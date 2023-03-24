Ruairí Murphy to make first Kerry start as Jack O’Connor makes three changes for Galway clash

Listry man Ruairí Murphy is named in the starting fifteen for the Kerry senior footballers for the first time for Sunday's clash with Galway Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Ruairí Murphy is set to make his full Kerry debut against Galway in this Sunday afternoon’s final round of the National Football League (Pearse Stadium, 1.45pm).

The Listry man has featured for the Kingdom off the bench over the course of the competition, but this is the first time he’s been named to start. In total Kerry boss Jack O’Connor has made three changes to his starting fifteen from last weekend’s victory over Roscommon in Austin Stack Park.

Murphy comes into the side in place of Dara Moynihan, while goalkeeper Shane Murphy returns to the number 1 shirt for the first time since the early stages of the league.

There’s also a first league start of the campaign for Austin Stacks’ Dylan Casey who comes into the side in place of Graham O’Sullivan. All three who missed out are named amongst the replacements for Sunday’s game.

O’Connor and his selection committee have resisted the lure of giving either Paul Geaney or Diarmuid O’Connor first starts of the National League campaign, despite both men featuring off the bench against the Rossies in Tralee last time out.

Kerry (v Galway)

1. Shane Murphy (Dr Crokes)

2. Dylan Casey (Austin Stacks)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Tadhg Morley (Templenoe)

7. Gavin White (Dr Crokes)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry ‘Dan’ O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Ruairí Murphy (Listry)

11. Seán O’Shea (Kenmare Shamrocks)

12. Paudie Clifford (Fossa)

13. Tony Brosnan (Dr Crokes)

14. David Clifford (Fossa)

15. Dónal O’Sullivan ‘Down’ (Kilgarvan)

Subs

16. Shane Ryan (Rathmore)

17. Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses)

18. Dara Moynihan (Spa)

19. Pa Warren (Gneeveguilla)

20. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

21. Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe)

23. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

24. Greg Horan (Austin Stacks)

25. Gavin Crowley (Templenoe)

26. Ronan Buckley (Listry)