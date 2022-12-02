Sean Lonergan to referee Kerins O’Rahillys Munster final under lights against Newcastle West

Tipperary referee Sean Lonergan will take charge of Kerins O’Rahillys Munster Club SFC Final against Newcastle West on Saturday week, 13 days after sending off David Moran for two yellow card bookings in their semi-final win over Éire Óg Ennis.

The Tralee club will take on the Limerick SFC champions under Pairc Uí Rinn's lights in Cork on Saturday, December 10 in front of the TG4 cameras, and Lonergan is certain to come under the spotlight from Strand Road supporters after his first half dismissal of Moran last Sunday.

The game will be O’Rahillys first and only time in the Munster Club SFC Final, their last appearance being 13 years ago when they lost to Clare champions Kilmurry-Ibrickane by 0-7 to 0-6 in the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick in 2009.

Newcastle West are also looking for their first provincial senior club title, with they also having made just one appearance in the Munster final, that back in 1987 when they were well beaten by Nemo Rangers from Cork by 5-15 to 2-3.

Dr Crokes were the last club from Kerry, in 2018, tom win the Munster SFC title, while Dromcollogher-Broadford were the last team from Limerick to win the provincial club title back in 2008. St Finbarrs from Cork are the reigning Munster senior club champions.

Meanwhile, Kerry Intermediate and Junior Premier champions Rathmore and Fossa will play a double-header in Mallow with both looking to win their provincial club title. At 1pm take on Cork champions Kilmurry, following by the meeting of Rathmore and Na Piarsaigh from Limerick in the IFC final at 3.30pm.

Na Gaeil won the Munster Intermediate title in 2021 while Gneeveguilla are the reigning Munster Junior champions.

Saturday, December 10

Munster Club Senior Football Championship final

Kerins O’Rahillys (Kerry) v Newcastle West (Limerick)

Sunday, December 11

Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final

Rathmore (Kerry) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick)

Mallow GAA Complex at 3.30pm

Referee: Chris Maguire (Clare)

Extra-time if necessary, result on the day

Live streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie

AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final

Fossa (Kerry) v Kilmurry (Cork)

Mallow GAA Complex at 1pm

Referee: Niall Quinn (Clare)

Extra-time if necessary, result on the day

Live streaming available via www.munster.gaa.ie