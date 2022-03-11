Sean O’Shea out of squad to play Mayo as Kerry make four changes to starting team

Sean O'Shea is not in the Kerry match day squad for the visit of Mayo to Tralee tomorrow night

Kerry have made four changes to the team that started against Monaghan a fortnight ago for tomorrow evening’s NFL round five game against Mayo in Tralee, while Sean O’Shea is absent from the match day panel altogether.

Shane Murphy comes back into to the no.1 jersey as Jack O’Connor continues to rotate the Dr Crokes man with Shane Ryan, who had started against Monaghan in Inniskeen.

Graham O’Sullivan gets his first start in this year’s league, coming into half back line in place of Gavin Crowley, while there are two changes in the forward unit.

Jack Savage comes into at centre forward in place of O’Shea, who hasn’t made the match day panel. There is speculation that the Kenmare Shamrocks man might have picked up an injury earlier in the week, but this is unconfirmed.

Paul Geaney regains his place in the full forward line, alongside the Clifford brothers, with Tony Brosnan – who scored three points from play in Monaghan – dropping to the substitutes bench.

Austin Stacks captain Dylan Casey retains his place in the full back line after being taken off at half time against Monaghan, having picked up a yellow card in the first half and on a final warning from the referee.

Na Gaeil club mates Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor retain their midfield partnership, while Joe O’Connor from Austin Stacks has come back from injury to get a place on the bench.

David Clifford will captain the team.

A win for either Kerry or Mayo would all but secure their place in the League final next month, with Kerry still to play Armagh and then Tyrone in the final two rounds.

Kerry team to play Mayo

1 Shane Murphy – Dr Crokes

2 Dylan Casey – Austin Stacks

3 Jason Foley – Ballydonoghue

4 Tom O’Sullivan – Dingle

5 Graham O’Sullivan – Piarsaigh na Dromoda

6 Tadhg Morley – Templenoe

7 Brian Ó Beaglaíoch – An Ghaeltacht

8 Diarmuid O’Connor – Na Gaeil

9 Jack Barry – Na Gaeil

10 Dara Moynihan – Spa

11 Jack Savage – Kerins O Rahillys

12 Adrian Spillane – Templenoe

13 Paudie Clifford – Fossa

14 David Clifford – Fossa

15 Paul Geaney Dingle

Substitutes

16 Shane Ryan – Rathmore

17 Tony Brosnan – Dr Crokes

18 Gavin Crowley – Templenoe

19 Killian Spillane – Templenoe

20 Stephen O’Brien – Kenmare Shamrocks

21 Micheál Burns – Dr Crokes

22 Greg Horan – Austin Stacks

23 Darragh Roche – Glenflesk

24 Pa Warren – Gneeveguilla

25 Joe O’Connor – Austin Stacks

26 Cian Gammell – Killarney Legion

Mayo team to play Kerry: R Hennelly; P O’Hora, L Keegan, M Plunkett; P Durcan, S Coen, O Mullin; J Flynn, M Ruane; D O’Connor, A O’Shea, J Carney; F Boland, A Orme, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: R Byrne, D McHugh, B Harrison, E Hession, D McBrien, C O’Shea, K McLoughlin, P Towey, F McDonagh, C Loftus, F Irwin.