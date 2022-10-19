Ronan O’Gara to talk the talk at fundraiser for Ballymacelligott GAA and Kerry Cancer Support Group Bus

Ballymac GAA Club will hold a fundraiser night with Ronan O’Gara on Sunday, November 6 at Ballygarry Hotel Tralee, with part of the money raised going to the Kerry-Cork Cancer Bus service . Pictured at the launch were Kieran Savage, Ballymac GAA Club Chairman, Breda Dyland, manager of Kerry-Cork Cancer Bus support service, and Mike McSweeney, Ballymac GAA Club. Photo by Domnick Walsh

Ballymacelligott GAA club is bringing former Munster and Ireland rugby star Ronan O’Gara to Tralee for an evening of chat and craic as a fundraiser for the club, which will also see money going to the Kerry Cancer Support Group Bus Links service.

The Ballymac club is delighted to have secured the company of the La Rochelle head coach, O’Gara, for the event on Sunday, November 6 at the Ballygarry House Hotel.

The venue will open at 4pm with O’Gara on stage at 6pm. Other top quality guests from the world of elite sport will also be part of what will be a fascinating evening with always interesting O’Gara.

The evening will include a raffle for some premium prizes, and there will be live music before and after the main event, with light refreshments served.

With a club membership of roughly 400 patrons, between male and female, the continuous improvement in facilities is needed to cater for the numbers active in the Ballymac club. A new club gym is currently in progress along with some other projects in the near future.

The club is delighted that the even will also support the brilliant service provided by the Kerry Cancer Support Group which provides transport from Kerry to Cork on a daily basis for cancer patients.

Tickets cost €50 and can be purchased on the Eventbrite website site.