Ryan returns to number 1 shirt as David Clifford is rested

Rathmore shot-stopper to make his first start in this year’s National League
Shane Ryan returns to the Kerry starting fifteen for the first time in this year’s National Football League in the team announced by Kerry boss Jack O’Connor on Friday evening for Sunday’s clash with Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium (throw-in 1.45pm).
The Rathmore man comes into the side in place of Shane Murphy of Dr Crokes who’s held down the spot for the opening two rounds of the campaign.
The other big talking point out of the selection for Sunday’s clash with Donegal Killarney is the omission of star forward David Clifford from the starting fifteen.
The decision not to start the Fossa superstar is, no doubt, because of his involvement with the University of Limerick side midweek in the Sigerson Cup final. Kerry boss Jack O’Connor opting to give some respite to the busy full-forward.
Even in Clifford’s absence the Kingdom don’t want for firepower in the inside line with Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane selected alongside Paudie Clifford at 13, who will surely drop deep as is his wont.
Kerry have gone for a strong looking midfield with Na Gaeil duo Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry in place and likely to be assisted by Adrian Spillane, who lines out in the number 10 position.
Gavin White remains out of contention for the time being as expected, same for Mike Breen, as neither man makes the bench. it is nevertheless a strong looking rearguard, with Spa man Dan O’Donoghue retaining his place.
Seán O’Shea captains the side from centre-forward.
Kerry team v Donegal
Shane Ryan, Rathmore
Dan O’Donoghue, Spa
Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue
Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle
Paul Murphy, Rathmore
Tadhg Morley, Templenoe
Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht
Diarmuid O’Connor, Na Gaeil
Jack Barry, Na Gaeil
Adrian Spillane, Templenoe
Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks
Dara Moynihan, Spa
Paudie Clifford, Fossa
Paul Geaney, Dingle
Killian Spillane, Templenoe
Subs
Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes
David Clifford, Fossa
Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes
Gavin Crowley, Templenoe
Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes
Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses
Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys
Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks
Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare Shamrocks
Greg Horan, Austin Stacks
Darragh Roche, Glenflesk