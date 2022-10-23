Rocked: Austin Stacks relegated from Kerry’s top tier by Kenmare Shamrocks

Greg Horan of Austin Stacks pictured after the Kerry Petroleum Senior Club Football Championship Relegation Play-Off Final in Fitzgerald Stadium on Sunday Photo by Tatyana McGough

KERRY PETROLEUM COUNTY SENIOR CLUB RELEGATION PLAY-OFF

Austin Stacks 1-15

Kenmare Shamrocks 3-11

Austin Stacks have been relegated. Five words. Scarcely believable.

Earth-shaking stuff. History-making and breaking. The reigning county champions, the double winners no less in 2021, condemned to the drop. If it’s hard to wrap your head around as a neutral, pause a moment for what it must be like for the Rockies players, management and fans.

Even though it was very much on the cards for the last fortnight – their form compared to their opponents coming into this game such as to make defeat a distinct possibility – it’s still one hell of a whiplash for all concerned.

No disrespect to Kenmare Shamrocks, who certainly deserved to take the win, the Rockies are the story here. There’s no way around that. It will pose questions of the structures of the county’s competitions.

It’s all well and good saying everyone knew what the ground rules were before the competition got underway a couple of months ago, it’s still quite something to see a club as venerable as Austin Stacks relegated.

Of course, history doesn’t and shouldn’t mean a guaranteed place at the top table, but the Rockies form over the last couple of years makes this all the more difficult to fathom.

To be fair, no matter who went down this weekend, it would have felt cruel. That’s just the nature of the thing with just eight senior clubs accommodated, quality sides are always going to miss out.

The quality of football in Fitzgerald Stadium certainly was of the highest order. For sure it didn’t feel like a relegation dogfight in the sense of a pair scrappy and under-powered sides going head-to-head.

Don’t get us wrong, the desire to avoid the drop sometimes led to tense moments, flash-points and the odd mistake. For the most part though it was a thoroughly enjoyable encounter, albeit nerve-racking for partisans quite obviously.

Right from the off this was a fine game of football. A relegation play-off one might have imagined being a cagey, low-scoring type affair and for a spell it felt as though that’s how it might play out.

Five minutes in it was a score a piece, a point from play each from Seán O’Shea and Armin Heinrich. Kenmare started looking ever so slightly the sharper. Gradually, however, Austin Stacks began to become that much more assertive.

The Tralee outfit took the lead for the first time ten minutes in with a pointed free from the impressive Seán Quilter and doubled it two minutes later through Shane O’Callaghan, who was more than lively in the first half – 0-4 to 0-2.

By now the game was beginning to open out. Just quite how much was proven in the next five or six minute spell when we had six goal-scoring chances created, the lion’s share of those on Kenmare’s side of the ledger, with four goals arriving between the 14th and 18th minutes.

The first came via Stephen O’Brien who buried past Wayne Guthrie having played a smart one-two with Paul O’Connor. The goal pushed Kenmare back in front and did their confidence wonders.

Less than thirty seconds later Guthrie was again picking the ball out of the back of his net, this time with O’Connor turning provider for James McCarthy. O’Connor’s pass was a touch too firmly struck, but McCarthy gathered it masterfully before finishing coolly off the outside of his left boot – 2-2 to 0-4.

Kenmare could nearly have bagged another pair of goals, but those chances went a begging before their third arrived, Seán O’Shea picking out the in-rushing David Hallissey with a lovely cross field pass.

With that it felt like the Rock’s senior status was slipping from their grasp. Instead, Wayne Quillinan’s men rallied and with a goal from Michael O’Donnell – forced home from close range following an assist by Kieran Donaghy – less than a minute later were right back in it.

Indeed, the 2021 county champions were arguably the better side from there to the break bringing it back to a one-point game by 26 minutes with Quilter coming into his own.

Kenmare, however, surged once more before half-time to fashion a three-point advantage with a pair of pointed frees from Seán O’Shea, 3-5 to 1-8 at the break. Advantage Kenmare, but all still to play for.

An injury to Kieran Donaghy – who caused so much trouble in the first half – mere moments into the second half seemed to knock Austin Stacks off kilter and with it Kenmare started the second half phenomenally well.

Three points on the spin – from O’Brien, and a pair from Seán O’Shea – pushed Kenmare six point clear, 3-8 to 1-8, with forty three minutes gone. The Stacks just couldn’t get any sort of grip in the game.

With O’Shea simply imperious – the ‘45 he hit from the stand side of the ground into the Dalton’s Avenue’s end was simply jaw-dropping – it looked like the game was petering out to a fairly tame end. 3-10 to 1-9, 51 minutes gone.

Well if it was, the Rockies simply refused to go down without a fight. A couple of switches by Quillinan – the return of Donaghy, the introduction of David Mannix – re-energised the underdogs who went on a run of five unanswered points between the 52nd and 64th minutes to make it a two-point game 3-10 to 1-13.

Mannix was central to it for the Rock shooting three of those. Were Kenmare creaking? They were, but still they found a way to win a free through Dara O’Shea, converted with typical aplomb by brother Seánie.

Breathing room, just about for the Shamrocks. The Rockies pressed on still with Mannix fisting over a late score. Too little too late at that stage, they needed a goal. Pádraig O’Sullivan blew for time right after and just like that the Rockies were down.

Joy and relief on one side. Utter despair on the other.

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: Kieran Fitzgibbon, Dara Crowley, Tommy O’Sullivan, Cian O’Sullivan, Dara O’Shea, James McCarthy (1-0), Shane O’Sullivan (0-1), David Hallissey (1-0), Kevin O’Sullivan, Jimmy Lehane, Seán O’Shea (0-8, 3f, 2 ‘45s), Dan McCarthy, Stephen O’Brien (1-1), Paul O’Connor (0-1), Tommy Cronin Subs: Pearse O’Brien for J Lehane, 62, Jamie O’Regan for P O’Connor, 67 Black card: S O’Sullivan, 64-full-time

AUSTIN STACKS: Wayne Guthrie, Colin Griffin, Barry Shanahan, Jack O’Shea (0-1), Paul O’Sullivan, Conor Jordan, Ronan Shanahan, Greg Horan, Michael O’Donnell (1-2, 1f), Armin Heinrich (0-1), Michael O’Gara, Conor Horan, Seán Quilter (0-4, 3f), Kieran Donaghy, Shane O’Callaghan (0-3) Subs: Gearóid Fitzgerald for K Donaghy (inj), 34, Joey Nagle for for B Shanahan, 42, Dylan Casey for C Horan, 42, David Mannix (0-4, 1f) for P O’Sullivan, 47, K Donaghy for M O’Gara, 52,

REFEREE: Pádraig O’Sullivan (Firies)