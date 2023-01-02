Renard claim South Kerry junior title after seven-goal extra-time thriller with St Michaels/Foilmore

SOUTH KERRY JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL

Renard 3-14

St. Michaels/Foilmore 4-10

(after extra-time)

The curtain came down on GAA affairs in South Kerry for 2022 on a beautiful New Year's Eve afternoon in Foilmore. The large attendance were treated to a terrific and exciting game of football where both sides took turns at dominating proceedings throughout. St. Michaels/Foilmore had a commanding nine point lead halfway through the second half only to be pulled back by a terrific fight back by Renard which was influenced by super sub Mark Sugrue.

An early penalty converted by Alan Smith put the amalgamation into a lead that they didn't relinquish until the last few minutes. A goal late in the first half by Kevin Curran kept Renard in the hunt to leave the half time score 1-4 to 1-3 in favour of the home side.

St. Michaels/Foilmore hit a purple patch early in the second half where they scored three goals, two by the accurate Michael O'Shea and one from the impressive Mikey Kavanagh had them leading by nine points with less than fifteen minutes remaining.

At this stage Mark Sugrue started dominating in midfield for Renard and another goal by Kevin Curran gave them inspiration to finish the stronger that led to a last minute goal by veteran Maurice O'Neill to bring the game to extra time on a scoreline of 4-6 to 3-9.

Mark Sugrue, who was awarded the man of the match award, totally dominated extra-time from midfield and also kicked three great points to leave them victors by the minimum.

RENARD: James O'Sullivan, Cathal O'Shea, Thomas Kelly, Fionán Keating, Brian O'Sullivan, Brian Curran, Brian O'Sullivan, Sam O'Driscoll, Blaine McCarthy, Ian Moriarty, Donagh Quinlan, Niall McDaid, Kevin Curran, Kieran Corcoran, Frank Sugrue. Subs used: Jack Kelly, Robert Wharton, Mark Sugrue, Colm O'Neill, Maurice O'Neill.

ST MICHAELS/FOILMORE: Pierce Kirby, John Kelly, Declan Cronin, Kevin Cronin, Declan Sugrue, Daniel Cronin, Jeremiah Moran, Michael Kavanagh, Andy O'Connell, James Moran, Alan Smith, Johnny Lane, Finnan Tarrant, Michael O'Shea, Pierce McGill. Subs used: Andrew O'Connor, Jason O'Connell, Dan O'Connell, Darragh Holland, Stephen Cronin, Barry O'Connell.

REFEREE: Ger Murphy (Skellig Rangers)