Rock stars and rugby internationals being lined up to play in 33rd edition of Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé

Pictured at Páidí Ó Sé's statue outside his pub in Ventry, West Kerry are, from left, former Kerry footballer Marc Ó Sé and his son Tadhg, Páidí Geaney, son of Kerry footballer Paul Geaney and grandson of the late Páidí Ó Sé, and Comórtas chairman Pádraig Óg Ó Sé, announcing details of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022, the famed men's and ladies club Gaelic football festival which takes place all across the Dingle Peninsula from February 25 to 27.

Rock stars, sports broadcasters and former Irish rugby internationals could be lining out for the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé 2022 taking place all across the Dingle Peninsula from February 25 to 27.

As sporting events emerge from the aftermath of Covid-19 restrictions, the GAA community at large will be delighted to hear that the famed Gaelic football club tournament is back. Dedicated to keeping the spirit alive of the famed Kerry footballing legend Páidí Ó Sé, the festival is a celebration of all that is great about the club game on and off the pitch.

Fourteen counties across the four provinces of Ireland will take part in the 33rd edition of the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidí Ó Sé, with 20 adult men’s and ladies club teams coming for a weekend of competitive football and social events at Páidí Ó Sé’s pub in Ventry.

Some familiar faces will be lining out over the weekend including The Corona’s frontman Danny O’Reilly with Dublin’s Templeogue GAA as well as TV sports broadcaster Aisling O’Reilly with Meath’s Ratoath LGFA. Louth’s Cooley Kickham’s, who are competing in the senior men’s competition, include former Ireland rugby full-back Rob Kearney among their ranks and it is hoped he will join his teammates on the trip to West Kerry.

The football festival, which was cancelled due to Covid-19 in 2021, is supported by Lidl Ireland, McKeever Sports, EJ Menswear, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Lee Strand Milk, and has attracted over 17,000 club players since it was founded in 1989.

Comórtas Chairman, Pádraig Óg Ó Sé said: “You can’t keep a good thing down. We are thrilled to get back on our feet and maintain Páidí’s vision to host a major GAA club gathering in West Kerry every year. When restrictions opened up, we received a flood of interest from clubs wondering would we be going ahead and we are pleased to have secured club representatives from all over Ireland in a matter of weeks.

“A special mention is due to Lidl who are in the fifth year of their partnership with us and who have contributed enormously to promoting ladies’ football in the country having recently extended their LGFA sponsorship up to 2025. We are grateful to our local partners Lee Strand Milk, Kerry County Council Tourism Unit and Údarás na Gaeltachta who are backing us also to continue with the Comórtas, which has become a big benefit in terms of local tourism. We are also delighted that fashion retailers EJMenswear of Sligo, who are related to the Ó Sé family, as well as McKeever Sports are partnering up with us to ensure it will be a weekend to remember.”

Michael Collins, Sales Operations Manager with Lidl Ireland said: "We are delighted to continue our partnership with this year’s Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé for a fifth year. We are committed to supporting and promoting women in sport and this sponsorship ties in with our overall strategy, having recently announced an extension of our partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association through to 2025 which brings a total commitment of €10 million investment in 10 years of sponsorship.”

The six team senior ladies’ competition line up includes Corca Dhuibhne, Meath club Ratoath, Longford’s Clonguish, Newbridge Sarsfields from Kildare, Caltra GAA club from Galway and Ballyroan Abbey in Laois. In the Junior Ladies’ competition, there are two Kerry clubs involved – Annascaul/Castlegregory and Dingle – while Dublin is represented through St Vincent’s B Ladies and the group is completed by Mullingar Shamrocks of Westmeath.

The men’s six senior team competition includes Listry, Louth’s Cooley Kickhams, Mayo’s Castlebar Mitchel’s GAA, Galbally GAA and St Kieran’s GAA from Limerick and Carberry Rangers of Cork.

The Junior Men’s competition includes Lispole, Tipperary’s Loughmore Castleiney, Arva GAA of Cavan, and Dublin’s Templeogue Synge Street B.

Full details available on www.Paidiose.com