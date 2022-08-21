Roche brothers run riot to help Glenflesk into IFC quarter-finals after big win over St Marys

Kerry and East Kerry footballer Darragh Roche scored an impressive 1-10 to help Glenflesk into the quarter-finals of the County Intermediate Football Championship quarter-finals next weekend

COUNTY INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP 4 ROUND 3

St Marys 2-10

Glenflesk 3-23

After hosts St Marys had scored an eye-catching five goals in Milltown a week ago, a close and entertaining battle might have been expected at Con Keating Park on Saturday evening, but a scintillating performance by visitors Glenflesk, led by a full forward masterclass from Darragh Roche, made the 150km round trip worthwhile for their supporters.

With Milltown/Castlemaine going to Rathmore at the same time and needing a win to keep their qualification chances alive, both St Marys and Glenflesk knew they also needed to win to give themselves the best chance of reaching the semi-finals, and so it was that Glenflesk produced some of their best football of the championship so far to score 26 times, including raising three green flags.

Glenflesk came close to scoring a goal in the first play of the game, and though Patrick D’Arcy’s shot flashed wide of the post, it was a sign of things to come. The visitors did strike for their first goal 90 seconds later with some quick passing leaving the St Marys defence scrambling before Dylan Roche applied the finish.

Ian Roche had preceded that goal with a point and it was followed by further points through Chris O’Donoghue and Kieran A O’Donoghue, before a well taken Kevin Bowler free gave Glenflesk an early seven-point lead.

Jack Daly and Daniel Daly got the home side off the mark with points from the right flank and, after Darragh Roche had joined his two brothers on the scoreboard with a point, Seán Cournane split the posts with an excellent score for St Marys to leave the home side trailing by 0-3 to 1-5 with quarter of the game played.

Glenflesk began to pull away in the second quarter as they were scoring points with nearly every attack. Darragh Roche was a continuous thorn in the side of the defence and scored four points (2 frees), while Patrick D’Arcy followed a pointed free with a fantastic long range point. Chris O’Donoghue and Dylan Roche (free) completed the first half scoring for Glenflesk.

The home side could only add two pointed frees through Daniel Daly in the same period as the dynamic attack shown by the visitors was matched by the speed in transition to defence to cut out every attempt by St Marys to come back into the game. At half time Glenflesk led 1-13 to 0-5 and the game seemed beyond St Marys even then.

Glenflesk showed no signs of slowing down after the interval, as a Tommy Bowler point was followed by three more slotted over by Dylan Roche after some great work by his brother Ian outside him.

St Marys came close to a badly needed goal but, after Emmet Finnan had blocked an initial shot, Paul O’Donoghue saw his second effort saved excellently by Marc Kelliher. Points were tagged on at either end by Darragh Roche, Daniel Daly (free), Ian Roche and Seán Cournane to leave Glenflesk leading St Marys by 1-19 to 0-7 with fifteen minutes to play.

Darragh Roche exploded into life again in the latter part of the second half, as he had done in the first, and added four consecutive points (one free) to bring his personal tally to double figures.

St Marys added a point through Paul O’Donoghue before scoring a consolation goal tapped in by Aidan Walsh, although it was a short-lived consolation as Glenflesk netted their second through Jeff O’Donoghue within a minute.

Seán Cournane and Jack Daly added points for the home side while there were injury time goals at both ends – Darragh Roche raising a green flag having seen the white waved ten times already, while Conor Quirke scored St Marys second goal with a good finish to the bottom corner. In the end, though, Glenflesk were comfortable and deserving 16-point winners.

While this game was not devoid of eye-catching scores, it was over as a contest before half time. Conor Quirke and Seánie Cournane were two bright sparks in an otherwise bad day at the office for the home side, while a fantastic team performance by Glenflesk was led by the three Roche brothers in their attack who combined for 2-16. It was the efforts of the eldest of the trio, Darragh, that particularly caught the eye, as he finished with 1-10 (1-7 from play).

Glenflesk’s win – combined with the one-point victory for Milltown/Castlemaine over table toppers Rathmore – leaves Rathmore through as group winners with four points, and Glenflesk through as second best on three points, the same as Milltown/Castlemaine, but with a better scoring difference after they drew with each other in the head-to-head.

St Marys finish bottom of their group and will contest the relegation play-offs.

ST MARYS: Mike Daly, Josh O’Sullivan, Darren Casey, Conor Quirke (1-0), Mark Quigley, Conor O’Shea, Adam Quirke, Jack Daly (0-2), Liam O’Connell, Kain O’Shea, Anthony Cournane, Aidan Walsh (1-0), Daniel Daly (0-4, 3f), Paul O’Donoghue (0-1), Seán Cournane (0-3). Subs: Kieran O’Driscoll for A Quirke, Darragh Devlin for O’Connell, Daragh O’Shea for K O’Shea.

GLENFLESK: Marc Kelliher, Emmett Finnan, Shane Courtney, Chris O’Donoghue (0-2), Cian Horan, Killian O’Sullivan, Kieran A O’Donoghue (0-1), Daniel O’Brien, Jeff O’Donoghue (1-0), Ian Roche (0-2), Patrick D’Arcy (0-2, 1f), Brian O’Donoghue, Dylan Roche (1-4, 1m), Darragh Roche (1-10, 3f), Kevin Bowler (0-1). Subs: Tommy Bowler (0-1) for B O’Donoghue, Danny Lucey for D’Arcy, John Kelleher for K Bowler, Denis O’Connor for Horan, Gavin Kelly for KA O’Donoghue.