Rooney most pleased with how divisional Saints have been clubbing together

Donal Rooney isn’t expecting familiarity to breed any contempt – quite the opposite in fact, as he prepares to lead St Brendan’s into a novel county championship derby.

Head out in any direction from Austin Stacks’ base in Connolly Park and you won’t travel far before you hit St Brendan’s country on almost all sides – Na Gaeil, Mitchels, Churchill.

Rooney himself grew up in what would have been a traditional Stacks area of Tralee, his formative years coinciding with the birth of the town’s fourth club, Na Gaeil, to which he aligned himself. In a parallel universe Rooney might be a Rockie.

“It’s a great tie for ourselves and the town. There was always going to be one really good tie for Tralee town with the three teams involved, and we were one of the ones to get picked,” he says of the first if the semi-finals that pits club against district. “It’s exciting around the place, there's good banter and good talk around the town so I think everyone is soaking it up really.

“I would have coached some of the (Stacks) players through schools and other bits and pieces. They’d know how I coach and I’d know how they play, and I’m sure it’s the same for them. There will be lads on opposite sides of the pitch the next day who actually live together in college, but all that will be put aside on Saturday.

"I know Wayne (Quillinan) well, we were brought up only two hundred yards away from each other so we know each other all our lives.

"Of course there will be a level of familiarity there but I think both teams will respect each other and they’ll go out and give it their all,” the St Brendan’s manager told The Kerryman.

If the name is familiar it might be because Rooney managed Na Gaeil to a county, Munster and All-Ireland title in 2019/2020. Having switched from club manager to divisional team boss, he is happy to have some old comrades to lean on.

"Obviously there is a big Na Gaeil representation in the group, the fact is they have been the most successful club in the division for the last few years. But Na Gaeil are preparing for their own intermediate final so, to be honest, there have been occasions when the Na Gaeil players haven’t been there.

“There are really good leaders within the group from the other clubs, guys who have a lot of experience playing county championship and they see it as an opportunity to drive it on and bring the group to the next stage. By no means is it just a Na Gaeil thing,” he says.

One of the things has has pleased him most over the last few weeks – and it's been a short window of familiarisation – has been how the five clubs have bonded under the St Brendan's flag.

“What I would be happy with is how the group has gelled. I know the majority of them would have been there last year but there's quite a few new bodies in there so the way the team has gelled and combined and worked well defensively. That would be a positive.

“On the negative front, I suppose in the second half against Legion we fell off the standard we had set in the first half definitely. There are plenty of things to work on and especially with a new group like this.

“We certainly won’t be anywhere close to being that far ahead the next day, and even if we were, I think people would still be wary enough so I don’t think that will be an issue the next day. To keep lads level-headed will be the main thing. I’d imagine there will be a reasonable crowd there and a good atmosphere so trying to keep lads tuned into what their jobs are will be the main thing,” Rponey says.

“I don’t know do the lads get the sort of recognition they deserve. Last year maybe the whole thing with Covid and people not going to matches that maybe there wasn’t the same amount of hype about it. They did reach a semi-final, it was on TV, and they were beaten by East Kerry. The year before they gave East Kerry a right good game in the semi-final and there was only a point in it with a few minutes to go so they were very close to reaching a final that day.

“The lads have acquitted themselves very well over the last two years and we’re back to where we were for the last two years so hopefully we can go one step further.

“Obviously we haven't played Stacks over the last number of years so that’s a new challenge, but as I said before, St Brendans have played East Kerry three times in the last three years, they beat them in the first game in the preliminary round (2020) and lost the next two in two semi-finals. That’s the fact of what they’ve done but I think we’re here now on merit and hopefully we will acquit ourselves well.”

What is the best – or worst – thing about that Stacks challenge?

“Their strength is their unity, the way they defend and attack as a unit. Their togetherness. They obviously have a few household names but I think their big strength really is the way they work as a team. They’re being well coached and they pose a really big threat, a very real threat going forward and then defensively they are very solid to be fair.

“The expectation would be to try to put in a performance good enough to win the game. The mind-set is, from a personal point of view, is to try and stay as calm and composed as we can to see can we make the best decisions on the day. It’s the same for the players, there’s been a fair amount of talk and excitement building towards the game so I think it’ll be whoever keeps the coolest head and whoever performs to the best of their ability will come good on the day.”