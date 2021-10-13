Ray Keane will be part of Ricken’s Cork management team

Cahersiveen native Ray Keane will be a selector with new Cork senior football team manager Keith Ricken

As one Keane brother departs the inter-county managerial scene, another one will set out on a similar path with news that Ray Keane, Peter’s younger brother, will be part of the new Cork senior football management team under new boss Keith Ricken.

Cork County Board announced this afternoon that Ricken is the preferred choice to succeed Ronan McCarthy as senior football team manager, and the St Vincent’s club man has included Cahersiveen native and Cork resident Ray Keane on his management team.

Ricken saw off stiff competition from John Fintan Daly and Bobbie O’Dwyer, among others, to land a two-year term in charge, replacing Ronan McCarthy who stepped aside earlier this year.

St Vincent’s club man Ricken – who works as a GAA Officer in Munster Technological University (MTU) in Cork – had managed the Cork Under-20 footballers in recent years, winning Munster and All-Ireland titles in 2019, while also guiding them to a provincial title earlier this year.

A statement from the Cork County Board confirmed that Ricken’s name is the preferred choice of the five-man selection committee.

“The County Executive will be proposing Keith Ricken (St. Vincent’s) as incoming Senior football manager on a two-year term at our next County Committee meeting. Selectors will be as follows: Micheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Abán), Ray Keane (MTU / St. Finbarr’s), James Loughrey (St. Brigid’s / Mallow), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Des Cullinane (St. Nicholas). Coach to be announced in the near future.”

Ray Keane comes from a strong GAA family in Cahersiveen, whose brother Peter has just finished up as Kerry senior football manager after three years, while another brother, Tom, is treasurer of Kerry GAA.

Keane played with St Marys and South Kerry, winning a couple of county SFC medal with the latter in the mid-Noughties, while he won an All-Ireland Club Junior medal in 2011 on a St Marys team managed by his brother Peter.

More recently the bank official who lives in Ballincollig managed St Finbarrs to a Cork SFC title in 2019, the Barrs’ first such title in 33 years.