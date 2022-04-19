Rochford and Boyle named on Kerry minor team to face Limerick after injury scare

Kerry minor hurling manager John Hennessy has named his team to face Limerick on Tuesday evening in Kilmallock Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Kerry minor hurling boss Tadhg Flynn has named his team for this evening’s Munster Minor Championship Group 2 Round 3 clash with Limerick in Kilmallock on Tuesday evening (throw in 6.30pm).

Injury worries Luke Rochford and Killian Boyle – both of Ballyduff – have been named on the starting fifteen despite having been forced from the fray against Cork two weeks ago. Flynn cited cramp as the reason both players were substituted in Tralee.

Following Cork’s comfortable victory over Limerick last weekend, Kerry have a chance to grab a home quarter-final berth this evening with victory over Limerick.

Even if they lose, as expected, the Kingdom will still have a quarter-final to look forward to next Tuesday evening, April 26.

Kerry (v Limerick)

Tomás Godley (Kilmoyley)

Raymond McGrath (Ballyduff)

Conor Nolan (Kilmoyley)

Dara Nolan (Crotta O’Neills)

Gary O’Riordan (St Brendnas)

Luke Kennelly (Ballyduff)

Kian Sheehan (Abbeydorney)

Seán McElligott (Crotta O’Neills)

Luke Rochford (Ballyduff)

Calum O’Sullivan (Abbeydorney)

Jack Enright (Ballyduff)

Liam Óg O’Connor (St Brendans)

Killian Boyle (Ballyduff)

Charlie Fitzgerald (Ballyheigue)

Brian O’Connor (Dr Crokes)

Subs

Cillian Murphy (Ballyduff)

Ryan Hickey (St Brendans)

Rory Reen (Tralee Parnells)

Killian Quilter (Causeway)

Keelan Best (St Brendans)

Darragh Corridon (Kilmoyley)

Adam McDonagh (St Brendans)

Rúairí Hanafin (Abbeydorney)

Tom O’Flaherty (St Brendans)