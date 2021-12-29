Review of the Year: Royal ascent takes the sting out of Division 2 final loss for ladies

Mary Kate Lynch of Meath blocks a shot by Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 2 Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

At the time it will have stung and stung quite badly. Any time you lose a final is going to be difficult, but of all the finals – bar the All Ireland final – Kerry could have played in this year, this is the one they wanted to win the most.

Beating Cork in a Munster final, absolutely would have been something to savour, but this was the thing the Kerry senior ladies footballers have had their heart set on ever since their relegation a couple of years ago.

Pretty much up to that point too they’d done everything that was asked of them. Out of three group games they came away with three wins. Hell they’d even beaten their final opponents – Meath – on their home patch in Navan, 3-10 to 1-10.

True enough the Kingdom found Monaghan a tricky assignment in the semi-final, but they’d found a way, having drawn at the end of ordinary and extra time 1-14 to 2-11. Declan Quill and Darragh Long’s side won the shoot-out 4-3 with Danielle O’Leary firing the winner.

And so it was on to Croke Park for the Division 2 final and a chance to get back to where Kerry once belonged, Division 1.

Having beaten Meath in the group phase and with the Royals having just won the intermediate championship the previous year there was a not unreasonable expectation that the Kingdom were favourites for the game.

From very early on though it was quite clear that Meath are different gravy. They led by five at the first water break – 0-7 to 0-2 – and never really looked back from there, stretching their advantage by half-time to 1-9 to 0-5 and 2-16 to 1-9 by the the time the full-time whistle blew.

In hindsight it’s very clear that this Meath team were something special. A rocketship and Kerry just happened to be caught in their wake on that day in Croke Park.

Think about it the Royals have gone on to win the intermediate and senior All Irelands back-to-back, dethroning a fearsome Dublin side along the way as well as gaining promotion from Division 2 to Division 1. Seriously, there’s no shame in losing to them.

Of course, that doesn’t take fully away from the disappointment for the management and players, who desperately want to return to the top table.

Still reeling from that loss, Kerry were beaten by both Galway and Donegal in their group in the All Ireland championship, which pitched them into a relegation battle with Tipperary.

That game was played in Mallow and the Kingdom came through quite comfortably 2-16 to 0-7 to round out a disappointing campaign.

Domestically Southern Gaels reclaimed the Senior County Championship title seeing off Rathmore in the final. Castleisland Desmonds claimed the intermediate crown and MKL Gaels took the junior honours.

In Munster Southern Gaels were bested at the semi-final stage, while Rathmore went on to claim the Munster Senior B crown.

Castleisland Desmonds went on to claim the provincial intermediate crown and are now preparing for an All Ireland semi-final, while there was disappointment for MKL in their Munster junior decider in Mallow.