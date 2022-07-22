Seamus Moynihan believes Foley-Morley axis is the platform on which Kerry can to build All-Ireland win

Seamus Moynihan, Kerry’s All-Ireland winning captain from 2000 when they beat Galway in the All-Ireland Final, is effusive in his praise of Kingdom defenders Jason Foley and Tadhg Morley, who he believes are the full-back and centre-back combination that have really come to the fore this year to solidify the entire rearguard.

Recognised as having a soft defensive centre in recent seasons, by critics inside and outside the county, the Glenflesk stalwart is pleased to see the undoubted improvements that have been made in Kerry’s ability to keep out the opposition, as was shown to great effect in the recent semi-final against Dublin.

“Tadhg and Jason, I have been really impressed with the two boys this year, and the manner in which they have carried out their business. We have only conceded two goals in such a long time, and the goal from Dublin there was a fantastic goal, but to be fair to Tadhg and Jason, they have been playing brilliant football,” he said.

“Tadhg has been playing as a centre-back sitting back and reading the game, he has been intercepting a lot of ball, and seems to be really enjoying his football. He’s really settled into that type of role, and Jason has really tightened up at full-back. He’s getting a hand in, he’s physically become very strong as well.

“It’s been a while since we had a solid three and six where we could depend on the two boys coming through. I thought the tackling in general the last day was exceptional. When Dublin guys were running through, and before we knew it, there were two and three, maybe four, Kerry players surrounding them, not leaving the hand in and lazy tackling 25 yards in front of goal.

“They were tackling well, standing their ground, dispossessing and turning over, which was fantastic to see. Breaking out then at pace, counter-attacking, that was fantastic to see as well. I’m delighted to see the two boys playing as well as they are, and long may it continue. The ultimate test is now on Sunday.”

Getting the Dublin hoodoo off the back, and winning a championship game against their old rivals for the first time in 13 seasons, is something that should stand Kerry in great stead going forward, according to Moynihan.

“That win against Dublin, there was no tomorrow, because we couldn’t really take or deal with another defeat to Dublin. It was important that they stood up, and they did, and they got there in the end. Thirteen years is a long time, and if you had told us in 2009 leaving Croke Park that we would have to wait until 2022 to beat Dublin, you would have made a lot of money from people on that one,” he added.

“It was very important to win that one, but it’s only a win, and there is nothing to show for it yet. We’re 70 minutes away from walking up the steps of the Hogan, so they’ve all to play for, but so far, it’s been a very, very solid year for Kerry.

“They have really improved defensively, and I feel that for the first time in a long time, we have a panel and a bunch of four or five subs to come in, which can be the difference in how a game goes. I think Dublin, over the last few years, that was their strength, where they could rely on four or five subs to turn the game.

“Kerry have strengthened and are now in that nice position where they have those impact subs to come in and do the damage. Yeah, it’s all going well for Kerry, but they have a huge battle ahead of them in the final.”

Having soldiered in the green and gold jersey with attacking geniuses like Maurice Fitzgerald and Colm Cooper, Moynihan is also in a great position to sum up the magician that is David Clifford. He certainly deserves to be mentioned in the same company as those other Kingdom greats.

“David is comparable with those great guys. I said it before, and it’s a testament to where he is in his career. He’s only 23, David is an exceptional player, and his first half performance there against Dublin was probably ten out of ten. The only problem we had was that we just didn’t get enough ball into him in the first 35 minutes, because anything he touched, it turned to gold.

“David knows himself that he wants to start winning All-Irelands, and I always feel that the first one is always the hardest one. Hopefully, David will be rewarded with that, and to be comparing him to the likes of the Maurice Fitzs and the Colm Coopers, without any medal in his pocket yet, that’s the greatest compliment that we can give the guy, because he is an exceptional player.”