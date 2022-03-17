Rumours of Dublin’s demise...

Heath warnings abound. It’s just the league and Tyrone aren’t exactly well known for tearing it up at this time of the year.

Last year the good people of the Kingdom were left on something of a sugar high following the Red Hand’s visit to Fitzgerald Stadium for a National League semi-final.

The green and gold cut loose in some style, and even that’s an understatement of what happened, with the visitors seemingly stunned if not outright humbled.

Fast forward a couple of weeks to the All Ireland semi-final and that game, in hindsight, looked more like a rope-a-dope than anything else as Tyrone rallied, Kerry faltered and Sam Maguire went north of the border for the first time in well over a decade.

Dublin, then, probably shouldn’t take too much heed of what they managed to extract from Healy Park in Omagh last Sunday afternoon, beyond the fact that they’re up and running again, with two points on the board giving them the chance of avoiding the drop.

That, of course, is more than enough to be going on with for Dessie Farrell and his players. It stopped the rot, it will give them confidence anew and provides a platform for them to avoid the drop to Division 2. That’s providing they can win their final two games of the campaign, starting at home this Sunday afternoon to Donegal.

For all the caution we’d urge about that Dublin win last weekend, something tells us they will get out of Dodge with their skins still in tact. There were some very nice signs of something clicking for them, particularly in the final third of the pitch.

It helps when you’re welcoming back players like James McCarthy – albeit only as a sub – but it feels more than just that. The Dubs are getting their act together.

The less established players look that much more established with every passing game, while the established guys are looking more like themselves… to paraphrase the great Samuel Clemens, rumours of their demise may well have been greatly exaggerated.

They’re not back quite yet, but they’re certainly not dead and buried either.

Are Mercedes on the back foot at last?

When the covers came off the sliver car on the first day of week two of pre-season testing there must have been a collective in-take of breath across the F1 paddock.

This thing looked radical. This thing looked potentially devastatingly quick. It looked to the be the aerodynamic equivalent of their dominant hybrid turbo engine, which saw the Brackley outfit dominate the sport for best part of a decade, making everyone else look like chumps along the way.

With a new-rule set coming into place, 2022 was supposed to be the year everyone else caught up, but with their nifty (if rather unattractive) side-pods (the bit where the engine’s radiators are traditionally placed) Mercedes Benz seemed to have changed the game yet again.

We say seemed because, as of yet, it hasn’t quite manifested itself that way. The Merc design is unquestionably a marvel of engineering… what it hasn’t proven to date is altogether that fast.

Of course, testing times need to be taken with a very large dollop of salt, but more so than the outright times Mercedes were able to set, what will be of concern to the Silver Arrows squad is that the car doesn’t look fast, doesn’t feel fast. In fact it looks a real handful.

The goal of the new set of regulations is to produce more downforce via ground effect – sucking the car to the ground via the underbody, rather than forcing it to the ground via the wings and things you can see – which has presented challenges of its own.

Watching the on-board footage from the Bahrain test last week, you could see Lewis Hamilton and new driver George Russell being buffeted up and down on straights, which can’t be much fun or much use to a driver trying to pick a line into the next corner.

By contrast the Red Bull of World Champion Max Verstappen looks on rails – their slightly less dramatic-looking design is said to be no less radical by those in the know – with the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz not far behind.

So could this be it? The end of the Mercedes era?

If you’ll remember twelve months ago we thought something similar – if not quite to the same extent – and who rocked up at the first race to claim the first win of the season?

There’s a reason Sainz branded it as ‘typical Mercedes’ when Hamilton and Russell both suggested that they wouldn’t be in a position to challenge for race wins in the early part of the season.

Still we’re inclined to think that on raw pace at least – reliability could shake things up – Merc won’t actually be in a position to challenge in this weekend’s season opener in Sakhir.

Eventually, no question, the eight-time world constructor’s champions will get this radical car dialled in, in less than a week, though, is that possible? We wouldn’t rule it out, but it seems unlikely.

Hopefully it means we’ll have a real title race on our hands again this year. After last Thursday we really did fear the worst!

Kostyuk has a point about Russian stars

These days when you see a Russian athlete has been booted out of an international sporting event, one rather expects it to be because of political pressure as a result of Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression against the people of Ukraine. Not on this occasion, though.

No, Daniil Medvedev’s departure from the Indian Wells tournament was simply a good old-fashioned shock with French man Gaël Monfils knocking the world number 1 out of the Indian Wells tournament in three sets on Monday in the round of 32.

That Medvedev was competing at all strikes a lot of people are wrong and, being honest, we’d count ourselves amongst that group. Not because we have anything against Medevev – as a matter of fact we really enjoy his spiky presence at or near the top of the game – or that he think he’s had anything to do with Putin’s regime and war, more so simply because a sporting and cultural boycott seems justified.

More than justified let’s be honest. That Medevev was allowed compete under a neutral flag feels little more than a sop. His presence – and that of other Russian tennis players – in California is a little sliver of normality at a time that’s anything but normal.

There are clearly questions about whether it’s justifiable to punish individual Russians for the actions of their government – and as best we can tell it’s not as if Medevev has links to the Kremlin like say ex-F1 driver Nikita Mazepin – but it seems odd that tennis is such an outlier in this regard.

After all, the International Olympic Committee have banned Russian athletes from competition. FIFA and UEFA have both booted Russian teams from their tournaments, meanwhile.

Even McDonalds and Pepsi Cola have pulled the plug as a cultural, sporting and economic boycott of the Russian Federation tightens its grip. Given what’s being done in its name in Ukraine that seems fair enough.

More important, of course, is what Ukrainians think about it all, naturally, and on that score the words of tennis star Marta Kostyuk ring clear. She was opposed to Russians being permitted to compete.

More significantly she called out the Russian competitors – including Andrey Rublev presumably who won early praise for writing ‘no to war’ across a camera after a game the other week – for their anodyne statements calling for peace.

“We all know who invaded whom, who is bombing whom, you can’t be neutral. Saying no to war is like saying that we Ukrainians should give up, it makes no sense and has no basis. I know that my country does not want to go in the direction of Russia,” she said.

Interestingly despite tennis’ institutional reluctance to ban players, other parties are taking note. It seems that the British government and minister for sport Nigel Huddleston might require a proper disavowal of Putin’s war before allowing Medevev and his compatriots compete at the All England club this summer.

A step in the right direction or a step too far?