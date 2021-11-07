Ruthless Dr Crokes crush Templenoe to reach semi-finals of county SFC

GARVEY’S COUNTY SFC QUARTER-FINAL

Dr Crokes 1-22

Templenoe 0-6

Dr Crokes joined Kerins O’Rahillys and St Brendans in the semi-finals of the County SFC after a comprehensive 19-point demolition of a Templenoe team that enjoyed no luck in Fitzgerald Stadium this afternoon.

Tony Brosnan's goal from the penalty spot in the last minute of the first half more or less put the game beyond Templenoe at that stage, trailing as they were at the interval by 0-5 to 1-10. And whatever faint chance Templenoe might have harboured of a comeback – or even a contest – all but disappeared when three of their players had to go off injured in the first period, including two of their better forwards, Teddy Doyle and Stephen O’Sullivan.

Dr Crokes did created a couple of great goal chances in the second half, which they uncharacteristically fluffed, but in more typical fashion the continued to pick off points from a range of sources.

Brosnan had top scored in the first half with a goal and four points, with Micheal Burns scoring 0-3 from play. In the second half, which the Killarney club won by 0-11 to 0-1, Brian Looney scored five from play, and substitute Jordan Kiely scoring three.

Templenoe, who were still without Kerry panellist Killian Spillane, managed just two points from play over the 60-plus minutes from Tadhg Morley and Brian Crowley.

Full match report to follow...