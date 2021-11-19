Recent hurt can drive Gneeveguilla to redemption and the title against Skellig Rangers

THREE club sides, in particular, have shown remarkable powers of recovery this season. Castlegregory lost the 2020 county junior football final to Annascaul, and successfully picked themselves up off the floor to absolutely crush Firies in the 2021 decider at Austin Stack Park last Sunday.

At intermediate level, Beaufort were beaten in a thrilling climax to last year’s championship by Spa, but the Mid Kerry side will soon have the opportunity to try and set the record straight when they return to the final, and a meeting with Na Gaeil, with a place in next year’s Bishop Moynihan Cup race at stake.

This Saturday, however, at Fitzgerald Stadium (2pm), it is all about Gneeveguilla, who had to bounce back from the most earth-shattering of all defeats in the 2020 junior premier decider against Ballydonoghue, to navigate their path into this weekend’s encounter with a fired-up Skellig Rangers outfit.

Wind the clock back to the evening of Sunday, September 5, a little over two months ago. Leading by four points entering the concluding stages of normal time, Gneeveguilla failed to seal the deal, and Ballydonoghue hit four unanswered points to force extra-time. That was the first kick in the guts for the East Kerry men.

Then, at the second time of asking, Sean O’Leary’s charges appeared to have the trophy within their grasp when they led by the minimum as a classic game of football entered the fifth minute of injury-time. Surely Gneeveguilla would see it out now? Enter a controversial penalty decision, a Paul Kennelly rocket to the net, and absolute heartache for the losers.

How, in the name of God, do you rise yourselves from such a disappointment? It would have been the easiest thing in the world for Gneeveguilla to start feeling sorry for themselves but, to the total credit of the management and this group of players, they got back on the horse the very next weekend for the opening game of the 2021 competition, and they are still standing right now.

As the manager has stressed, maybe it was a complete blessing in disguise that they had no time whatsoever to digest the defeat to Ballydonoghue, and wallow in self-pity for a couple of months over the winter.

Finuge were waiting in the long grass for a big scalp and, once Gneeveguilla had surmounted that opening group game (1-16 to 0-10), they started out on another championship journey.

If they hadn’t the stomach for battle, they could easily have come a cropper in either, or both, of their next two matches, but they have emphatically proved that they are made of stern stuff. They travelled to Ballymac and came away with a three-point victory (2-12 to 1-12), and then they edged a pulsating contest with Listry (2-10 to 1-9) to advance to the quarter-finals.

St Senan’s certainly rattled them in the first half of that last-eight tie, but, once again, Gneeveguilla got the job done (1-14 to 1-7). Gradually gaining in momentum, they served their best performance for their last outing when they ripped St Michael’s/Foilmore asunder in the semi-final (4-15 to 1-5), with Pa Warren, Shane O’Sullivan, John O’Leary and Mike Murphy all finding the net.

What about Skellig Rangers? While the South Kerry side didn’t have to resurrect their season after crushing body-blows, their passage to Saturday’s clash has been just as eye-catching. Indeed, Brian Hickey and his players have been steadily building throughout the season, albeit under the radar, and they won’t be intending to be simple by-standers when the ball is thrown in at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Having sealed promotion to Division Three of the County League by beating Castlegregory in a promotion play-off, the Portmagee men entered the club championship in a very positive frame of mind and, when they managed to battle their way to a three-point triumph (2-9 to 1-9) over neighbours Waterville in their first group assignment, they were on their way.

Travelling to Churchill and coming away with a four-point victory (1-13 to 0-12) was a hugely encouraging performance, and when they saw off a redoubtable St Senan’s challenge (0-12 to 1-7), they found themselves with a 100 per cent group record, and a place in the quarter-finals, where they were mightily impressive in dismantling Brosna (0-10 to 0-3).

After Listry stunned the Cliffords-led Fossa to reach the semi-finals, they went in as red-hot favourites against Skellig Rangers, and when Hickey’s charges found themselves trailing by eight points (1-6 to 0-1) during the first half, they were staring down the barrel of a severe, morale-sapping defeat. Indeed, it took a superb save from Padraig O’Sullivan to prevent things deteriorating even further.

What transpired after half-time tells you everything about the character and self-belief in the men from Portmagee. Restricting their opponents to a single point in the entire second half, Skellig Rangers were simply magnificent, and with Darragh O’Sullivan sensational in attack, they were thoroughly deserving winners by the final whistle (0-14 to 1-8).

Skellig Rangers would expect to be at full strength on Saturday, with their South Kerry representatives all having returned to the fold in good order since the divisional side’s defeat to Austin Stacks. The afore-mentioned Padraig and Darragh O’Sullivan are key figures, as are the likes of Ronan O’Shea, Diarmuid Keating, Ciaran Keating, Aidan O’Sullivan and Bernard Walsh.

Gneeveguilla, promoted to Division One for next season, are less sure at this stage of what potential weapons they will have in their armoury, but the loss of Padraig Doyle (work commitments in Dubai) could be a significant blow to their overall prospects. John O’Leary didn’t line out in the recent O’Donoghue Cup defeat to Rathmore, so they will certainly be hoping that he is available for selection on Saturday.

The likes of Eoin Fitzgerald, Darren Brosnan and Sean O’Keeffe are leading the charge at the back, inter-county panellist Pa Warren is playing out of his skin at the moment, and the likes of Ronan Collins, Shane O’Sullivan, Mike Murphy and Conor Herlihy are others that Gneeveguilla will look to for inspiration.

If this final is anything like the 2020 equivalent, spectators in Killarney on Saturday are in for a real treat. There is a sense that both of these sides will go for the jugular, and may the best team win.

Skellig Rangers will undoubtedly give it everything that they have but, with the painful memories of the Ballydonoghue result serving as the ultimate motivation, Gneeveguilla are given the nod to turn agony into ecstasy on this occasion.

VERDICT: Gneeveguilla