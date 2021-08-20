Rejuvenated St Brendans see off 14-man Ballyduff

County Senior Hurling Championship

St Brendans 2-17

Ballyduff 1-18

TWO weeks is a long time in hurling. Unrecognisable from their meek second half surrender against Causeway, a rejuvenated St Brendan’s eventually ground out a hugely impressive victory over a dogged 14-man Ballyduff to advance to the County SHC quarter-finals after this Group 1 Round 3 thriller at Austin Stack Park on last Friday night.

The do-or-die nature of the clash brought an undoubted increase in intensity to proceedings and, thanks to a dominant first half performance, the Ardfert men had enough reserves of stamina and resilience left in the tank to see them through to the finishing line, despite the changing trajectory of the contest getting too close for their own comfort in the second period.

Tomás Moloney and the St Brendan’s selectors deserve the utmost credit for this transformation. They must have had sleepless nights after their opening championship match, as they wouldn’t have had enough fingers to plug the dykes that they witnessed in their side on that occasion. The tactical and personnel alterations that they affected on Friday night paid rich dividends.

Eric Leen, restored to his more natural corner-back position, kept a tight rein on Ballyduff dangerman Podge Boyle in general play. Dáithí Griffin, switched to wing-back, more than matched Mikey Boyle under the booming puck-outs in the first 30 minutes. Fionán Mackessy, released to midfield, was an inspirational presence throughout.

Adding more potency to a malfunctioning forward unit was St Brendan’s biggest challenge, however. Coaxing John Egan out of retirement, while possibly smacking of desperation, was a master stroke. Placed on the ’40, he led the attack with creative aplomb, and with Seánie Brosnan buzzing around the place, the supply of ball to Cian Hussey was of a much improved standard.

Hussey was unmarkable. Thomas Slattery and Darragh Slattery did their best to stem the raging of the tide at different times, but the corner-forward, confidence bolstered by a noteworthy first season of inter-county activity, was simply too hot to handle. While his overall scoring return was sensational, the six points from play tells the greater story of how well he performed.

Ballyduff will have deep regrets over this defeat. Coming into the match, they appeared to be in a happier place than their opponents, considering both sides’ respective outings against Causeway. While the straight red card issued to centre-back Eoin Ross just before half-time obviously had an impact on the end result, it has to be mentioned that the men from the Cashen were already seven points adrift at that juncture.

To be fair to Garry O’Brien’s outfit, they outscored St Brendan’s (0-12 to 0-7) in the second half, despite the numerical disadvantage, which says a lot about the character of this group. Clearly, however, they left themselves with too much of a mountain to climb and, when the dust settles, they may well pinpoint the pre-match placing of talisman Mikey Boyle away from centre-back as being hugely detrimental to their overall objectives.

To put it bluntly, the Ballyduff rearguard was carved open far too regularly without Boyle providing the leadership, physicality and general defensive nous that was required. When the indefatigable number six returned to manning the centre for the second half, an instant steadiness and composure was provided. The damage had been done though.

Both sides flew out of the blocks, with Aidan Boyle (who didn’t get enough service) booting the sliotar to the net in the second minute, before Seánie Brosnan replied a minute later with a green flag at the other end after he had been put through by Hussey. It was level pegging by the tenth minute (1-2 each) with Kevin Goulding starting superbly for Ballyduff.

St Brendan’s had pulled three points clear by the 25th minute when they struck for what turned out to be the key moment in the game. Hussey did the spadework with a speculative cross from the right wing and there was the rampaging Mackessy to touch down the ball, before collecting, shrugging off a challenge, and firing a blistering drive to the corner of PJ O’Gorman’s net (2-8 to 1-5).

A totemic figure for his side, Mackessy was again the focal point of the other major incident of the game in first half injury-time when, unintentionally, Ross connected with a high challenge on the giant St Brendan’s player as they contested a puck-out and, after some consultation, the referee deemed it to be worthy of a straight red card offence.

In arrears by seven points at the break, Ballyduff didn’t make any inroads into the deficit by the second half water break (2-15 to 1-11), but with Podge Boyle typically razor-sharp from placed balls, they, slowly but surely, ate into the St Brendan’s lead. Entering the last five minutes, the gap wasn’t insurmountable (2-17 to 1-15).

The leaders were now running out of steam. Three further points followed by Ballyduff, substitute Bobby O’Sullivan missed a goal chance, and it was squeaky bum time in the Ardfert camp.

Yet, with Darren Dineen standing up to be counted at the back, the referee’s final whistle brought an end to their concerns, and they, just about, navigated their passage through to a quarter-final confrontation with Crotta O’Neills this weekend.

ST BRENDAN’S: Darren Delaney; Eoghan Kearney, Stephen Leen, Eric Leen; Kevin Orpen, Darren Dineen, David Griffin; Fionan Mackessy 1-2, Padraig Kearney; Padraig O’Sullivan, John Egan, Seanie Brosnan 1-1; Padraig O’Mahony, Brendan O’Connor, Cian Hussey 0-14 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ’65) Subs: Seamus O’Halloran for O’Sullivan, 43, Mikey Davis for O’Connor, 57

BALLYDUFF – PJ O’Gorman; Thomas Slattery, Darragh Slattery, Kyle O’Connor 0-1; JP O’Carroll, Eoin Ross, Daniel O’Carroll; Jack O’Sullivan, Kevin Goulding 0-2; Mikey Boyle 0-1, Podge Boyle 0-14 (0-12 frees), Paul O’Carroll; Dylan Moriarty, Aidan Boyle 1-0, David Goulding Subs: Kevin O’Connor for D Goulding, 38, Bobby O’Sullivan for P O’Carroll, 44

REFEREE: John O’Halloran (Limerick)

MAIN MAN

There were some fine individual displays on both sides, but two herculean figures stood out for St Brendan’s on the night. Fionán Mackessy was an attacking powerhouse from the middle of the field, but even he had to play second fiddle to the outstanding Cian Hussey, who had the bit between his teeth from the very first whistle and just could not be contained by the Ballyduff defence. Crotta will need to get their match-ups right in the quarter-final.

KEY MOMENT

Many observers will point to Eoin Ross’ dismissal just before half-time, but Ballyduff responded admirably and courageously when facing into the second half with a numerical disadvantage. More significant to the eventual outcome was Mackessy’s goal in the 25th minute. His bullet strike was the catalyst for St Brendan’s seven-point lead at the interval, which gave the winners just enough of a cushion to survive their opponents’ brave fight back.

TALKING POINT

It has to be the dramatic improvement in the St Brendan’s display in the space of two weeks. They were a completely different kettle of fish on Friday night, compared to the way they basically threw in the towel in the second half against Causeway. It wouldn’t have been easy to pick themselves up off the floor after such a disappointing result first time out, so both management and players deserve credit for putting their shoulders to the wheel to resurrect their campaign.