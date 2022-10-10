RTÉ to broadcast Kerry SFC semi-final clash between Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry

RTÉ are set to broadcast the Garvey's County SFC semi-final between Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry in Austin Stack Park next Saturday evening Photo by Eóin Noonan / Sportsfile

RTÉ are to broadcast the Garvey’s County Senior Football Championship semi-final between Feale Rangers and Mid Kerry next Saturday evening, October 15. The game has a throw in time of 7.15pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The clash between the surprise package of the championship, Feale Rangers, and the 2020 county finalists Mid Kerry, has the the potential to be a real cracking contest with RTÉ snapping up the rights to show the game.

Feale Rangers’ rise from the ashes this season has been something of a fairy tale resurrection, something which surely piqued the interest of the national broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Mid Kerry’s ambitions to put right the disappointment of their 2020 county championship final loss to East Kerry should ensure a raucous atmosphere at the John Joe Sheehy Road venue for the clash between North and Mid Kerry.

The second semi-final, that between Dingle and East Kerry, might on paper appear to be the more box-office contest, but TG4 have opted no to pick up the tie for broadcast on Sunday afternoon (throw in 2.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney).

Instead TG4 are showing the Kilkenny hurling final between James Stephens and Ballyhale (at 2.30pm), as well as the Dublin football final between Kilmacud Crokes and Na Fianna (at 4.30pm).

The County Board and their streaming partner clubber.ie may yet opt to stream the second semi-final, but as of yet a decision on that has not been made.

Given the involvement of so many superstar players – including AFL title winner Mark O’Connor not to mention the Clifford brothers – interest is sure to be high.