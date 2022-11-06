Ruthless Listry surge past bereft Ballymacelligott to set up final with Fossa

Disappointed Ballymacelligott players leave the field of play in Milltown on Sunday afternoon after their Kerry Petroleum County Premier Junior Football Championship semi-final defeat to Listry Photo by Damian Stack

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY PREMIER JFC SEMI-FINAL

Listry 2-11

Ballymacelligott 1-8

In the end it was quite ruthless by Listry as they surged past Ballymac and into a junior showdown with Fossa.

Once they came on top of their rivals, that was it. Marc Ó Sé’s men were simply unstoppable. Powering forward with a display of poise and pace, and a quality that simply belied the horrendous conditions in which the game was played.

Some of the scores they took – Aaron O’Shea’s second goal in particular, a screamer from about 25 metres out – were absolutely top drawer and left Ballymac struggling for breath.

To be fair to Ruairí O’Rahillys men, they battled to the last, attempting to force late goals, but from the minute O’Shea’s second goal rattled the back of Kerry senior hurler Brian Lonergan’s net, that was that. Race run.

Impressive stuff, no question about it. At one stage in the first half Listry were seven points down. In the space of about fifteen minutes they’d turned that into a seven point lead. A powerful reaction, not all of it driven by the conditions either we hasten to add.

Listry’s recovery drive was well underway long before the switch in sides, with the breeze swinging around in their favour for the second half. One suspects that even at the break, Ballymac knew they were in a spot of trouble.

It’s the usual question in these games of two halves type affairs: was it enough? Were Ballymacelligott’s efforts in the first half enough to bolster them ahead of a second half that was sure to see Listry come on strong.

At four points, our suspicion and that of most observers was that it wouldn’t be. Especially not with Listry finishing the first half much stronger with three points in-a-row despite the breeze blowing right down their throats.

Ó Sé’s men may have been a little slow to find their bearings, but by the end of the half they were the ones making the running (literally so), while Ballymac, with all the advantages, seemed if anything to be running a little out of steam.

Scores, obviously, were hard come by considering the conditions – Listry missing a close in free early doors – but with points from Dónal Daly and Vinny Horan in the opening ten or eleven minutes, Ballymac were beginning to get their legs under them.

With players like Cian Counihan driving them on, with Aidan Breen dictating the tempo they seemed to be edging towards the type of lead they needed to carry with them at the turnover.

Further points from Aidan Breen (a pair of frees) had them four clear by twenty minutes. Following the dismissal of Jimmy O’Leary on a black card on 19 minutes, it was all set up for Balllymac to make hay.

A goal on 22 minutes from Darragh Broderick – directing home a free by Breen amongst a thicket of bodies, which prompted some protest from the Listry defence – seemed to have them well set up.

A seven-point advantage, up a man, the breeze blowing strongly at their backs… and, yet, it was Listry who took advantage with frees from Joe Clifford, Aaron O’Shea and Seán Lehane to leave it 1-4 to 0-3 at the break

The momentum was very much with the East Kerry men now and with a ‘45 from keeper Dave Carroll two minutes in carried on very much where they’d left off before the break.

Two minutes after that again the first of O’Shea’s two goals arrived, a classy finish that caught the Ballymac defence off guard. His second goal, two minutes later was the score of the game, however.

The Listry centre-forward spotting a gap in the Ballymac cover and delivering an absolute bullet from about 25 metres out. It was a shot that had to be right on the money and certainly was.

That pushed the East Kerry outfit 2-4 to 1-4 clear. Another four points on the spin from O’Shea, a pair of beauties from Ronan Buckley and a sweetly stuck effort from Gary O’Sullivan completed the turnaround and a fourteen points swing – 2-8 to 1-4 with quarter of an hour left to play.

A pointed free from Breen – who battled hard throughout – stopped the rot on 46 minutes and from there it was fairly tit-for-tat, three points apiece to the end.

Ballymac could really have very little complaint about the six-point margin at the finish. They will, for sure, have regrets about how that ten minutes spell before half-time played out, but such was Listry’s superiority in the second, one wonders even if a seven-point margin at the break would have been enough?

Then again, a game of football is so often all about momentum. Ballymac seemed to have it. Listry wrested it from their grasp and used it to brilliant effect.

Ahead of a final with Fossa next weekend the character they showed to come from seven-points down is sure to be encouraging. If they’re underdogs next weekend, they won’t mind one bit.

They’ve done it against the odds once now, why not a second time?

LISTRY: Dave Carroll (0-1, 1 ‘45), Danny Wrenn, Paudie Lehane, Daire Murphy, Darragh Lehane, Anthony Kennedy (0-1), Billy O’Brien, Jimmy O’Leary, Ronan Buckley (0-3,1f), Gary O’Sullivan (0-1), Aaron O’Shea (2-2, 1f), Ruairí Murphy, Joe Clifford (0-1), Michael Keane, Seán Lehane (0-1) Subs: Cain Bradley for D Murphy, 20, Seán O’Sullivan for J Clifford, half-time, Jack Walsh (0-1) for S Lehane, 42, Caolan Ryan for D Wrenn, 52, Black Card: Jimmy O’Leary, 19-29

BALLYMACELLIGOTT: Brian Lonergan, Luke Sweeney, Tadhg Brick, Con Reynolds, Cian Counihan, Micheál Reidy, Dylan Dunne, Aidan Breen (0-4f), Dan O’Shea, Cathal Dunne, Vinny Horan (0-2), Daire Keane, Dónal Daly (0-1), Darragh Broderick (1-0), Adam Sheehy Subs: Darragh Regan (0-1) for L Sweeney, half-time, Darragh Sweeney for D Broderick, half-time, Adam Joy for A Sheehy, 46, Páidí McCarthy for D Dunne, 52, Brian Cassidy for C Dunne, 52, Black Card: Cian Counihan, 33-43

REFEREE: Tom Corbett (Milltown / Castlemaine)