Ryan returns to number 1 shirt as David Clifford is rested

Rathmore man Shane Ryan regains the number 1 shirt for the first time in this year's National League for this weekend's clash with Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Shane Ryan returns to the Kerry starting fifteen for the first time in this year’s National Football League in the team announced by Kerry boss Jack O’Connor on Friday evening for Sunday’s clash with Donegal in Fitzgerald Stadium (throw-in 1.45pm).

The Rathmore man comes into the side in place of Shane Murphy of Dr Crokes who’s held down the spot for the opening two rounds of the campaign.

The other big talking point out of the selection for Sunday’s clash with Donegal Killarney is the omission of star forward David Clifford from the starting fifteen.

The decision not to start the Fossa superstar is, no doubt, because of his involvement with the University of Limerick side midweek in the Sigerson Cup final. Kerry boss Jack O’Connor opting to give some respite to the busy full-forward.

Even in Clifford’s absence the Kingdom don’t want for firepower in the inside line with Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane selected alongside Paudie Clifford at 13, who will surely drop deep as is his wont.

Kerry have gone for a strong looking midfield with Na Gaeil duo Diarmuid O’Connor and Jack Barry in place and likely to be assisted by Adrian Spillane, who lines out in the number 10 position.

Gavin White remains out of contention for the time being as expected, same for Mike Breen, as neither man makes the bench. it is nevertheless a strong looking rearguard, with Spa man Dan O’Donoghue retaining his place.

Seán O’Shea captains the side from centre-forward.

Kerry team v Donegal

Shane Ryan, Rathmore

Dan O’Donoghue, Spa

Jason Foley, Ballydonoghue

Tom O’Sullivan, Dingle

Paul Murphy, Rathmore

Tadhg Morley, Templenoe

Brian Ó Beaglaoich, An Ghaeltacht

Diarmuid O’Connor, Na Gaeil

Jack Barry, Na Gaeil

Adrian Spillane, Templenoe

Seán O’Shea, Kenmare Shamrocks

Dara Moynihan, Spa

Paudie Clifford, Fossa

Paul Geaney, Dingle

Killian Spillane, Templenoe

Subs

Shane Murphy, Dr Crokes

David Clifford, Fossa

Micheál Burns, Dr Crokes

Gavin Crowley, Templenoe

Tony Brosnan, Dr Crokes

Graham O’Sullivan, Dromid Pearses

Jack Savage, Kerins O’Rahillys

Dylan Casey, Austin Stacks

Stephen O’Brien, Kenmare Shamrocks

Greg Horan, Austin Stacks

Darragh Roche, Glenflesk