Referee kept his head as all about him lost theirs when red mist descended on endgame of Fossa v Stewartstown final

In what seems an unprecedented departure from the normal ‘Tá an-áthas orm an corn seo a ghlacadh...’ acceptance speech, Paudie Clifford’s calling out of the referee for sending him off in Sunday’s All-Ireland Club Junior Football Championship final certainly raised a few eyebrows – and probably had the rule-makers in Croke Park reaching for the book to see if the Fossa captain had broken any of said rules.

(If the GAA blazers are considering a ‘bringing the game into disrepute’ charge, we’d suggest it be countered by the other eyebrow raiser that was GAA president Larry McCarthy calling him Paudie Fitzgerald as he handed over the cup, and let bygones be bygones.)

Anyway, Clifford certainly had cause to be annoyed, even as he accepted the cup on behalf of his club, with his mouth still bleeding and his lip fattening five minutes after getting the full force of Anton Coyle’s elbow into his face, in what was one of the cheapest shots and most violent fouls seen in Croke Park in a long time.

However, when Paudie looks back on the video he must surely acknowledge that it was he, and not referee Thomas Murphy, who was wrong on the matter of why he was sent off in the last minute of the match.

In the endgame of what was an otherwise brilliant, free-flowing and, in the main, sporting contest, chaos reigned with players shoving and wrestling each other, leaving the Galway official to figure out who did what and apply sanctions accordingly.

The Fossa captain obviously wondered at the time what he had done that warranted a red card – one of six issued by Murphy – but the fact is that Clifford put his hand into the face of the Stewartstown Harps no.7 Gerard O’Neill who was sitting on the ground at the time. It was, by any metric, fairly tame force used by Clifford, and one wonders had it occurred at another time and place in the game, would the Fossa no.6 have been dismissed. But by the letter of the law Clifford was obviously deemed to have struck or attempted to strike an opponent in the head, and was therefore dismissed on a red card.

Now, the Fossa man might still feel it was an inconsequential foul, at least one that didn’t merit a red card, and it would be hard for the majority of regular Gaelic football observers – this writer among them – to disagree with that assessment, but if the match referee is guilty of anything it certainly is not inconsistency.

Earlier in the second half Murphy showed the Harps full back, Darren Devlin, a red card for hitting Emmet O’Shea in the face. Devlin, foolishly, had turned back to tap O’Shea on the chin with the open palm of his hand, and the Fossa man certainly made a drama out of it. But Devlin did raise his hand to O’Shea’s face and that is always going to carry the possibility of the toughest sanction. Devlin gave the referee a decision to make, and taking some direction from the linesman on the Cusack Stand side, Devlin was sent off for what was presumably ‘a strike or attempted strike’ offence.

Any off the ball contact with the hand to an opponent anywhere above the neck, like Devlin did to O’Shea, has to be off-limits and punishable with a red card, and Paudie Clifford can have no complaints for making similar contact with O’Neill’s head, even if both ‘strikes’ were of minimal force and without real malice or intent to cause injury.

Those last couple of minutes sullied an otherwise really enjoyable final, and while the game should be and will be rightly remembered for David Clifford’s brilliant performance, and Fossa winning the All-Ireland title, it might be worth reflecting on all the cards issued by the Galway referee to see if any players was done an injustice as the Fossa captain claimed he was from the Hogan Stand steps.

By our estimation – and we have had the benefit of video replays – all but one of the six red cards were justified. On the evidence, Kyran Robinson might feel most aggrieved for his red card for his part in that messy conclusion, while Fossa midfielder Paddy Sheehan might consider himself fortunate to have stayed on the field after his high arm tackle at the three-quarter mark of the match.

Who would be a referee, eh?

8th minute: Stewartstown’s excellent full forward Gareth Devlin receives a yellow card for a high shoulder charge on Cian O’Shea. Devlin made a genuine attempt to stop O’Shea’s momentum but was a fraction off with a fair shoulder to shoulder hit and caught the Fossa forward in the chest.

Yellow card. Correct decision.

24th minute: Emmet O’Shea makes a clumsy tackle on Gareth Devlin, ever so slightly catching the Harps man in the face as he tumbled to the ground. It appeared to be nothing more than a foul and free to Devlin but O’Shea received a booking for it. Perhaps the Fossa man had been on a final warning for persistent fouling, and/or had been ‘ticked’ earlier.

Yellow card. Inconclusive decision.

28th minute: Stewartstown Harps corner back Brian Myers is booked for pulling the jersey of Matt Rennie after the Fossa no.11 won a kick-out and tried to break up the field with the ball. A cynical foul by the Tyrone man.

Yellow Card. Correct decision.

30th minute: Corner back Connor Quinn unnecessarily shoves David Clifford in the back, sending the Fossa forward across the sideline well after the ball had gone out of play. It was a stupid, petulant push that was rightly punished with a booking.

Yellow card. Correct decision.

43rd minute: Fossa midfielder Paddy Sheehan cleans out Tiernan Rush with a high, badly executed tackle on the Stewartstown wing forward. Sheehan was entitled to tackle Rush but given the Harps’ man’s momentum Sheehan was always likely to give away a free. However, it was his high arm that hooked around Rush’s neck, clothes-lining him to the ground, that made it a tougher decision for the referee. It was a dangerous tackle, even if it was without malice, to give Sheehan the benefit of the doubt, but it could have earned him a red card, or perhaps a black, as he did effectively bring Rush to the ground, even if wasn’t a pull down.

Yellow card. Inconclusive decision (definitely a yellow but could have been red).

52nd minute: Black card for Cian O’Shea. Having won the ball and handpassed it to a team mate, O'Shea is bundled to the ground under pressure from two opponents. As one of them gets back to his feet O’Shea trips him up with his hand, which is a clear black card offence.

Black card. Correct decision.

59th minute: After setting up Harry Buckley for Fossa’s 17th point, David Clifford kicks the goalkeeper’s tee off the line as Greg Kelly gets ready to tee up the ball.

Yellow card: Correct decision.

61st minute: As Paudie Clifford handpasses the ball to a team mate Anton Coyle comes in on Clifford’s right side and strikes the Fossa man full in the face with his left elbow, clearly looking to injure his opponent. By far the worst foul of the match, and the only one that looked like it was meant to hurt an opponent.

Red card: Correct decision.

61st minute: As Coyle is being dealt with by the referee, Gareth Devlin has a little pull at the collar of Daniel O’Connell who is already on the ground protesting that he has been fouled. The referee is just a few metres from the incident and books the full forward for the second time, which incurs a red card for the no.14.

Second yellow card & red. Correct decision.

65th minute: David Clifford makes a heavy tackle on Brian Myers as the Harps corner back comes out with the ball. With Harps sub Cumhai O’Neill getting involved, it sparks the melee that unfolds for more almost minute. In the aftermath, Clifford has a little swipe at goalkeeper Greg Kelly who has come way out the field and is hovering near the referee and linesman as they try to unravel what has happened. It seems most likely that David Clifford gets a yellow card for the initial tackle on Myers, which looked a cynical one meant to stop the player in possession.

Second yellow card & red. Correct decision.

65th minute: Stewartstown wing back Gerard O’Neill in sitting upright on the ground after plenty of pushing and shoving. Paudie Clifford walks past and with his left hand pushes O’Neill into the face. It is probably no more than a yellow card offence, but having sent off Darren Devlin in the first half for a very similar force of contact to an opponent’s face, referee Murphy is consistent in showing the Fossa captain a straight red card.

Red card. Correct decision (harsh, perhaps, but consistent with an earlier sanction the Stewartstown full back).

65th minute: Stewartstown wing back Kyran Robinson is dismissed for, presumably (unless the referee had spotted a different indiscretion), hauling Paudie Clifford to the ground after he had pushed Gerard O’Neill. Robinson grappled Clifford from behind, swinging him to the floor, but it seemed no more than a bookable offence.

Red card. Incorrect decision.