Royle flush for Kilmoyley as Adrian provides the spark

If ever there was a time to panic, this was it. St Brendans rampant, on the cusp almost even of wrapping the thing up and, for Kilmoyley, well things just weren’t working, weren’t going their way. Not the way they had been in the first half.

The ball it just wasn’t sticking inside, which naturally enough had something of a rebound effect, emboldening the Brendans and putting the – admittedly impressive – Kilmoyley back line under that much more pressure.

Kilmoyley, though, as we all know don’t really do panic and John Meyler, well he certainly doesn’t do panic. It wasn’t as if he was there stood on the sideline scratching his head, fretting and wondering what to do. Right away he knew. This was something pre-planned, something he’d in mind all week long.

Meyler was always going to turn to the big man with the even bigger smile at some stage in the second half, and this was as good a time as any, better really, perfect in fact. After warming up along the railway side terrace, Meyler gave Adrian Royle the signal and in he went, replacing David McCarthy, who had a very fine thirty eight minutes hurled by then.

The impact Royle made was near instantaneous. He arrives on the scene and Kilmoyley all of a sudden shoot five unanswered points up to the second water break. Of course, he wasn’t involved in every single one of those scores, but Royle had changed the weather. A coincidence it was not.

Kilmoyley at that stage in the match were crying out for an outlet and he provided it. It even felt like his introduction spooked the Brendans a little. Up to then their discipline in the defensive tackle had been pretty good, easily the equal of Kilmoyley. After it they became that much looser, that much sloppier.

Of course, not all of that can be directly attributed to Royle. Some of it, undoubtedly, was a result of the Ardfert men tightening up with the finishing line tantalisingly within sight and the sense that they now had something to protect. They were no longer playing with the sort of abandon you can as underdog, and there to take advantage was Royle and Kilmoyley.

Royle’s point on forty seven minutes, which brought Kilmoyley to within just two points of St Brendans, brought one of the loudest cheers of the afternoon. Clearly a popular figure out Kilmoyley way, perhaps even something of a cult hero and fans favourite.

It’s easy to see why. He stands out as something a little different. Just his build alone. This is a big guy. Even for frightfully fit hurlers hopping off Royle must be like hitting off a brick wall. Little wonder he’s such an effective ball-winner.

More than all that, though, he just strikes you as a really decent sort of lad. Happy go lucky in a way that he marches to his own tune. You can tell the affection in which he’s held by Meyler from his comments post match too.

The pair have a relationship stretching back more than a decade now at this stage, and not just with Kilmoyley. Royle was a mainstay of Meyley’s Kerry for a number of years during his second coming as Kingdom boss going on to win silverware together.

A fruitful partnership for sure and, proof positive yet again, that Meyler and Kilmoyley both are winners. They have that steely mind-set that doesn’t see them rattled, that never sees them beaten until they’re well and truly beaten and even then you can't quite shake the feeling they might somehow find a way back.

Kilmoyley are the closest thing we have in this county to Kilkenny. They share so many of their best attributes. That indefatigability, that steel, that willingness to work like dogs and get the absolute best out of themselves. Throw on top of that Meyler, a guy who seems to inspire every bit as much as Brian Cody and you’ve got a serious proposition on your hands.

He’s been involved in seven of Kilmoyley’s 26 titles and seven of the last 10. It’s a mindboggling record and, one gets the sense, he’s far from done yet, and why would he be? Clearly he’s working his magic just as effectively now, twenty years on almost to the day from his first County Championship title with Kilmoyley, as he ever was.

He’s still able to get the best out of what he has. He’s still able to recognise what makes a player tick. He knew it was better to hold Royle in reserve than to start him. It was as much about psychology as tactics, and that instinct paid off in spades for both men.

Royle, the big man with the big personality, was the right man for the big moment and Kilmoyley flourished because of it. We spoke with one former Kilmoyley player after the match and they were of the view that Royle wasn't far off man of the match, such as his impact and, you know what, it’s a compelling argument.

As it happens our vote was for Dougie Fitzell. A thoroughly deserved winner. Even the fact of the debate, however, shows that along with all those qualities we referenced above, Kilmoyley have the depth quality needed to compete at the top level.

It’s not just the older stock either, the process of renewal is well-underway with young guns like Daire Nolan (so unlucky to slip just when he was bearing down on goal) and Ronan Walsh supplementing already existing talent. Even guys like Jordan Brick – somewhere in the middle – are really taking up the mantle of leadership.

Kilmoyley aren’t unbeatable – no team is – but by god it’s going to take one hell of a good team to get over the line against them and, St Brendans, were very nearly that team. We have to resist the temptation to too swayed by the narrative that often comes after a match to present the result as a black and white thing.

St Brendans weren’t that far away at all, a literal puck of a ball and a couple of inches for that late square ball. They did a lot more right than they did wrong, and the experience of Sunday will stand to them and their younger players. It’s of no comfort to them now, naturally. Still there’s a bright future ahead for Ardfert hurling.

Right now, though, it’s Kilmoyley’s time. It’s Adrian Royle’s time and when he fired over the ball to round out the scoring it confirmed that it was his day of days. No better man.