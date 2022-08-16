Rathmore’s Fionn Murphy is Kerry’s sole representative on minor team of the year

Rathmore's Fionn Murphy, pictured here in action against Cork, has been selected on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year Photo by George Tewkesbury / Sportsfile

Rathmore star Fionn Murphy, who wowed for the Kingdom on the half-back line during this year’s Munster and All Ireland Minor championships, is the county’s sole representative on the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

The selection is dominated by Connacht players, with ten out of the fifteen players selected hailing from the province. All Ireland champions Galway claimed six spots on the team with runners up Mayo taking an additional four.

The remaining spots went to Tyrone and Derry (with two), Kerry (as mentioned) and Dublin. Munster champions Cork meanwhile, missed out on representation.

Galway full-back Tomás Farthing picked up the Player of the Year award.

Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Football Team of the Year

Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal)

Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)