boxer down on his luck, the winners stuck their chests out to rattle over four points in a row to see out the game.

David Hallissey’s goal thirty seconds into the second half was also a huge help to the Shamrocks cause. St Kierans had taken a 1-6 to 0-8 lead in at half time, but the eventual winners struck from the second half throw in with cunning and venom. Seán O’Shea, magnificent from play and placed balls, fed the veteran Paul O’Connor off his shoulder and he in turn found the powerful midfielder David Hallissey who made no mistake to blast the ball to the back of the net, in spite of Seán Óg Ó Ciardubháin’s best efforts to keep it out.

That could have been the end of St Kierans but they refused to read the script and went on to score the next four points on the bounce thereafter. James Walsh, taking over the free taking duties with Eddie Horan off the field, slotted over two, and Philip O’Connor burst into the game with two marvellous efforts from play, with his second point in particular drawing gasps of admiration from the large crowd present at a very well organised Cordal venue.

Paul Walsh, brilliant in the first half but well held in the second, landed a free for St Kierans in the 47th minute to push them 1-11 to 1-10 ahead, but sadly for them it was to be their last score of the game as the next four points belonged to Kenmare Shamrocks with impressive substitute Jimmy Lehane, Seán O’Shea (free),Kevin O’Sullivan, and finally Shane O’Sullivan, slotting over to seal the deal.

It was tough on St Kierans who had shown courage and desire throughout but conceded too many frees to a Kenmare side that at times looked nervous, but essentially had the quality and the legs to see the game out.

The first half of the game had started in whirlwind fashion with the two sides going hammer and tongs at each other in the very pacy opening stages. Seán O’Shea gave a glimpse of what was to follow with a pointed free after 20 seconds but in the second minute Daniel O’Shea levelled proceedings with a lovely left legged point from play.

Seán O’Shea slotted his second free following a foul on Dan McCarthy but then came a huge moment for St Kierans that the Kenmare Shamrocks management team won’t look back on with any kind of fondness.

Paul Walsh, playing with confidence after his eight points against Dr Crokes, was looking very lively in the inside line, and St Kierans went long at every opportunity to try and find the former minor footballer of the year. He scored a nice point in the fourth minute, and soon after Philip O’Connor pounced on Kieran Fitzgibbon’s kickout to feed Walsh inside the cover, and he made no mistake in hitting the back of the net. Seán O’Shea replied with a point from play, and St Kierans led by 1-2 to 0-3 with five minutes played.

Walsh with a beautifully converted mark and Eddie Horan (free) scores were balanced out by O’Shea(free) and Dan McCarthy from play, but after Eddie Horan pointed a difficult free, Seán O’Shea said anything you can do I can do better as he slotted over a brace of awkward placed balls to bring the deficit back to two.

Next came Eddie Horan’s sending off and there is no doubt that the player himself will look back with regret at the red card. The first yellow came after a hard foul by Horan, but 30 seconds later he tackled his player too high with referee Seán Joy having no choice but to flash the second yellow, and subsequent red.

As mentioned earlier, St Kierans tried manfully with their fourteen players after that with Philip O’Connor, Micheál Reidy, Maurice Hickey, Tomás Lynch and Shane Fitzmaurice leading the charge, but Kenmare Shamrocks had too much quality in Seán O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien, David Hallissey, Kevin O’Sullivan, James McCarthy and Dan McCarthy and were comfortable winners in the finish.

Kenmare Shamrocks will look critically at their concession of 1-6 from turnovers, but they are in the business end of the competition now and whilst they will be underdogs no matter who they meet there is a toughness and resilience in them that will make them a match for most sides.

ST KIERANS: Sean Óg O Ciardubháin (Cordal); Micheál Reidy (Ballymacelligott), Shane Fitzmaurice (Brosna), Brian Leonard (Castleisland Desmonds), Cian Counihan (Ballymacelligott), James Walsh (0-2f) (Knocknagoshel), Dan O’Shea (0-1) (Ballymacelligott); Adam Donoghue (Castleisland Desmonds), Luka Brosnan (Castleisland Desmonds); Maurice Hickey (Castleisland Desmonds), Tomás Lynch (Castleisland Desmonds), Aidan Breen (Ballymacelligott); Paul Walsh 1-4 (0-1m, 0-2f) (Brosna), Philip O’Connor (0-2) (Cordal), Eddie Horan (0-2f) (Scartaglen). Subs: Seán Horan for A Breen (ht), Cathal Brosnan for D O’Shea (49).

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Dara Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan, Dara O’Shea, James McCarthy, Shane O’Sullivan (0-1), David Hallissey (1-0), Kevin O’Sullivan (0-1), Tommy Cronin, Sean O’Shea 0-10 (8f), Dan McCarthy (0-1), Stephen O’Brien, Paul O’Connor, Pearse O’Brien. Subs: Jimmy Lehane (0-1) for P O’Brien (ht).

REFEREE: Seán Joy (Laune Rangers)