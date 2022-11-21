Scoil Eoin Baiste Lios Póil win 4/5 Teacher final with impressive score against four-goal Kilcummin NS

CUMANN NA mBUNSCOL 4/5 TEACHER FINAL

Scoil Eoin Baiste Lios Póil 1-21

Kilcummin NS 4-5

This 4/5 teacher final was another cracker. Lios Póil appearing in their first ever final certainly rose to the occasion and notched a record number of points for an Cumann na mBunscol Final. The score line might suggest a comprehensive victory but to suggest that would be extremely unfair on a gallant Kilcummin outfit who were still in with a chance midway through the second half.

Fionn Ó Dubhda opened the scoring for Scoil Eoin Baiste when he pointed from a free. They were rocked within a minute when Darragh Keane burst through the Scoil Eoin Baiste defence for an excellent goal. Scoil Eoin Baiste responded with three well worked points from the boot of TJ Ó hAiniféin but again they were caught for a goal when Timmy Kelliher finished to the net from close range.

TJ Ó hAiniféin was unlucky to see his goal bound shot well saved by Dan Barry in the Kilcummin goal. Lios Póil continued to pile on the pressure and tried to pierce holes in the Kilcummin defence but time and time again their path to goal was blocked but, illegally at times and Fionn Ó Dubhda punished them with three well taken frees. Fionn Ó Dubhda and Conor Galvin swapped points as Lios Póil led 0-8 to 2-1at the end of the first quarter.

TJ O hAiniféin won a lovely pass from Ashton Ó Maitiú and used all his guile to evade defenders and worked his way through for an excellent goal. This inspired his team mates as Scoil Eoin Baiste kicked five unanswered points two from Fionn Ó Dubhda and one each from Ashton Ó Maitiú, Jack Ó Deargáin and TJ Ó hAiniféin. But Lios Póil were caught for a third goal on the stroke of half time when Darragh Keane burst past friend and foe and sent an unstoppable shot to the back of the Lios Póil net. Lios Poil led by six at the break 1-13 to 3-1.

Darragh Keane reduced the deficit with a well taken pointed free in the opening minute of the second half. Fionn Ó Dubhda and Conor Galvin again swapped points as the intensity and tempo of play never waned.TJ Ó hAiniféin made the most of the possession which came his way with two well taken points for Scoil Eoin Baiste and Ashton Maitiú drew another fine save from Dan Barry as the ball finished over the bar. In this period of dominance Lios Póil added a further four points. Three from the impressive vice captain Fionn Ó Dubhda and one from the other hard working vice captain Jack Ó Deargáin.

Kilcummin fought back and landed two fine goals from Sean O’Leary and the energetic Eamon O’Donoghue and though they fought ’till the end the Scoil Eoin Baiste defenders stood resolute and were outstanding during this closing passage of play to deny their opponents a route to goal.

Along with scorers goalkeeper Eoin Ó Muiriseán defenders Máire Ní Éimhín, Aoife Wright and forward Emma Ní Ruairc were outstanding for Scoil Baiste Lios Poil while for Kilcummin goalkeeper Dan Barry, defenders Tomas Sullivan, Eoin Foley and midfielder Darragh Fleming stood out for special mention along with their scorers in a highly entertaining and enthralling game of football.

Naomh Eoin Baiste Lios Póil: Eoin Ó Muiriseán, Diarmuid Ó Dubhaigh, Seosamh Ó Grifín, Maria Ní Éimhín, Aoife Wright, Fionn Ó Dubhda, Ashton Ó Maitiú, Jack Ó Deargáin, Emma Ní Ruairc, TJ Ó hAiniféin, Oisín Madeley. Subs: Cara Nic Gearailt, Tommy Ó Deargáin, George Ó Máirtín, Lucy Ní Chinnéide, Emily de Liostúin, Liam Breathnach, Dara Ó Dubháin, Jonathan Ó Súilleabháin, Jack Ó Dubháin, Cara Ní Loingsigh, Doireann Ní Dhubhda.

Kilcummin NS: Dan Barry, Tomás O’Sullivan, Eoin Foley, Michael Janot, Conal McCarthy, Darragh Fleming, Eamon O’Donoghue, Dean Moynihan, Daragh Keane, Timmy Kelliher, Conor Galvin. Subs: James Sheahan, George Lenihan, Sean O’Leary, David O’Mahoney, Dylan O’Connor, Diarmuid O’Carroll, Michael Bowler.