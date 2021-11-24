Review recommends setting up North Kerry Football Academy and a School of Excellence

A comprehensive review of all aspects of Gaelic football in the North Kerry Board area has been published

A comprehensive review into the state of Gaelic football in the north Kerry area has come back with a number of strong recommendations that it is hoped will improve all the stakeholders in the region, and make the game stronger across the constituent clubs, in the schools and across the Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers district teams.

Among the multitude of recommendations is the establishment of a North Kerry Academy and a North Kerry School of Excellence, which it is hoped would sow fresh seeds that will grow into a vibrant underage ecosystem that, in turn, would bloom into more success at club, schools and district level for the north Kerry area.

Chaired by Eamonn Fitzmaurice, the review committee conducted extensive research into the current state of Gaelic football in the north Kerry region, consulting with representatives of the club executive, Coiste na n-Óg, coaches, managers and players.

The report concluded that there is a need for some guidance and interventions to support the clubs to achieve their potential and to make best practice standard practice. More joined up thinking is needed within clubs and within the district.

“Players in the North Kerry region can be supported better in their development. This will help club and divisional sides improve, and consequently representation on county panels will increase,” the report states.

“While North Kerry representation on county panels is important, it is only one part of the jigsaw. Most importantly, by improving player development it first of all means that individuals are better club players. This will help raise standards right across North Kerry.

“It will follow from this that the divisional sides will improve and compete better for the county championship, which in turn will lead to an increase in players that will represent Kerry.”

Putting forward a lot of recommendations, the committee says it is “extremely anxious” that they are put into effect.

“Some investment will be needed but we also feel that clubs can be advised and guided on how to help themselves. A clear vision and development pathway within each individual club costs nothing, is fundamental and a must.

“This report wasn’t compiled to gather dust on a shelf. It is to help kick-start an immediate improvement in standards in North Kerry. It is based on hard evidence, wide consultation, some expert opinions and the views of the committee. If these recommendations are implemented for the 2022 season we are confident that a review at the end of the 2024 season will show progress.”

A number of recommendations at club level include an additional Games Development Administrator (GDA) be appointed, an Athletic Development Coach be appointed, retraining of coaching officers, a player development pathway resource booklet made available to each club, and due cognisance is given to the fact that there are dual clubs in North Kerry when planning fixtures.

There is also a recommendation for the establishment of a North Kerry Academy, which asks that a North Kerry Academy is formed, initially at Under 13, 14 and 15 level, with at least two players from every club being represented on it.

The rationale of this is that it would follow on from the North Kerry School of Excellence which selects players for the County Development Squads. The players not selected for the county squads will continue with their development in the North Kerry Academy, which can run parallel but independent to the county development squads.

Players may still develop into a county player but it is essential that they continue to develop as good club and divisional side players, at the very least. It will also start to rebuild the spirit in North Kerry football and give these players an appreciation of their identity and what they are representing.