Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Royle flush for Kilmoyley as Adrian provides the spark

Adrian Royle was absolutely central in securing Kilmoyley their 26th county title

Kilmoyley's James Godley in action in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, watched by Kilmoyley manager John Meyler Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus Expand

Close

Kilmoyley's James Godley in action in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, watched by Kilmoyley manager John Meyler Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kilmoyley's James Godley in action in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, watched by Kilmoyley manager John Meyler Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

Kilmoyley's James Godley in action in Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon, watched by Kilmoyley manager John Meyler Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus

kerryman

Damian Stack

If ever there was a time to panic, this was it. St Brendans rampant, on the cusp almost even of wrapping the thing up and, for Kilmoyley, well things just weren’t working, weren’t going their way. Not the way they had been in the first half.

The ball it just wasn’t sticking inside, which naturally enough had something of a rebound effect, emboldening the Brendans and putting the – admittedly impressive – Kilmoyley back line under that much more pressure.

Kilmoyley, though, as we all know don’t really do panic and John Meyler, well he certainly doesn’t do panic. It wasn’t as if he was there stood on the sideline scratching his head, fretting and wondering what to do. Right away he knew. This was something pre-planned, something he’d in mind all week long.

Most Watched

Privacy