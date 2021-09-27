Ryan runs the show as Rathmore send out clear signal of intent

Aidan O'Mahony, Rathmore scores from the Currow defence in the Kerry Petroleum Intermediate Club Football Championship in Currow on Sunday afternoon Photo by Tom O'Donoghue

COUNTY IFC GROUP 3 ROUND 2

Currow 0-7

Rathmore 2-18

Given that the game was a complete miss-match, was it nevertheless still possible to have learned something from the hour of football played in a sodden Currow on Sunday afternoon?

We’d argue that yes, just about, it was, even aside from the obvious: that Rathmore are very, very good. They were ruthlessly efficient in seeing off a disappointing enough Currow outfit on their home patch, delivering 20 scores from 26 chances for a 76% rate of return.

Even against a side who gave them too much time and space that's a really good rate of return, particularly in the conditions. At the very least we’ve learned that this Rathmore side is playing with a precision and a frugality, with a waste not, want not approach.

We also learned – relearned maybe – just how effective Kerry shot-stopper Shane Ryan can be as a forward as he really did run the show for the Rathbeg outfit. Calling plays, directing matters, shooting, scoring and assisting with aplomb.

Add to that the hugely impressive performance by his younger brother Mark in the centre of the park – from where he shot four from play – and it's clear that Rathmore have what it takes to win this championship.

Indeed, Rathmore are solid all over the park Dan Murphy played a stormer at corner-back. The half-back line led by Alan Dineen and Darragh Rahilly looks formidable. Even up top the reinvention of Aidan O’Mahony as a full-forward is working a treat.

He only played a little over half an hour, but for a man of his age he looked remarkably spritely coming off the pitch. Certainly the new manager of the Munster Technical University, Tralee footballers didn’t looked gassed out. Or anything like it.

As for the story of the game itself, there isn’t a whole pile to say. Pretty much from the throw in Rathmore looked the superior force, slicker, sharper and hungrier. Inside the opening ten minutes they’d fired themselves five points to zip clear.

It took Currow fourteen minutes to get on the board through a Pa McCarthy free, but just after Rathmore essentially put the game to bed (if it wasn’t alreadly a done deal even then) when Rahilly picked out Shane Ryan with a brilliant long ball.

Ryan claimed and turned and in one smooth movement had the ball in the back of Shane O’Leary’s net for a 1-5 to 0-1 lead at the first water break.

The second quarter wasn't much better for Currow with a mistake in defence 21 minutes in leading to a second Rathmore goal, this time for Aidan O’Mahony who slotted home nicely, showing a deftness of touch you wouldn't necessarily expect from a defensive hard man.

With three points without reply to round out the half Rathmore led 2-9 to 0-2 at the half-time break.

The second half was marginally better for Seánie O’Leary’s understrength home side as they certainly seemed to have more of a pep in their step, and they definitely looked to shore things up defensively.

Rathmore, perhaps, eased off a little too given the game was done and even with all that the situation on the scoreboard hardly changed. Currow had narrowed it by a point come the second water break – 0-5 to 2-11 – and were unlucky not to bag a goal shortly after it when Seamus Brosnan was stopped by Kenneth O’Keeffe.

Connie O’Connie fired over the rebound, but that was about as good as it got for the black and amber as Rathmore, bolstered by subs like Brian Friel, the hugely impressive Mark Reen, and Donál O’Sullivan, pushed on for the finish.

A seventeen point margin at the finish was pretty chastening for Currow who look to be heading to the relegation play-offs. For Rathmore the result – coupled with those elsewhere – secures not just a place in the quarter-finals, but also home advantage.

They’ll be hard stopped. No matter where they play.

CURROW: Shane O’Leary, Kevin Fitzgerald, Dan O’Sullivan, Garrett O’Connor, Mike Hanafin (0-1), Alex Fleming, John O’Connor, Séan Brosnan, Seamus Scanlon, John Curtin (0-1), Pa McCarthy (0-2f), Seamus Brosnan, Connie O’Connor (0-3, 1f), Tommy Dennehy, Kevin Daly Subs: Timmie O’Leary for T Dennehy, half-time, David Moriarty for K Daly, 40

RATHMORE: Kenneth O’Keeffe, Dan Murphy, Cillian O’Connor, Colm Kelly, Darragh Rahilly, Alan Dineen (0-2), Andrew Moynihan, Mark Ryan (0-4), Cathal Murphy, Paul Murphy (0-1), Shane Ryan (1-4, 1f, 1 ‘45), Brian Moynihan, Chrissy Spiers (0-2, 1f), Aidan O’Mahony (1-1), John Moynihan (0-1) Subs: Brian Friel for A O’Mahony, 39, Mark Reen (0-3, 1f) for C Spiers, 42, Thomas Houlihan for C Kelly, 44, Cathal Ryan for C Murphy, 47, Dónal O’Sullivan for B Moynihan, 51

REFEREE: Gerard O’Carroll (Asdee)