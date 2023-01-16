Kerry

Referee kept his head as all about him lost theirs when red mist descended on endgame of Fossa v Stewartstown final

Paul Brennan

Fossa captain Paudie Clifford might have felt hard done by for getting a red card but referee Thomas Murphy was consistent in his punishment of striking offences on both sides

Referee Thomas Murphy shows the red card to Darren Devlin of Stewartstown Harps during the All-Ireland Club JFC Final at Croke Park. Devlin was one of six players sent off in the game, including the Clifford brothers Paudie and David, along with four Stewartstown players. Photo by Sportsfile Expand

Referee Thomas Murphy shows the red card to Darren Devlin of Stewartstown Harps during the All-Ireland Club JFC Final at Croke Park. Devlin was one of six players sent off in the game, including the Clifford brothers Paudie and David, along with four Stewartstown players. Photo by Sportsfile

kerryman

In what seems an unprecedented departure from the normal ‘Tá an-áthas orm an corn seo a ghlacadh...’ acceptance speech, Paudie Clifford’s calling out of the referee for sending him off in Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship final certainly raised a few eyebrows – and probably had the rule-makers in Croke Park reaching for the book to see if the Fossa captain had broken any of said rules.

(If the GAA blazers are considering a ‘bringing the game into disrepute’ charge, we’d suggest it be countered by the other eyebrow raiser that was GAA president Larry McCarthy calling him Paudie Fitzgerald as he handed over the cup, and let bygones be bygones.)

