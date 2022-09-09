Rocky start for champions but Austin Stacks get title defence off with a win against Na Gaeil

Austin Stacks captain Michael O'Donnell about to gather the ball ahead of Jack Doyle, Na Gaeil, their County Senior Football Championship Group 3 game at Austin Stack Park.. Photo by Domnick Walsh

keepGARVEY'S COUNTY SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 3 ROUND 1

Austin Stacks 0-14

Na Gaeil 1-8

Reigning champions Austin Stacks edged victory in a tough Tralee derby against senior championship new comers Na Gaeil to get their title defence off to a winning start, but it might prove a pyrrhic victory of sorts as Kerry players Joe O’Connor and Jack O’Shea had to leave the action with serious looking injuries.

O’Connor looks certain to miss next week’s round 2 game after being carried to the dressing room with a heavily strapped knee after taking a heavy fall in the 18th minute. O’Shea lasted somewhat longer, but the dashing defender was already limping when he finally succumbed to a heavy tackle and also left the game, after 40 minutes, with a heavily strapped thigh.

Just as well, then, Stacks have this win on the board ahead of what will be another taxing game next weekend against the loser of Mid Kerry and West Kerry who meet in Austin Stack Park on Saturday evening.

This was derby football at its best: tough and uncompromising, played with no rancour, but with no quarter asked or given either. The Intermediate champions – for they are still that – Na Gaeil certainly showed they aren’t out of their depth at senior level, but the one fear there was for them coming into this game, and championship, rang true: they lack the precision forwards to keep working the scoreboard as necessary at this level.

Stacks have been criticised, too, for maybe lacking that real marquee marksman, but on this occasion they were able to manufacture and convert enough chances to dig out a three-point win that will have come more as a relief to them than anything else.

Perhaps the one statistic that encapsulates this game more than any other is this one: Four starting Stacks forwards scored nine points from play between then, while the Na Gaeil forwards didn’t raise a single white flag. Jack Sheehan, with a beautifully executed first half goal, was the only Na Gaeil forward to score anything, and with midfielders Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor scoring seven points from frees, it was left to centre back Damien Bourke to kick their only point from play.

Indeed, two wides inside the first three minutes said much about how Na Gaeil’s evening would proceed: they would create plenty of scoring chances but their poor execution would kill them.

In the sixth minute Diarmuid O’Connor was fouled and converted his free, but the game sprung to life a minute later when Na Gaeil scored a brilliant goal.

A couple of minutes earlier Sheehan had won a long, high ball in from Dan Goggin but eschewed taking the mark and instead opted to cut inside and go for the score from play. He was dispossessed and the chance was gone. So it would have been understandable, and perhaps wise, if Sheehan, when he gathered in an other high, searching ball from Diarmuid O’Connor, had he raised his hand for the mark. But no; the full forward backed himself again to take on Paul O’Sullivan and this time he did get inside his man, and from a very acute angle steered the ball past Ben Quilter in the Stacks goal.

The goal was due reward for Na Gaeil’s ambition to go long and direct with some ball, and for Sheehan’s confidence to do the harder thing.

A minute later Sean Quilter pointed for Stacks, but then Na Gaeil created another goal chance when Jack Bourke slipped by two tackles but left empty-handed when his fisted effort went wide.

Stacks had their chances too, none better than when Sean Quilter cracked off a shot in the 10th minute only for Devon Burns to pull off a ‘worldie’ save to dent hi,.

Stacks followed with points from David Mannix, Paul O’Sullivan and Conor Horan to make it 1-1 to 0-4 after 20 minutes, but it felt like Na Gaeil should have had much more reward for the industry and ambition.

O’Connor converted a free for Na Gaeil and Shane O’Callaghan replied from play for Stacks, but the next passage of play was the game in microcosm. Na Gaeil strung some twenty passes together, a lot of them precise but lateral, looking to find a chink in a tight Stacks defence. When Dan Goggin did eventually find an opening he cut through, but as he bore in on goal he was dispossessed all too easily.

Within 30 seconds Stacks had the ball at the other end of the field, and three quick passes from Michael O’Donnell, Armin Heinrich and Michael O’Gara put Conor Horan through for a simple and economical point.

A late point in the 33rd minute from O'Callaghan helped Stacks to a 0-7 to 1-3 half time lead, but their midfielder Joe O’Connor was out of the game by then, and though Na Gaeil were rueing seven wides they would have been feeling reasonably good about themselves.

In the first minute after the restart Bourke fisted over what would be his team’s only score from play to level the game, but within six minutes O’Donnell drove through for a fine point, and then Mannix added two more in as many minutes and, leading 0-10 to 1-4, there was a sense of Stacks getting to grips with the game.

They possibly would have been more comfortable for the last 20 minutes but they lost goalkeeper Ben Quilter to a black card for an intentional trip on Jack Bourke after the Stacks goalkeeper had sloppily lost possession. Stacks reshuffled with Wayne Guthrie coming in to goal and Sean Quilter following his brother out of the game, but Na Gaeil could not capitalise on their extra man.

Mannix converted a free to make it 0-11 to 1-6, and even though Na Gaeil proved sticky opposition and Barry and O’Connor converted frees to keep the score tight, but O’Donnell and Brendan O’Sullivan scored late points for Stacks as Kieran Donaghy made his first appearance of the year.

All in all, Stacks will be cautiously pleased with an opening night win, while Na Gaeil won’t be overly upset with their night’s work but for the dropped points.

AUSTIN STACKS: Ben Quilter, Colin Griffin, Barry Shanahan, Paul O’Sullivan 0-1, Greg Horan, Jack O’Shea, Conor Jordan, Joseph O'Connor, Michael O’Donnell 0-2, Armin Heinrich, Michael O’Gara, Conor Horan 0-2, Sean Quilter 0-1, Shane O’Callaghan 0-3, David Mannix 0-4 (1f).

Subs: Brendan O’Sullivan 0-1 for J O’Connor (inj, 18), Ronan Shanahan for J O’Shea (40), Dylan Casey for B Shanahan (40), Wayne Guthrie for S Quilter (44), Kieran Donaghyn for B Quilter (56)

NA GAEIL: Devon Burns, Jack Doyle, Niall O’Mahony, Enda O’Connor, Fergal Barry, Damien Bourke 0-1, Eoin Doody, Jack Barry 0-1 (f), Diarmuid O’Connor 0-6 (6f), Andrew Barry, Dan Goggin, James O’Connor, Kieran O’Donovan, Jack Sheehan 1-0, Jack Bourke.

Subs: Tomás Ó hAinifein for K O’Donovan (38), Darragh Reen for A Barry (51), Luke Barrett for J O’Connor (54), Ruairi O’Sullivan for J Doyle (59), Dan O’Connor for D Goggin (63)

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar)