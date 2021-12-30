Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Review of the Year: Kerry lose All-Ireland semi-final and then their manager as Tyrone turn the year on its head to win Sam

PAUL BRENNAN reflects on another tumultuous year for the Kerry senior footballers, which ended with an All-Ireland exit to Tyrone and the departure of Peter Keane as manager

Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor is surrounded by Tyrone players, from left, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Darragh Canavan and Frank Burns during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in August. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Close

Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor is surrounded by Tyrone players, from left, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Darragh Canavan and Frank Burns during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in August. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor is surrounded by Tyrone players, from left, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Darragh Canavan and Frank Burns during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in August. Photo by Sportsfile

Kerry's Diarmuid O'Connor is surrounded by Tyrone players, from left, Michael McKernan, Ben McDonnell, Darragh Canavan and Frank Burns during the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park in August. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

Paul Brennan

The inter-county football season just gone, as far as Kerry is concerned, will be remembered for events off the field as much as what happened inside the whitewash, but ultimately 2021 will be remembered as being another year in which the All-Ireland Championship went elsewhere besides the Kingdom.

That the wait for the Sam Maguire Cup to return to Kerry has now extended into an eighth year is an irritating fact in itself, but the year just gone will be reviewed in time as one of the more frustrating and ultimately unfulfilling in quite a while.

Privacy