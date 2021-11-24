Kerry

Review does not favour merger of Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers...yet

A North Kerry Football Review report does not recommend a merger of Shannon Rangers and Feale Rangers into one team for county SFC purposes until other measures are firstly tried to improve the standard of both divisional teams

kerryman

Paul Brennan

THE just published North Kerry Football Review has stopped short of recommending a merger of Feale Rangers and Shannon Rangers to form one team to compete in the county senior football championship.

However, the report suggests that several structures and initiatives must be put in place in order to raise the standard of football in both divisional teams, and across the North Kerry Board area in general.

Privacy