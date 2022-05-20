Rebels can finish the job by taking down Tipp in Semple

MUNSTER SHC ROUND 5

Tipperary v Cork

Sunday, May 22

Semple Stadium, 4pm

From seemingly nowhere, Cork are not only still in the All Ireland Championship, but the men in red are also now in the box seat to progress (to the qualifiers) after seeing off Waterford last weekend in Walsh Park.

Cork went into that game seemingly needing something close to a miracle, as Waterford had been seen as the one side that could run Limerick close, but now, after winning their tie with the Déise, Cork sit on two points, the same as Waterford and after winning the head-to-head between the pairing, all that stands in Cork’s way now is the small matter of a Tipperary side that are still mathematically in the championship – they just need a bigger win and the other game of the weekend (Clare v Waterford) to go their way.

Cork v Tipp is always a big occasion and, while Semple Stadium is unlikely to be packed this weekend, there will be a substantial crowd, interested to see, which one of these two giants of the game can make it through the mire that is the Munster Senior Hurling Championship.

Cork’s performance last Sunday has raised some serious questions for manager Kieran Kingston. The Tracton man seemed to be forced into selecting the starting 15 he did last weekend and now will be under pressure to keep with the same set of players – perhaps one or two changes to the starting line-up have become apparent.

Firstly, Kingston’s son, Shane, must have done enough to at least be considered for a starting berth in the game with Tipp. Kingston Jnr impressed again after coming in off the bench last Sunday and, while there must be a temptation to use the attacking talent off the bench, there is also a very good case to start him.

Pressure should be off Patrick Horgan now after bagging the all-time leading scorer crown and perhaps putting the Glen Rovers man further out the field is a much better option than sticking him in at number 14 where he seems a little lost.

Seamus Harnedy played the game of his life against Waterford, can he do that again? All Cork fans will be praying that he can. Harnedy will definitely start this Sunday, as will Alan Connolly who bagged a crucial brace of goals to secure the win.

In the middle of the park a fit Luke Meade will surely be called upon again to go shoulder to shoulder with Darragh Fitzgibbon in the warzone that is centre field. The pairing did really well last weekend and that will mean that Kingston Snr has little choice but to go that route again.

At the back, Ciarán Joyce was terrific at centre back with Mark Coleman another that had the game of his season in Walsh Park. Both will play however questions over what role Tim O’Mahony might play this weekend remain as the wing-back seems to be well able to do a job at full-forward if required – and that may, indeed, be the case against a Tipp side that will surely through everything they have at Cork to save their own season.

Questions still remain at full-back with either Rob Downey or Damien Cahalane likely to get the nod. Seán O’Donoghue was again brilliant last time round and remains one of the linchpins of Cork’s defensive set.

On the other side, Ronan Maher will again be significant at centre-back with Noel McGrath again the man to watch for frees as well as from open play.

Ger Browne, Jake Morris and Mark Kehoe will also likely have a big say this weekend with the trio bagging seven points between them when the Premier County ran Limerick close.

Tipperary may well have zero points on the board, but that should in no way diminish what the boys in blue can bring to this particular party.

Tipp put it up to Limerick for long periods and ultimately lost out thanks to a late surge from the All Ireland champions. There have been some disappointing performances from Tipp in recent games with the loss to Clare particularly difficult to take for fans and players alike, however, a clash against the old foe in red is usually enough to get the Tipperary blood boiling – nothing assured this weekend, that is for sure.

So where are we right now? A win for the Rebels, regardless of what happens in the Clare v Waterford tie, will see Cork through to the All-Ireland qualifiers.

Anything less than a draw and Cork are relying on a positive result from the Clare fixture – and that would need to be a Clare win or both games ending in a draw.

Cork showed last Sunday in Walsh Park that they have everything in their locker that is required to win this game on Sunday. The players are there, the management is there and the talent is there – what Cork need to show is that the will is there.

If Cork approach this game in the same manner as they did with Waterford then they will surely win out and grab slot three in the provincial table (something that seemed unlikely a couple of weeks ago).

If Cork lose then they likely go out and with all due respect to the competition, you couldn’t really argue with going out after three losses from four.

This will be tight to the finish with Tipperary pushing hard but after seeing what Cork have to offer I think you would have to favour the Blood and Bandage on this occasion. Cork by three.