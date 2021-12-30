Review of the Year: Kerry lose All-Ireland semi-final and then their manager as Tyrone turn the year on its head to win Sam

The inter-county football season just gone, as far as Kerry is concerned, will be remembered for events off the field as much as what happened inside the whitewash, but ultimately 2021 will be remembered as being another year in which the All-Ireland Championship went elsewhere besides the Kingdom.

That the wait for the Sam Maguire Cup to return to Kerry has now extended into an eighth year is an irritating fact in itself, but the year just gone will be reviewed in time as one of the more frustrating and ultimately unfulfilling in quite a while.

There is also hope and expectation in Kerry at the start of every year that it will be a winning one – and that means the Sam Maguire Cup coming to the Kingdom. The end of the 2020 season – Kerry’s ignominious defeat to Cork in a Munster semi-final and Dublin subsequently winning a sixth consecutive All-Ireland title just before Christmas – didn’t exactly lend itself to the status quo, vis-à-vis Dublin’s continuing dominance, being broken, but where there is sport and competition there is hope.

The year began with a level-5 lock-down because of the on-going coronavirus pandemic, which meant no February start to the National League and no collective training for anyone. That was the regulation issued by Croke Park, but some chose to abuse that, including – to some extent or another – the Cork, Down and Monaghan football squads.

When a handful of Dublin footballers were photographed having an early morning training session at their base in Innisfails, it suggested one of two things: either a few of the Dubs were engaging in no more than an impromptu kick around, which they were wrong to do, apologised for, and had their manager Dessie Farrell serve a 12-week suspension as the fall-guy, or the champions were getting nervous within themselves that they could keep their unbeaten run going and needed to get a head-start on the chasing pack.

In time, it would seem it might have been the latter, or maybe it was that it was simply the former, but having got caught and excoriated for it – and perhaps losing Stephen Cluxton because of it – Dublin’s training breach in April precipitated their unravelling until they were finally and firmly dethroned by Mayo in the All-Ireland semi-final.

In the meantime, there was a shared National League title between Dublin and Kerry that felt as hollow as it sounds. It was ‘won’ by dint of respective semi-finals victories followed by the somewhat farcical confirmation that a Division One final couldn’t be played because Kerry were scheduled to play a Munster Championship quarter-final the week after the League final was fixed for.

The National League itself had been an interesting – if shortened – one for Kerry, who had just three regulation matches to play in Division One South, in a revised format, with a much later than planned start to the season because of that lengthy four-month lock-down.

When the season did get underway on May 15, Kerry’s 22-point win over Galway in Tralee was the biggest winning margin across all four divisions on the opening weekend. They were the only team to score four goals that weekend, and the 4-21 they put on a beleaguered Galway was the biggest total (33 points) recorded on that first weekend of matches.

It was enough to put Kerry manager Peter Keane in a good place in his head, if he had a mind to. Instead he deadpanned after the game that “that result could have gone the other way just as handily”. Well, yes, if one took Kerry’s four goals off them, and gave them to the visiting team. And even then Galway would have just about scrapped home winners by two points.

A week later and Kerry were, in fact, giving the opposition four goals. Dublin’s price to pay for their early morning training breach was that 12-week suspension for their manager, Farrell, and the forfeiture of their home league game against Kerry, and so the match took place in Semple Stadium in Thurles.

If Kerry were feeling confident from their rout of Galway, and why wouldn’t they be, three first half goals from Dublin was certainly a sobering 35 minutes for Keane and his players. Trailing 3-7 to 0-9 at half-time it looked anything but good for Kerry, so to fight back to earn a 1-18 to 4-9 draw was seen as an early turning point in a season with plenty of twists and turns still to come.

A routine win over Roscommon set Kerry up for a semi-final against Tyrone in Killarney, though a League final seemed out of reach for Kerry even if they won. Which they did. Emphatically.

Kerry’s 6-15 to 1-14 win over a flat-lining Tyrone team seemed at once to categorically dismiss any chance of Tyrone being an All-Ireland title contender and reinforcing the notion that Kerry were the one team that could and probably would dethrone Dublin and become champions to bookend the Dubs six All-Irelands.

On, then, into the Munster Championship where Clare (3-22 to 1-11), Tipperary (1-19 to 1-8) and Cork (4-22 to 1-9) were summarily dismissed and the goals continued to flow from a Kerry attack spearheaded by David and Paudie Clifford and Sean O’Shea.

In Connacht, Mayo had eased to another provincial title and set up an All-Ireland semi-final against a Dublin team that had won an eleventh Leinster title in a row in less than convincing fashion. Meanwhile, in Ulster Tyrone had beaten Donegal and then fallen over the line against Monaghan to reach the penultimate stage of the Championship and an unenviable, it seemed, rematch with Kerry.

And then…chaos, followed by catastrophe.

August 15 was set as the date for the second All-Ireland semi-final, the one between the Munster and Ulster champions, between Kerry and Tyrone as it turned out.

The evening before, Mayo were scheduled to play Dublin, and while nothing could be taken for granted when it came to Mayo, the defending champions – ropey and all as the had been in Leinster – were expected to reach their seventh successive All-Ireland final.

A week earlier, Saturday, August 7, a statement released by Tyrone GAA, said there were a number of confirmed positive Covid cases among the players and management. On the Monday the GAA say they will postpone the semi-final by six days, until August 21.

On Saturday, August 14 – the day before the semi-final was originally meant to be played, and seven days before the rescheduled game – Tyrone issue a statement saying they are not in a position to fulfil the rescheduled fixture.

By Sunday evening, August 15 – after an intervention by Kerry GAA – Croke Park decide to grant a further postponement of the semi-final, this time until Saturday, August 28, the day before the All-Ireland Final was originally meant to be played. The final is now put back to Saturday, September 11.

Of the two teams almost everyone expected to be there on All-Ireland Final day, neither are. Mayo stun Dublin to recover from a 0-10 to 0-4 half-time deficit to overthrow the champions and win by 0-17 to 0-14.

Tyrone – either with that 16-point league loss fresh in their minds, or completely forgotten about – have absorbed the lessons from their Killarney killing. They take a somewhat off-colour Kerry to extra-time. David Clifford cannot continue because of injury. The Ulster champions win by 3-14 to 0-22, Kerry’s goal-machine completely drying up over the course of over 90 frantic minutes.

Tyrone go on to beat Mayo by 2-14 to 0-15 in the final, winning the county’s fourth All-Ireland title and first since their 2008 victory over Kerry.

The semi-final loss marks the end of another acutely disappointing year for Kerry. It also marks the beginning of the end of manager Peter Keane. And the third coming of Jack O’Connor as team manager.

So, the Kerry senior footballers end with a change of management, All Stars for Paudie and David Clifford and Tom O’Sullivan, and a winter of regrets.

Much like most of 2020 was lost to the pandemic, so too was most of 2021, and Kerry can certainly consign both years to the rubbish bin of history.

HIGH-POINT OF 2021

Can there be one in a year when an All-Ireland final isn’t even reached, never mind won? As far as silverware goes, winning a Munster final against one of the worst Cork teams in decades will hardly carry much weight, nor will a share National League title, secured after just four matches played in a truncated campaign.

A high-point? Perhaps the emergence of a couple of new players who have some valuable experience behind them now ahead of the arrival of a new manager and management team.

LOW-POINT OF 2021

See above. If the 2019 All-Ireland final (and replay) losses were Peter Keane’s most crushing defeats, and the 2020 Munster semi-final defeat to Cork the most crushing, then surely the 2021 All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone will be the most vexing.

Even if hindsight informs us that a nonsense Munster campaign did Kerry no favours in the long run, there’s every chance they would have beaten Tyrone for a second time had the semi-final gone ahead as originally scheduled.

Tyrone, of course, were discommoded by their Covid crisis, but Kerry’s preparations were massively upset too, and there was a sense that the Ulster champions had won some sort of psychological battle before the game even began.

MAIN MAN OF 2021

David Clifford’s paws were on almost everything good and great Kerry did all year, and he was duly rewarded with another All Star award, but the team wouldn’t have got as far as they did - or put in the performances they did - without the significant contribution of Sean O’Shea either.

The Kenmare man will never create the headlines that Clifford’s audacious talent does, but O’Shea - the Championship’s top scorer in 2021 - is as crucial to the team as anyone.

If there was any doubt that Kerry has a midfield/centre-forward in the ilk of Darragh Ó Sé and Declan O’Sullivan the Sean O’Shea in 2021 will surely has disabused them of that.

BREAK-OUT PLAYER OF 2021

There weren’t whole pile of breakthrough players in 2021, though Mike Breen settled in very well to the half-back line when he got his opportunity. As for Paudie Clifford, he wasn’t exactly discovered in 2021 - he had been hiding in plain sight ion 2020 - but the Fossa man got his chance to transfer his natural talent and club form to the green and gold, and he didn’t disappoint.

Playing ostensibly as a no.11, Clifford was given licence to orchestrate the play mostly as he saw fit, and while it wasn’t a perfect debut season for him, it was certainly good enough to win him an All Star. One for the future? We think he has already fully arrived in style.

BEST GOAL OF 2021

Though Kerry scored 21 goals through League and Championship, one must cast one’s mind back to the very first game for what was, arguably, the team’s best goal of the year.

It was Galway in the League in Tralee, second half and Kerry were cruising to victory. The ball squirted into the path of Paudie Clifford who sliced it in the direction of his brother David. A quick tough with his left foot, then a little drag back with the left, a shift of his body weight, and final stroke of the left foot to guide the ball past the Galway goalkeeper. Sheer brilliance.

Honourable mention for Gavin White’s goal against Tyrone in the League in Killarney, when the Dr Crokes defender returned Niall Morgan’s kick-out with interest, lobbing the Edendork man from some 40 metres out with a brilliant piece of quick-thinking and execution.