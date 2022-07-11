Ruthless East Kerry hit five goals past St Kierans en route to county U-21 football final

David Moriarty of St Kierans is chased down by East Kerry's Dara Callaghan and Emmet Finnan in the County U-21 Football Championship semi-final at Austin Stack. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

COUNTY UNDER-21 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL

East Kerry 5-19

St Kierans 1-10

Anyone turning up in the hope of being highly entertained by this county under-21 football championship semi-final at Austin Stack Park tonight were in for serious disappointment as favourites East Kerry strolled into the decider without having to even get out of first gear.

Such was the under-performance by an extremely youthful St Kierans outfit, who had come into the contest with good momentum after a quarter-final victory over Austin Stacks last week, that the game was done and dusted as early as the tenth minute.

By that juncture, four early points from Jerry O’Sullivan’s charges had just been followed by their first of five goals when Paul O’Shea’s long delivery was gathered by full-forward Emmett O’Shea, inside his marker Dominic Finnegan and, after an initial fumble, he dribbled the ball into the St Kierans’ net to make it 1-4 to 0-0.

It was a disastrous introduction to the contest and, even though Donal Daly soon tapped over their opening point from a free, St Kierans were in dire straits as, immediately after Ryan O’Grady fired over with his left foot, the same player was on the end of a defence-splitting move, getting the assist from Philip O’Leary, before slotting low past a beleaguered Conor Wilkinson to leave it 2-5 to 0-1.

With only a quarter of the game gone, East Kerry’s comfortable passage to the final had already been decided. With Dara O’Callaghan anchoring the defence from full-back, Paul O’Shea and Ruairi Murphy influential at midfield, and a lively and fast-moving forward line making hay from the copious amount of possession they were receiving, the winners were in cruise control.

To be fair to St Kierans, the likes of Raymond O’Neill at the back and the dangerous Daly in attack kept plugging away to the interval, but with the latter registering all his side’s scores in the first 30 minutes, they went in at half-time trailing by 12 points, 2-10 to 0-4, and knowing only too well that there was no way back into this encounter.

Again though, they kept persevering. Finnegan, released from the edge of his own square, got much more involved, as did PJ Curtin and Darragh Broderick, and when Curtin rounded Mark Kelliher to shoot home from close range six minutes into the second half, the deficit was down to nine points, 2-11 to 1-5, and there was the flickering prospect of a St Kierans’ revival.

Two minutes later, however, a Paul O’Shea long pass, an Emmett O’Shea flick, and an O’Grady left-footed howitzer from close range, had the net bulging again for East Kerry, and that was that. By the conclusion of the third quarter, the advantage had now surged up to 15 points (3-15 to 1-6), and it was only a question of how many more scores the winners would tot up.

O’Grady had his hat-trick of goals in the 52nd minute, substitutes Stephen Palmer and Patrick D’Arcy combined for the latter to finish with aplomb for the fifth green flag two minutes later, and while St Kierans battled manfully to the end, the final whistle eventually put them out of their misery, after an evening they will quickly want to erase from the memory banks.

East Kerry march on into the county final for what should be an intriguing tussle against North Kerry. With 12 different players getting on the score-sheet, East Kerry certainly have the firepower to cause damage to any opposition, with Aaron O’Shea’s overall consistency on the ‘forty’ an important element of their attacking armoury.

EAST KERRY: Mark Kelliher (Glenflesk) 0-1 (’45); Peter O’Sullivan (Legion), Dara O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), Brian O’Leary (Firies); Tom Clifford (Firies), Philip O’Leary (Kilcummin) 0-1, Killian O’Sullivan (Glenflesk) 0-1; Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin) 0-2, Ruairi Murphy (Listry) 0-2; Emmett Finnan (Glenflesk), Aaron O’Shea (Listry) 0-3, Cian Murphy (Spa) 0-1; Aaron Flynn (Firies) 0-1, Emmett O’Shea (Fossa) 1-3, Ryan O’Grady (Legion) 3-3 (0-1f). Subs: Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk) 1-0 for Finnan (24 mins), William Shine (Legion) for Flynn (39 mins), Darragh Fleming (Legion) for B O’Leary (44 mins), Peter Cronin (Glenflesk) for Clifford (inj, 49 mins), Stephen Palmer (Firies) 0-1 for E O’Shea (52 mins).

ST KIERANS: Conor Wilkinson (Desmonds); Jack McElligott (Knocknagoshel), Dominic Finnegan (Desmonds) 0-1, Raymond O’Neill (Currow); Jamie O’Sullivan (Brosna), Dylan Dunne (Ballymac), David Moriarty (Currow); Cathal Brosnan (Currow), Fintan O’Sullivan (Desmonds); Mark Hickey (Desmonds) PJ Curtin (Desmonds) 1-1, Conor Lane (Brosna); John Curtin (Currow), Darragh Broderick (Ballymac) 0-3 (1f), Donal Daly (Ballymac) 0-4 (2f). Subs: Cathal McElligott (Knocknagoshel) 0-1 for Hickey (19 mins), Colm Roche (Desmonds) for Moriarty (19 mins), Jack O’Sullivan (Brosna) for Lane (40 mins), Ryan Dennehy (Cordal) for J Curtin (45 mins), Ruairi Burke (Desmonds) for Dunne (inj, 51 mins).

REFEREE: Daniel Clifford (Laune Rangers)